University of Arizona receives approval to increase tuition for some students

Incoming nonresident undergraduate students at the UA will pay more in tuition and fees in the 2021-22 school year under a plan approved by the Board of Regents on Thursday.
There is no tuition increase for incoming resident undergraduate students in the upcoming year, keeping costs at $12,671 a year for tuition and mandatory fees.
New out-of-state undergraduate students in the fall will pay $37,193 a year in tuition and mandatory fees, an increase of $495 over the current year, according to the plan.
The tuition rates are set for four years under the school’s Guaranteed Tuition Plan.
“We have benefited from CARES Act money that have helped our students tremendously, but that money will be running out," President Robert C. Robbins said during Thursday’s board meeting.
Robbins added, “So I think that next year when we come back as we get the economy going again and get our classes going back in-person fully that we could probably forecast there will be tuition raises next year, but as for this year, we're very happy to do what we did last year and keep tuition low for our students and their families."
Those resident undergraduate students continuing their education under non-guaranteed rates won’t see increases either with costs remaining at $12,359 a year.
The continuing students who are nonresidents and under the non-guaranteed tuition rates will see their set costs at $35,108 a year, an increase of $466.
Graduate tuition for incoming resident students will see an $168 increase totaling $13,425 a year. Nonresident graduate students will see a $225 increase to tuition and fees totaling $33,609 a year.
Specific university programs such as the College of Medicine as well as the College of Veterinary Medicine will see an increase in tuition.
The College of Medicine in Tucson will see an increase of 3% or $1,008 for only first-year resident students, totaling $35,907. There will be a $542 or 1% increase for nonresident students, totaling $56,041 a year.
The Phoenix campus will also see an increase of 3% for all resident students and by 1% for all nonresident students.
“Medical education is a resource-intensive program and as such the tuition is higher,” said the UA, adding that the decision was made to “to keep up with our ABOR peers and to remain competitive nationally as a medical school.”
The UA College of Veterinary Medicine, operating as the only veterinary medicine school in Arizona, will increase tuition for the incoming class by 2%, bringing totals to $47,219 a year for residents and $72,719 for nonresident students.
All students will also see a new sustainability fee of $10 to support “large-scale, student-led, campus-based sustainability projects,” the UA said.
The UA will not increase student housing rates in any of the on-campus housing it manages.
However, there will be a 2.4% increase in rent in the Honors Village dorm, which is the only housing facility managed by a separate entity, American Campus Communities, the UA said.
The UA-provided meal plans for the Honors Village will see no increases. The Student Union provides its own meal plan options to other students.
“I think it's a pretty simple, straightforward proposal that we put through we've had several meetings about it and we feel good about the balance that we're providing to our students and families,” Robbins said.
