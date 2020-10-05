University of Arizona to offer more in-person classes after coronavirus cases decline

The University of Arizona will add more in-person courses starting Oct. 12 as long as coronavirus transmission continues to decline, officials announced Monday.

In addition to the 6,200 students who are attending “essential courses”, the university will allow about 2,500 more students to switch to in-person instruction for courses with 30 or fewer enrollments. These courses were pre-designated by the university after students and faculty opted in to in-person instruction.

“The students are craving this because they want that in-person experience with their classmates and with their professors,” said University of Arizona President, Dr. Robert C. Robbins. “While they're in the classroom, even if it's outdoors, they'll have their faces covered, they'll be distanced and they’ll be protected, even if someone that is positive were to find their way into that class.”

Robbins said there have been no recorded instances of transmission in a classroom or laboratory setting so far.

The decision to start the next phase comes as recorded coronavirus cases continue to decline throughout the community. The university has recorded nearly 2,400 cases among students, faculty and staff since Aug. 4. While the UA saw its biggest spike in cases on Sept. 16, with a positivity rate of 17.5%, the most recent campus testing data shows the daily positivity rate has dropped to as low as 0.9% as of Friday.

These trends are mirrored throughout the county and state, as daily cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to decline.