There is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

 Tucson Police Department

A woman was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries from a two-vehicle crash on Houghton Road near I-10 Friday morning, authorities said. 

Both directions of travel on Houghton Road between Andrada Road and Dawn Road were shut down for several hours Friday morning.

The crash occurred south of I-10 shortly before 9:10 a.m., said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman. The road reopened around 2:20 p.m. 

Dugan said the other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1