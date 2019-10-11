Officers found a male student just after 2:30 a.m. in the courtyard of the Posada San Pedro residence hall.

 University of Arizona

A University of Arizona student died Friday morning after he apparently fell from a walkway inside the Posada San Pedro residence hall hours earlier, according to campus police.

Officers found the male student just after 2:30 a.m. in the courtyard of the residence hall at 601 N. Highland Avenue, according to a news release. He was taken to Banner-University Medical Center, where he died around 6 a.m.

Officer Jesus Aguilar, a department spokesman, said the student’s injuries “more than likely” were the result of the fall. The cause of the fall is still under investigation.

“We don’t have (death investigations) that often,” said Aguilar, who added that it’s been at least three years since the last one, according to a recent crime report released by the department.

The student’s family has been notified, but police are not yet releasing his name, according to the release.

The UA also has counseling services available for students who may need assistance.

