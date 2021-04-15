University of Arizona receives approval to increase tuition for some students

Incoming nonresident undergraduate students at the UA will pay more in tuition and fees in the 2021-22 school year under a plan approved by the Board of Regents on Thursday.

There is no tuition increase for incoming resident undergraduate students in the upcoming year, keeping costs at $12,671 a year for tuition and mandatory fees.

New out-of-state undergraduate students in the fall will pay $37,193 a year in tuition and mandatory fees, an increase of $495 over the current year, according to the plan.

The tuition rates are set for four years under the school’s Guaranteed Tuition Plan.

“We have benefited from CARES Act money that have helped our students tremendously, but that money will be running out," President Robert C. Robbins said during Thursday’s board meeting.

Robbins added, “So I think that next year when we come back as we get the economy going again and get our classes going back in-person fully that we could probably forecast there will be tuition raises next year, but as for this year, we're very happy to do what we did last year and keep tuition low for our students and their families."