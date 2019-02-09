The 2019 University of Arizona Science Lecture Series, Searching for Certainty, continues when the second half of the series begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12.
Donata Vercelli, professor of cellular and molecular medicine at the UA College of Medicine, will talk about The Microbes Shaping Our Lives. The millions of microbes in our bodies are essential for our health. Vercelli will tell is why we need them and how they work.
On Feb. 19, Katalin M. Gothard will discuss Mind-Body Dialogue and the series concludes Feb. 26, when Anna Dornhaus presents Can Intelligence be Measured? Both lectures are at 7 p.m.
The lectures are free and are held in Centennial Hall on the University of Arizona campus. More information is available at uascience.org