Pinal County Sheriff's deputies found Carl Kallina, 78, dead in Oracle State Park on Monday after he didn't return from a hike two days prior.

 Pinal County Sheriff's Office

A hiker who had been missing since Saturday was found dead along a wash in Oracle on Monday, officials said. 

Carl Kallina, 78, was reported as an overdue hiker in Oracle State Park around 5 p.m. on May 4, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Kallina had left to go on a 45-minute hike but did not return to his car. 

Kallina had a medical condition that required daily treatments, the release said. When deputies found him on Monday, he was already dead.

There is no more information at this time.

Hiking safety tips: 

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Danyelle Khmara at dkhmara@tucson.com or 573-4223. On Twitter: @DanyelleKhmara