UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 11: Here's what we know

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.
Saturday, April 11
6:30 a.m.: Tucson families are finding ways to stay connected to elderly relatives and friends who are in lockdown in care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. A Tucson activist is calling on Gov. Doug Ducey to release Arizona's ill and elderly prison inmates during the pandemic. And a retired Tucson-area doctor who accepted a five-day assignment on a cruise ship is entering his fifth week stuck on board during a search for an open port to eventually get him and the rest of the ship's crew home. There were 3,112 known COVID-19 cases in the state and 97 deaths, the Arizona Health Services Department reported on Friday. In Pima County there were 543 known coronavirus cases and 26 deaths, state figures showed Friday.
Here are news developments in Tucson and Arizona from Saturday's edition of the Arizona Daily Star:
• As elderly relatives and friends in care facilities find themselves in lockdown to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Tucsonans are finding ways to stay connected.
• What was supposed to be a five-day assignment for Dr. Joseph Rizz, a 72-year-old retired doctor from SaddleBrooke, is about to enter its fifth week as the crew looks for an open port and a way home.
• BK Carne Asada & Hot Dogs deployed meals to Carondelet St. Mary's Hospital Friday, while Eegee's fed police and fire crews.
• One of two companies participating in the city of Tucson's e-scooter pilot program temporarily pulled its scooters off the streets as a way to help curb the spread of the coronavirus
• Arizona food-stamp recipients will soon be able to buy their groceries online.
• Here is the latest on where Star readers can receive help and give help.
• The Christian Tax Credit Alliance a collaborative nonprofit group that supports the efforts of seven Tucson-based nonprofits that serve the needs of the most vulnerable needs help helping others.
• Gov. Ducey should release Arizona's elderly, sick prisoners during virus pandemic, writes Lillian Coppess, president of the START Project, a nonprofit organization that mobilizes families of incarcerated people to advocate sentencing and prison reform.
• David Fitzsimmons, the Star's editorial cartoonist, writes about the effort to keep up with those we know from a distance.
• "Arizonans are resilient - and we will get through this, together," writes U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick.
Friday, April 10
3:50 p.m.: Photo gallery: Benny Galaz, owner of BK Carne Asada & Hot Dogs, is giving 2 free Sonoran hot dogs to healthcare workers at Tucson area hospitals for the next several weeks as a way to say thank you for their hard work during the coronavirus disease outbreak.
3:00 p.m.: As elderly relatives and friends are in lockdown in care facilities as a security measure against the coronavirus pandemic, Tucson families are finding ways to stay connected.
9:00 a.m.: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases statewide has increased to 3,112, Arizona health officials said Friday.
8:45 a.m.: Southern Arizona officials created a public service announcement, urging the public to not congregate at public parks for upcoming Easter and Passover celebrations.
8:00 a.m.: Nearly a month after turning off the lights and closing the doors in reaction to the coronavirus health crisis, Club Congress at Hotel Congress is back in the concert biz — virtually.
6:30 a.m.: Some 775 Arizonans are likely to die from the coronavirus pandemic by the end of May, according to a new economic forecast that also says the outbreak is going to blow a billion-dollar hole in state finances. There were 3,018 known COVID-19 cases across Arizona and 89 deaths as of Thursday, the state Health Services Department reported. In Pima County there were 512 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, county health officials said Thursday.
Also Thursday, Gov. Doug Ducey said that by Easter Sunday, the state will provide information on location — by ZIP codes — of Arizona patients with confirmed diagnoses of COVID-19. Health Services also will also start listing race and ethnic information about coronavirus patients in the state. Meanwhile, the Tucson Convention Center and a closed hospital near Tucson Mall have been identified as locations here that could potentially be used as alternate care facilities should the state see an extreme surge of hospitalizations as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Researchers, including a UA professor, are analyzing genomes to track the spread of COVID-19 across the state. One finding: someone arrived in Arizona with the virus in late February or early March and the infection spread.
Here are news developments in Tucson and Arizona related to the coronavirus pandemic from Friday's edition of the Arizona Daily Star.
