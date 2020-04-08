UPDATED: 1 man killed, several people detained in shooting at Tucson shopping plaza

UPDATED: 1 man killed, several people detained in shooting at Tucson shopping plaza

  • Updated

Tucson Police officers at the scene of a shooting in the parking lot in front of WingStreet and Pizza Hut on the northwest corner of S. Houghton Rd., and E Rita Rd., in Tucson, Ariz., on April 7, 2020.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

Tucson police have identified the 18-year old victim shot to death outside in a Rita Ranch shopping plaza lot Tuesday.

Tyler Thomas was declared dead at the scene in a killing linked to an “ongoing feud” between two groups that met up in the parking lot at the northeast corner of East Rita and South Houghton roads, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

There’s no evidence the incident was gang related, TPD said.

Rather, the conflict was between “two different groups of individuals. The two groups know each other but there is an ongoing feud between them,’” it said.

Both groups got into a vehicle together, and a struggle broke out.

At least two people, one in each group, were armed and the victim was struck repeatedly by shots fired inside the vehicle, police said.

Another person received minor injuries from the gunfire.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News