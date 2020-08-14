University of Arizona students descend on Tucson to begin campus life

Friday marked the first official day for University of Arizona students to move into campus life as the school enters the final stretch before the fall semester begins Aug. 24.

Hundreds of students took part in the university’s required coronavirus testing before making their way to assigned dorms.

They were a portion of at least 5,000 expected to live on campus, according to UA.

As of 3:30 p.m. Friday, 560 students — a mix of those living on and off campus — were tested for coronavirus resulting in one positive case. It is the second case found in recent days and both students are in the UA’s isolation dorm, school officials said.

The staff was still planning to test at least another 100 students before the end of day.

The move-in experience, which included testing and waiting for results before entering the dorms went “smoothly” according to Jayden Ramirez, a transfer student studying psychology.

He was among the hundreds who visited the McKale Center to first go through a wellness check to determine if someone is symptomatic, including temperature checks and asking each student and their family members questions about any recent symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Ramirez said staff helped students through the testing site. Each student was then given a nasal swab test to complete the test while staff ensured students administered it correctly.

“Everything went smoothly, I actually got my results pretty fast, I got them in 30 minutes,” Ramirez said.

A negative test means the next step is moving into the dorms.