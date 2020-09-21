University of Arizona says 'legal action' possible if coronavirus cases continue to surge

With one week left of a voluntary shelter-in-place recommendation, coronavirus positivity rates are declining among University of Arizona students, officials said Monday.

But UA officials warned that if cases continued to increase, legal action is possible to try to curb the spread of the virus.

The UA has reported more than 2,000 positive COVID-19 cases among students, faculty and staff as of Friday. The school has tested more than 31,600 people and have an overall positivity rate of 6.4%. School officials want to get the positivity rate under 5%, they said Monday.

Last week, Pima County and UA officials urged students to shelter in place for 14 days after seeing a significant increase in coronavirus cases on and off campus. Until Sept. 29, the Pima County Health Department is recommending that students, who live in specific geographic areas on or around the university, leave their homes only to attend essential classes or to work, obtain food, medical care, medicine or other necessary supplies.

“This increase in cases has the potential to have a very negative impact, not just on the students and those on campus, but also the rest of this community,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County Health Department director. “We know that college campuses are not islands. Students and the rest of the public come in contact every day, especially in the popular areas around downtown.”

Following the recommendation, the daily positivity rate recorded by the university fell to its lowest in nearly two weeks Friday, Sept. 18, at 6.1%. This does not include students who received testing through the county or any other alternative testing sites.