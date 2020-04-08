UPDATED: 1 man killed, several people detained in shooting at Tucson shopping plaza

Tucson police have identified the 18-year old victim shot to death outside in a Rita Ranch shopping plaza lot Tuesday.
Tyler Thomas was declared dead at the scene in a killing linked to an “ongoing feud” between two groups that met up in the parking lot at the northeast corner of East Rita and South Houghton roads, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.
There’s no evidence the incident was gang related, TPD said.
Rather, the conflict was between “two different groups of individuals. The two groups know each other but there is an ongoing feud between them,’” it said.
Both groups got into a vehicle together, and a struggle broke out.
At least two people, one in each group, were armed and the victim was struck repeatedly by shots fired inside the vehicle, police said.
Another person received minor injuries from the gunfire.