• Some 775 Arizonans are likely to die by the end of May from the cornavirus, says a new budget report to the state that goes on to say the outbreak will result in a billion-dollar hole in state finances.
• Arizonans will soon know more about whether their neighbors are getting sick and dying from COVID-19.
• A new job-matching website is now available to Pima County residents.
• Some county employees who have unavoidable contact with the public — putting them at greater risk for developing coronavirus — are getting a temporary pay increase.
• Two locations in Tucson have been identified as sites that could be used as care facilities if there's a huge surge of hospitalizations due to the outbreak.
• Researchers are analyzing genomes to track the spread of COVID-19 across Arizona.
• Some e-scooters are pulled off Tucson streets to help curb coranavirus spread.
• This is what you need to know about adopting, fostering and caring for pets during COVID-19.
• How to make, buy or find a cloth face mask in Tucson.
• Why we do what we do, even when it's not smart, during the pandemic is a topic tackled today by Kathryn Reed, a retired professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the UA, and Erin Harvey, an associate professor in the UA's Department of Ophthalmology and Vision Science.
Thursday, April 9
3:00 p.m.: Pima County has reported 512 confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 deaths as of Thursday.
1:30 p.m.: Downtown Tucson Partnership will launch a second round of offering free money to patrons who buy gift cards for their favorite downtown Tucson businesses starting Friday.
12:38 p.m.: A job matching website is now available to Pima County residents, the Tucson Metro Chamber of Commerce said.
11:52 a.m.: Cartoonist David Fitzsimmons created a video for Tucsonans. "We're Tucson. We're tough as saguaros. We got this."
11:40 a.m.: A decline in state revenues plus additional costs to the state should leave Arizona with a $1.1 billion budget deficit by the end of the coming fiscal year, new figures today from the Joint Legislative Budget Committee show.
10:30 a.m.: One of the companies participating in the city of Tucson's e-scooter pilot program temporarily pulled its scooters off the streets as a way to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.
10:00 a.m.: Tucsonans have spotted chalk messages written on sidewalks across the city, giving an extra boost of encouragement to those who walk by. Here's a look at some of the drawings people have seen.
9:00 a.m.: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona has reached 3,000, with 3,018 cases confirmed, state health officials said Thursday.
6:30 a.m.: Seniors in Tucson's largest k-12 school district, TUSD, who were on track to graduate before the sudden switch to online-learning have assurances from district leaders that they are guaranteed to get their diploma at the end of the school year. Similarly, grades for all students in Tucson Unified School District can be raised, but not lowered, during this period of forced remote learning due to the coronavirus outbreak, district officials said. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state reached 2,726 Wednesday, with 80 known coronavirus deaths, according to Arizona Health Services. In Pima County, there were 464 known cases Wednesday and 16 deaths, county health officials reported. Gov. Ducey's order this week that he says requires visitors to Arizona from areas having 'substantial community spread' of COVID-19 is murky when it comes to the do's and don't for out-of-town guests. Restaurants in Tucson and the state can now sell groceries, and a local radio station has started a GoFundMe campaign to help feed health-care workers and first responders. Here are news development about the coronavirus pandemic in Tucson and across Arizona from Thursday's edition of the Arizona Daily Star:
• TUSD students can use grades earned in the third quarter of the school year, before schools were closed, as their final grades. And high school seniors on track to graduate before schools were ordered closed will get their diploma, TUSD says.
• Restaurants in Tucson are temporarily allowed to act as pop-up grocery stores, selling packaged food, fresh produce, paper goods and cleaning supplies.
• If out-of-town visitors come from areas with 'substantial community spread' of COVID-19, Gov. Doug Ducey says they're subject to self-quarantine for 14 days after arrival.
• The legal counsel for the Arizona Board of Regents says there is 'no factual basis' for the attorney general's assertion that state universities must release more information about students, faculty and staff who contract COVID-19.
• Tucson independent radio station The Drive has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help feed health-care workers and first responders.
• You can use Zoom to join the Star's opinion team meeting today at 2 p.m.
Use this link: https://arizona.zoom.us/j/475812065 and it should take you to the meeting. If that does not work, email Opinion Editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com to get an invite.
