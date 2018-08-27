Walk for local causes

Step For Pets to benefit the Humane Society of Southern Arizona

When: 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15.

Where: Tucson Convention Center Arena, 260 S. Church Ave.

Cost: $30 per person for adults; $10 per person for children ages 12 and younger.

Festivities include a walk featuring a course climbing 1,300 stairs in air-conditioned comfort; participants can also choose from a half-course of 650 stairs; all ages are welcome. The event will also feature booths highlighting pet-related vendors and services and information on services provided by the Humane Society of Southern Arizona. Pets are welcome in the breezeway to visit the vendors; no pets allowed in the arena. For registration or more information, visit the Humane Society of Southern Arizona Facebook page at tucne.ws/zly or call 327-6088, Ext. 174.

HungerWalk 2018

When: 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 15; registration begins at 7 a.m.

Where: Sam Lena Recreation Area at the Kino Sports Center Complex, 3400 S. Country Club Road.

Cost: $25 per person for adults and virtual walkers ages 12 and older; $10 per person for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children younger than 6.

Festivities at the family-oriented event include a two-mile loop that begins at Sam Lena Park and continues to the Community Food Bank main warehouse and then returns to the park; a light breakfast; music, activities and games. For registration or more information, visit tucne.ws/zm0 or call 449-8347.