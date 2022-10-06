University of Arizona professor killed on campus was water expert

The University of Arizona professor shot and killed by a former student Wednesday on campus was Thomas Meixner, the head of the school's hydrology department and an expert on desert water issues, officials say.

Meixner was shot about 2 p.m. in the hallway of the John W. Harshbarger Building, near East Second Street and North Mountain Avenue, police say. The building houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.

The university issued a statement Wednesday night about the shooting, identifying Meixner as the victim and adding links to mental health services for students and staff. It said classes on campus would resume today.

"We have reached out to Dr. Meixner’s family, and ask that their grief and privacy be respected," Robbins said in the statement.

"This incident is a deep shock to our community, and it is a tragedy. I have no words that can undo it, but I grieve with you for the loss, and I am pained especially for Tom’s family members, colleagues and students, Robbins says in the statement. "I encourage you to have compassion for one another and to care for yourselves and those around you during this difficult time."

Meixner, who earned a doctorate in hydrology and water resources from the UA in 1999, joined the faculty in 2005. He became the department head in 2019.

The shooting happened minutes after a staffer called university police to report that Murad Dervish, 46, was trespassing in the building, police said Wednesday at a news conference.

Dervish fled after the shooting and was arrest just after 5 p.m. outside of Gila Bend, about 120 miles away.

"Someone recognized the student and knew that he was not allowed inside the building," Balafas said during the news conference. She said the time from the initial call to the shooting call was only a "matter of minutes."

It was not disclosed Wednesday why Dervish was not allowed inside the building.