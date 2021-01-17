University of Arizona students press on through another semester of uncertainty

University of Arizona students returned to school last week once again to a much quieter campus in the school’s second full semester impacted by the pandemic.

For some, like freshman Tiffany Edwards, a pandemic-disrupted campus atmosphere is the only experience she has had so far at the UA.

“I’m a freshman so I don’t know what normal here looks like. And I’m kind of looking forward to normal. … Sophomore year, that’s going to be a different story, I’m hoping,” Edwards said.

Students interviewed last week said they are working to get through the disruption this semester and cannot wait until things get back to normal.

The usual hustle and bustle of tens of thousands of students roaming around the UA Mall differed because more students stayed home to study online, according to school officials in early January.

The administration reported there would be about a bit more than 3,900 students enrolled in essential in-person courses, while the rest of the UA begins instruction online. Those students, along with faculty and staff make up approximately 8,000 to 10,000 on the UA campus at its peak times to start the semester.

“It’s really weird not having the rush of students between, let’s say 12:50 p.m. to 1 p.m., because everybody leaves class, everybody’s just rushing to their courses, and you’re trying to maneuver your way through it,” said Dana Pineda, a junior who transferred from Pima Community College. “Now it’s just so quiet and dead. There’s no one here.”