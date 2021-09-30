University of Arizona president gets raise, contract extension to 2024

University of Arizona President Robert Robbins is set to keep leading the school until at least June 30, 2024.

On Thursday, the Arizona Board of Regents approved a one-year extension of Robbins’ contract during a meeting at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. His most recent contract before this one, which was approved this time last year, had extended his term through 2023.

Robbins’ latest contract, which goes into effect Friday, bumped his annual base salary from $698,625 up to $754,515. The board also raised his retirement contributions from 18% to 21%. When those and other benefits are accounted for, Robbins’ total compensation is estimated to be about $1 million.

According to a salary tracker by the Chronicle of Higher Education, as of 2020 Robbins was the 24th-highest-paid public college leader in the United States.