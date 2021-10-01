University of Arizona workers rally, call for stronger pandemic protocols

Legally, that cleared the way for Arizona’s colleges and universities to require proof of vaccination.

But that hasn’t happened yet at any of the state’s three major universities, which are governed by the Arizona Board of Regents whose 12 members are appointed by the governor.

On Thursday, the UA deferred the Arizona Daily Star to the board’s statement in response to Monday’s ruling: "We do not believe the ruling impacts any of the current COVID related policies at our public universities and the universities have not indicated any plans to change them."

In addition to calling for vaccine requirements (with appropriate medical or religious exemptions), campus workers are also demanding the following:

Required, regular COVID-19 testing of employees and students (an executive order still in place bars that).

employees and students (an executive order still in place bars that). Firm mask requirement for everyone in all indoor campus spaces, except for private offices and dorm rooms.

in all indoor campus spaces, except for private offices and dorm rooms. Remote learning, teaching and working options.

Hazard pay.