• The inability to properly social distance means it's time to shut down overcrowded Sabino Canyon, writes Melissa Rubalcava, a Tucson native and graduate student pursuing her master's degree in international relations at the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs in Syracuse, New York.
• Robert Matte Jr., a local writer and a retired college teacher, shares some light-hearted observations about living through the coronavirus pandemic in Tucson.
• "It wouldn't hurt to go back polish my game and most importantly get a master's (degree). Going back seemed like a smart decision," Arizona Women's Basketball star Aari McDonald says in explaining her decision to return the the Wildcats next season.
• Tucson will have its own virtual country music festival on Friday, April 10, courtesy of Jessica Northey-Shaw. A nationally- known country music social media influencer from Tucson, Northey-Shaw put together a solid lineup of local country talent for a daylong virtual festival from noon to 9 p.m. Friday, to be broadcast on her Country Sway Facebook page (facebook.com/CountrySway).
• North Fourth Avenue's popular Made in Tucson Market was set for April 18, but can now be found online.
• Here are some Tucson titles, and actors with Tucson ties to check out on your next streaming-service binge.
Wednesday, April 8
2:00 p.m.: Amid the rapid spread of coronavirus, we want to hear what's on your mind: What questions, concerns and news tips do you have about the coronavirus outbreak in Southern Arizona? Click here to submit any questions you may have.
1:30 p.m.: Tucson independent radio station The Drive has launched a GoFundMe campaign to help feed healthcare workers and first responders.
1:04 p.m.: There are now 464 known coronavirus cases in Pima County and 16 deaths have been reported as of Wednesday morning, up one from Tuesday.
12:29 p.m: With a rise in fake COVID-19 medical product scams, consumers can report fraudulent products to the FDA online.
10:00 a.m.: Authorities in northern Arizona have arrested a man for writing a racist social media post accusing Navajo people of carrying the coronavirus and calling for their deaths.
9:30 a.m.: Two Arizona inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus in the first cases of infected prisoners reported since the beginning of the outbreak, officials said.
9:00 a.m.: Confirmed coronavirus cases across the state now sit at 2,726, Arizona health officials said Wednesday.
8:00 a.m.: Browse through any streaming service during quarantine and it won’t take long to find an actor, actress, director or producer with ties to Tucson. Here are a few to get your search started.
6:50 a.m.: Tucson school closures prompted by the coronavirus outbreak won't hurt student grades in TUSD, the governing board decided Tuesday night. And seniors on track to get their diploma before schools closed will still do so, regardless of grades during forced online classes.
6:30 a.m.: As confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 2,500 Tuesday, beach towns in Sonora spread a message to American tourists who normally crowd its hotels and sandy shores during the days leading up to Easter: stay away. Known COVID-19 cases in Pima County were at 415 Tuesday, including 15 coronavirus-related deaths, county health officials reported. Six border officers in Arizona have tested positive for COVID-19, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports. And Gov. Doug Ducey says he wants visitors to Arizona from the New York City area — and anywhere else there is 'substantial community spread' of the coronavirus — to quarantine themselves for two weeks after arrival.
Here are news developments in Tucson and Arizona related to the coronavirus pandemic from Wednesday's edition of the Arizona Daily Star.
• As community transmission of the novel coronavirus accelerates in Mexico, prompting widespread beach closures, roadblocks and curfews, state and local law enforcement officials are cracking down. Still looking to go to Sonora this week? Travel restrictions along the border remain in place as Easter approaches.
• 6 border officers in Arizona have tested positive for COVID-19, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said this week.
• Gov. Doug Ducey wants visitors arriving from the New York area or other places where coronavirus is widespread to self-quarantine for two weeks.
• At least four residents and two staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at a Green Valley nursing home.
• These SaddleBrooke residents teamed up to make face masks for health-care workers.
• Tucson restaurant and bar workers displaced by the coronavirus are getting a hand up from Tucson's Barrio Brewing Co. It is donating $25,000 toward grocery gift cards.
• Tucson's food community comes together to help a charismatic chef who opened during the coronavirus outbreak.
• Here are groups across Tucson offering free food and services to those in need.
