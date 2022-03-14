University of Arizona set to end mask mandate next week

“As these changes go into place, I want to again emphasize the vital importance of compassion for one another, especially for those who are most vulnerable to this still-deadly virus,” Robbins said. Addressing the whole campus community, he asked that if people ask others to wear a mask in an indoor space to “respect their needs and be mindful that others have varying levels of risk from COVID-19.”

Since reopening the school for mostly in-person learning last fall, the UA, which has about 40,000 students attending classes on its main campus in Tucson, has required all students and staff to wear face masks indoors when social distancing is not possible.

The removal of the indoor mask requirement comes as the number of new COVID-19 cases in Pima County and Arizona continue to decline after the Omicron surge in January.

During the last week in January, the UA reported an 11.5% of positivity rate among its campus population, with 237 positive cases out of 2,057 total tests. But the latest available numbers presented by the UA, which account for the first 10 days in March, Monday show a 1% positivity rate among 3,459 tests.