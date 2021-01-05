University of Arizona students, staff to face more COVID-19 procedures this semester

The University of Arizona’s spring semester will resemble the fall, but with enhancements to previously established procedures, the administration announced Tuesday.

UA will begin the semester on Jan. 13, allowing only essential in-person classes on campus. Coronavirus cases here need to flatten before in-person classes are expanded, UA President Robert C. Robbins, said in an online news briefing Tuesday.

Courses such as in-person lab instruction will be allowed for a small number of students to attend.

“At this time, we have a little over 3,900 (students) enrolled in essential classes. If conditions allow, we will expand in-person instruction, but for right now we will limit it to that number of students. Only 710 do not live in dorms or do not have a permanent residence in Arizona,” Robbins said.

Current data suggests a larger portion of out-of-state students are remaining at home compared to last semester, Robbins added.

For those out-of-state students returning to Tucson, the administration is asking them to quarantine for seven days before their arrival, refraining from unnecessary travel during that period.

An estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people are expected on campus this semester, including faculty and staff.

Ahead of student move-in day, the UA will launch its testing blitz beginning Wednesday. Students who test positive will be moved to the UA’s isolation dorms.

These tests will become routine for on-campus students. They will be required each week after the UA triples its capacity to conduct 3,000 tests each day. Those tests will be completed using the school’s 45-second gargle and spit test announced last month.