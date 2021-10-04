University of Arizona will wait for court ruling before deciding on vaccine mandate

Although a judge ruled the state’s ban on COVID-19 vaccine requirements in schools unconstitutional last week, the University of Arizona is waiting to see how a challenge to that ruling unfolds in court before deciding if it will mandate vaccines on campus.

“For right now, my position would be let’s just wait. Let all of this play out because we’re doing a great job right now,” UA President Robert Robbins, who has repeatedly urged all staff and students to get vaccinated, said at a virtual news conference Monday morning. “All three of the state universities and the Arizona Board of Regents all had a discussion, and we agreed we’d hold tight with what we’re doing right now.”

Last week, ABOR, which is composed of 12 members appointed by the governor, issued this statement: “We do not believe the ruling impacts any of the current COVID related policies at our public universities, and the universities have not indicated any plans to change them.”