University of Arizona weighs new restrictions to combat surge in coronavirus cases

The University of Arizona’s recent rash of coronavirus cases — including outbreaks at several fraternity and sorority houses — has the administration warning students that more restrictions will be put in place to combat the increase.

The UA reported 709 positive cases since July 31 among 19,794 tests completed. There were 150 cases reported Tuesday. However, there is a lag in data and a rise in cases is expected once the data is gathered by next week.

UA leaders previously mentioned Sept. 28 as a time to reevaluate opening for more in-person instruction, but the latest reports may push the university timeline back. About 5,000 students are attending in-person classes, with the rest doing distance learning.

“Now, things are not looking that good. So, we’re saying we’re going to stop and look at this very carefully. We may even have to back up a little bit based on these numbers,” said Dr. Richard Carmona, the UA’s reentry task-force leader.

The university is pointing to four Greek life houses, three of which have “major issues,” said President Robert Robbins during a news conference Wednesday.

In those three houses, infection numbers are 10 of 21 residents infected; 19 of 30 residents; and 15 of 35 residents confirmed positive. The houses were not identified.

“These numbers just show to me that we’re not doing a good job of controlling the transmission of the virus,” Robbins said.

Upon finding a house with positive rates at or higher than 10%, the Pima County Health Department and the UA’s public-health personnel team are contacting residents to remind them of proper health practices, including housekeeping measures.