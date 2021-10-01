University of Arizona workers rally, call for stronger pandemic protocols

Two months into the first mostly in-person semester of the COVID-19 pandemic, some workers at the University of Arizona are demanding stronger health and safety protocols on campus.
As of right now, neither the UA nor Arizona State University — where workers have put forth similar demands — requires proof of vaccination from students and staff. And that’s one of the things some outspoken campus workers want to change immediately.
More than 1,000 other colleges and universities have implemented a vaccine requirement, according to data collected by the Chronicle of Higher Education. A state law has prevented Arizona’s public schools from doing the same — until a judge ruled it unconstitutional this week.
"Rice University. UCLA. UC-Berkeley. University of New Mexico. Cal State-LA. Princeton University. Duke University. NYU. Do you know what all of the institutions have in common?" Sandy Soto, an associate professor at the UA, asked a crowd of about 30 people at a rally dubbed "a funeral for health and safety" Thursday evening in front of the Administration Building on the UA’s Tucson campus.
"They have instituted mask mandates and vaccine mandates," said Soto, who was emceeing the UA’s event organized by the United Campus Workers of Arizona, which is a union that formed last year.
It featured several community speakers, including Miranda Schubert, a UA campus worker and former Tucson City Council candidate, and Democratic state Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley, who is a former UA employee. A similar rally was held earlier in the day at Arizona State University’s campus in Tempe.
"We will not let our president and provost continue to pass the buck to the (Arizona Board of Regents)," Soto said through a microphone. "If ABOR is being stubborn, if the governor is being stubborn, it’s their job to protect us."
Up until this week, state law has barred the UA, and all other public colleges and universities, from requiring vaccines, testing or unvaccinated people to wear masks. However, the UA, along with ASU and Northern Arizona State University, found a loophole and have been requiring everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks indoors where social distancing is not possible.
Before the start of this semester, UA President Robert Robbins, who is also a cardiothoracic surgeon, said state orders have "removed some of the tools that would be effective at mitigating and fighting this virus." It "would be the best thing" if the UA could require vaccines, he added, but said the UA would "work within the framework of the laws" to contain the virus.
Instead, he’s urged students to voluntarily get vaccinated and regularly tested at one of the many sites on campus. The most recent data available shows that 53% of students and 51% of staff at the UA have voluntarily uploaded their vaccination cards for a possible incentive.
But as of this week, the legal barriers preventing the UA from requiring vaccines have been lifted.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper ruled Monday that a state law banning schools from requiring face masks — which was supposed to take effect Wednesday — is unconstitutional. That same ruling also voided another order that said public colleges and universities can’t require proof of vaccination. On Wednesday, the Arizona Supreme Court turned down Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s request to suspend the ruling while it goes through a state-initiated appellate process.
Legally, that cleared the way for Arizona’s colleges and universities to require proof of vaccination.
But that hasn’t happened yet at any of the state’s three major universities, which are governed by the Arizona Board of Regents whose 12 members are appointed by the governor.
On Thursday, the UA deferred the Arizona Daily Star to the board’s statement in response to Monday’s ruling: "We do not believe the ruling impacts any of the current COVID related policies at our public universities and the universities have not indicated any plans to change them."
In addition to calling for vaccine requirements (with appropriate medical or religious exemptions), campus workers are also demanding the following:
- Required, regular COVID-19 testing of employees and students (an executive order still in place bars that).
- Firm mask requirement for everyone in all indoor campus spaces, except for private offices and dorm rooms.
- Remote learning, teaching and working options.
- Hazard pay.
"We are so lucky to be here today, but the pandemic is not over," Kelli Lycke, a graduate student in the English department, said to the crowd Thursday night. "It is important to tell our leaders that we are still concerned. We have so much to celebrate today, yet there is so much work we need to do to ensure our safety, the safety of our families and the safety of our community."
"We are only asking for safety," Lycke continued. "We ask our university leaders to step up to the plate."
Kathryn Palmer covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at kpalmer@tucson.com or phone at 520-341-7901.