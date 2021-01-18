University of Arizona researchers spot black hole beacon from when universe was young

A team from the University of Arizona's Steward Observatory has discovered the earliest and most distant quasar known to science, edging out the previous record-holder found three years ago by some of the same astronomers.

The new quasar is 13.03 billion light-years from Earth and dates back to 670 million years after the Big Bang, when the universe was just 5% of its current age.

Powered by ravenous supermassive black holes at the center of galaxies, quasars are among the brightest objects in the cosmos — flares of almost impossible strength caused by the superheated swirl of matter as it is consumed.

The new record-holder is roughly 20 million light-years farther away than the old one, which was also found with the help of UA researchers.

More importantly, the new quasar is erupting from a supermassive black hole that’s twice as heavy — with roughly the same combined mass as 1.6 billion of our suns — and that is offering researchers new clues to the formation of such features in the early universe.

"This is the earliest evidence of how a supermassive black hole is affecting its host galaxy around it," said the paper's lead author Feige Wang, a Hubble Fellow at UA's Steward Observatory, in a written statement.