UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 1: Here's what we know

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Wednesday, April 1

6:45 a.m.: After word of two big house parties this weekend near the University of Arizona campus, police said officers are ready to enforce social distancing orders mandated during the coronavirus outbreak. Chris Magnus, Tucson's police chief, says party-goers could be charged with a misdemeanor. Meanwhile, an unspecified number of "non-essential" Pima County employees ended their shift Tuesday with a notice that they're being put in leave until the statewide stay-at-home order issued this week by Gov. Ducey is rescinded. On the same day, the county asked for an army of volunteers — especially people with medical experience — to help fight the pandemic. The economic fallout from the virus crisis hit the Star on Tuesday too, with its parent company Lee Enterprises ordering furloughs at all of its properties. Here's a roundup of local and state developments related to the coronavirus outbreak from today's edition of the Arizona Daily Star: