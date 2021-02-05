Updates: Read the latest news on COVID-19 vaccines in Tucson, Pima County

Bookmark this story for updates on COVID-19 vaccines in Tucson, Arizona and Pima County.
7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5:
- With only about 130 appointments scheduled in the computer system on both Wednesday and Thursday, the Tucson Convention Center COVID-19 vaccination site opened up to walk-ins for ineligible age groups. The decision to allow first those ages 65-plus, which then changed to those 70-plus, was widely talked about Thursday on social media and through emails to the Arizona Daily Star from people confused about whether they should go to the TCC or take an aging parent. Read more.
- The distribution of COVID-19 vaccine to Pima County will drop by nearly 60% next week, compared to the previous two weeks, forcing the county to temporarily focus more on second shots than getting new doses administered. Read more.
4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4:
- People ages 70 to 74 can start registering for COVID-19 vaccination appointments beginning on Monday, Feb. 8 in Pima County. Those 75 and older have already been eligible. Read more.