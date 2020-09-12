University of Arizona researchers unveil new model for desert farming in warming world

For the right crops, the shade beneath the solar panels can produce healthier, more productive plants with as little as half the water, all while extending the length of the growing season.

In turn, the plants provide a benefit to the solar array, cooling the air around it by as much as 12 degrees and improving the efficiency of the panels.

Barron-Gafford said the experiment in so-called “agrivoltaics” began nine years ago with a few plants tucked underneath a single, small solar panel slanting up from the ground.

“We started with salsa plants because we’re here,” he said with a smile.

The test garden now covers an area roughly the size of a half-court in basketball, shaded by a solar array mounted 10 feet off the ground.

Along with all the basil, the current crop includes heirloom cherry tomatoes, Anasazi red beans and a special type of bell pepper Barron-Gafford said was brought in from Mexico by the chefs at Penca restaurant downtown.