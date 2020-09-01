University of Arizona steps up effort to keep students from violating health, safety rules

The University of Arizona is increasing its efforts to make sure students are adhering to safety and health guidelines during the just-started semester, both on campus and off.

President Robert Robbins said Tuesday that “we’re hiring monitors from a private security company to patrol and ensure compliance of health and safety directives, especially face covering and physical distancing on campus.”

Six private security workers, like those seen at football or basketball games, will be patrolling in three zones around the campus to remind students about the rules.

“We’ve had some large gatherings on campus around the sand volleyball courts outside Coronado (dorm), and it’s hard to ask our student ambassadors to go and break that up with their peers; that usually doesn’t go down very well. And obviously we don’t want to use our armed police officers to break up those kinds of gatherings,” Robbins said.

The university is also collaborating with the Tucson Police Department to respond to reports of off-campus gatherings that violate city ordinances and undermine health and safety guidelines and will respond to complaints or messages of concerns about homes around the university that are holding large gatherings. The city can use its red tag ordinance to shut down large and unruly parties.

Concerns about disturbances should be reported to 911, redtag@Tucsonaz.gov or the UA Neighborhood Hotline at 282-3649, Robbins said.

The campus security personnel will also work with the UA’s COVID-19 Ambassador Team — made up of students seeking careers in health — who will “positively encourage” students to follow guidelines as well as pass out extra masks and water, the UA said.