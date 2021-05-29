University of Arizona researchers help complete new map of universe

Scientists from the University of Arizona and around the world just unveiled the largest map of the universe ever created, though it probably won’t help you much on your next road trip.

The map by the international Dark Energy Survey spans more than 7 billion light-years and takes in 226 million galaxies.

It was compiled by some 400 scientists from 25 institutions in seven countries using three years’ worth of images captured from a mountaintop telescope in Chile by one of the world’s most powerful digital cameras.

The results provide the most precise measurements yet of the universe’s composition and growth, helping scientists better understand the distribution of matter since the Big Bang roughly 14 billion years ago.

“It’s exciting to quantify how our universe has evolved over time,” said Elisabeth Krause, a UA assistant professor of astronomy and physics, in a written statement. “Basically, we are looking at the spatial distribution of galaxies at different ages of the universe, and we track how this distribution has changed over time.

“It’s like watching the universe grow up, starting from when it was only one-third of its age today,” said Krause, who provides scientific leadership for the Dark Energy Survey.