UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 10: Here's what we know

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Friday, April 10

6:30 a.m.: Some 775 Arizonans are likely to die from the coronavirus pandemic by the end of May, according to a new economic forecast that also says the outbreak is going to blow a billion-dollar hole in state finances. There were 3,018 known COVID-19 cases across Arizona and 89 deaths as of Thursday, the state Health Services Department reported. In Pima County there were 512 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, county health officials said Thursday.

Also Thursday, Gov. Doug Ducey said that by Easter Sunday, the state will provide information on location — by ZIP codes — of Arizona patients with confirmed diagnoses of COVID-19. Health Services also will also start listing race and ethnic information about coronavirus patients in the state. Meanwhile, the Tucson Convention Center and a closed hospital near Tucson Mall have been identified as locations here that could potentially be used as alternate care facilities should the state see an extreme surge of hospitalizations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Researchers, including a UA professor, are analyzing genomes to track the spread of COVID-19 across the state. One finding: someone arrived in Arizona with the virus in late February or early March and the infection spread.