University of Arizona vaccination site opens registration for those 55 and older

The day after Pima County COVID-19 vaccination sites started taking registrations for those 55 and older, the state-run site at University of Arizona is doing the same.

Arizona and county residents ages 55-plus can begin registering online at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 13 for UA appointments that could be available as soon as Monday, March 15.

Pima County on Friday also expanded vaccine eligibility to the younger age group, as well as to front-line essential workers who are in regular, close contact with co-workers, the public or both.

The county’s front-line essential workers who are ages 55 and older are asked to get their vaccinations at the UA site.

About a dozen people contacted the Arizona Daily Star through emails or phone calls Friday, perplexed about why there were no county appointments available after these new groups were added.

The county opened registration but cautioned that appointments will become open only as more vaccine becomes available. Currently, most new appointments set for county sites — which include Tucson Medical Center and Kino Stadium — will be scheduled for April.