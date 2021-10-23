Unvaccinated Tucson couple nearly died of COVID, now want others to hear their story

Sophie Mason was being moved out of intensive care when Dr. Aaron Pulsipher gently asked why she'd skipped the COVID-19 vaccine.

He was curious, she said: The Tucson Medical Center emergency room was overflowing that August day with people who were unvaccinated and sick, she recalls him telling her, while other unvaccinated patients were dying in the ICU, and he was trying to make sense of it all.

“I felt ticked off with myself and was feeling kind of stupid,” Mason says about not getting vaccinated when the shot became available, and then becoming so sick she needed a ventilation tube.

“I never thought it would be this bad. Everyone said when they got it, it was just a mild cold.”

Mason, 33, and her husband, Tim, 39, are parents of four children. Tim Mason, also unvaccinated, was the first to get sick with COVID-19 in early August. He had a breathing tube almost six weeks and just came home a week ago, while Sophie Mason was intubated for eight days and hospitalized about two weeks.

The trauma for the family was overwhelming, Sophie said. While in the ICU, Tim coded — nearly died — twice.