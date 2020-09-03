University of Arizona sees spike in COVID-19 cases, ramps up testing

The University of Arizona’s reports of a spike in coronavirus cases has the administration emphasizing that students need to adhere to safety protocols as the campus heads into the Labor Day weekend.

The school said it would begin offering more COVID-19 tests and work with partners to shut down large student gatherings near campus over the holiday weekend.

There were more than 200 confirmed cases since the start of the work week with 126 found in the 1,520 tests done on Wednesday, which surpassed Tuesday’s high of 63.

The total cases through the UA’s supplying of tests for all students, faculty and staff now stands at 397 positives from the 15,310 tests completed between July 31 and Sept. 2. The administration said most of the cases are being found in off-campus students who come to the UA for free testing.

“I don’t know what more we can do, then to implore everyone, please follow the rules. This is not a game,” President Robert Robbins said during a news conference Thursday. “Testing, tracing and treatment through isolation can only work if we do not overwhelm the capacity of our campus resources and those in the community.”

Currently, 54 students who tested positive are in the UA’s isolation dorm. The rest are quarantining in their homes or apartments, officials said. The administration has secured enough isolation space for 600 people, if needed.

During the university’s contact tracing efforts, they haven’t found any “strong associations” causing cases to spread, according to Dr. Richard Carmona, the UA’s reentry task-force leader.