University of Arizona reminds students to avoid large gatherings after party of 200 broken up

The University of Arizona is again reminding students to not gather in large groups to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

The UA’s Campus Area Response Team, which works with Tucson police and other city departments to respond to complaints about large gatherings, has broken up 12 off-campus parties each of the last two weeks.

That number does not include one party last week at a student housing high rise that had about 200 people, said Dr. Richard Carmona, leader of the UA’s reentry task force. Police were called to that party, not the UA’s CART personnel.

Carmona and President Robert C. Robbins said case numbers continue to go down across the state and county and the UA is following that trend as well.

There are less cases, less transmissibility, and resources like hospital beds are opening back up, Carmona said.

“These are all good trends but we can’t be complacent,” he said.

The UA tested 12,850 people in the past 10 days and saw 36 positive tests. The university will move to stage 2 of its reopening plan next week, which will allow some in-person classes of less than 50 students.