• Give trials a chance to gauge effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in fighting COVID-19, says Dr. Timothy C. Fagan, a professor emeritus of internal medicine at the University of Arizona.
• The Star's Opinion team meets every weekday via Zoom video conference call. Opinion Editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen set up a Zoom meeting that is open to the public. One rule: no shouting. Join the team Thursday, April 9, at 2 p.m.
• David Fitzsimmons, the Star's editorial cartoonist, visits Arroyo Cafe for a big serving of human contact.
Tuesday, April 7
6:14 p.m.: The Pima County jail has added more measures to try to prevent a coronavirus outbreak, including checking employees for symptoms and isolating inmates that come in to the jail.
4:53 p.m.: Starting April 9, the Marana Unified School District will expand its free grab and go meals to include 14 bus routes making stops at 270 locations.
2:15 p.m.: At least four residents and two staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus at Santa Rita Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Green Valley, an official confirmed Tuesday.
1:44 p.m.: A local nonprofit — Make Way for Books — has launched a bilingual app for families to access books and activities and to tune in to storytime online while following stay-at-home orders.
12:30 p.m.: There are 415 known coronavirus cases in Pima County and 15 deaths have been reported as of Tuesday morning, up two from Sunday.
12:00 p.m.: Six border officers in Arizona have tested positive for the coronavirus, Customs and Border Protection said this week.
11:30 a.m.: The Tucson Police Department recently posted a new public service announcement surrounding social distancing — and an Easter egg hunt — amid the coronavirus pandemic.
9:00 a.m.: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona now surpass 2,500, with 2,575 cases statewide, officials said Tuesday.
6:30 a.m.: The number of out of work Arizonans seeking unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus crisis set a new record this week. There were nearly 130,000 new claims filed by the end of last week, state numbers released Monday show. The week before there were nearly 89,000 claims. How much higher than normal for Arizona are those numbers? Fewer than 3,000 new unemployment filings were submitted the last week of February.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 2,400 on Monday, according to the Arizona Health Services Department. There were 415 known COVID-19 cases in Pima County. Across the state, there have been 65 known coronavirus deaths, including 14 in Pima County, officials said Monday.
Today is Arizona Gives Day and area nonprofits say the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak makes the massive online fundraising effort especially crucial to their ability to help others.
Here are local and state developments related to the coronavirus pandemic from Tuesday's Arizona Daily Star:
• 129,215 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed by the end of last week in Arizona, setting another new record for the state.
• Today is Arizona Gives Day, the ultimate 'social distancing' fundraiser for nonprofits. The 24-hour online campaign can be found at AZGives.org.
• Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday ordered judges in Arizona to suspend evictions for commercial tenants affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
• Tucson's Thunder Canyon Brewery has teamed up with Elgin Distillery to use their equipment to make much-needed hand sanitizer, a trend seen here and elsewhere.
• Arizona's chief elections officer said she won't oppose legal efforts to allow initiative drives to gather needed signatures online.
• FC Tucson Youth Soccer has found a way to keep some 2,000 young players engaged, writes Greg Hansen, the Star's sports columnist.
• Brittany L. Uhlorn, a doctoral candidate in cancer biology at the University of Arizona, writes about the importance of taking care of your mental health during the sometimes overwhelming stress brought on by the pandemic.
• Tucson couples postpone their weddings amid mounting social restrictions prompted by the coronavirus outbreak. High schoolers across Tucson are coping with the loss of prom and graduation ceremonies.
• New to online grocery shopping? Here's a guide to doing it in from Tucson stores during the coroavirus outbreak.
• Share random acts of kindness and your stories of coping with this time of social isolation with other Star readers.
• The Star wants to be your connection point to helping others and getting help. Here are the latest requests from nonprofits across Tucson. Here's our resource guide to help you get through the pandemic. Here's a list of Tucson restaurants, updated daily, offering special deals for takeout and delivery.Pima County’s WIC program is helping local families amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of Tucson restaurants are open for takeout, delivery or both.
• The Star has compiled a big resource guide to help Tucsonans with an assortment of issues affecting daily life during the coronavirus outbreak. Among the topics covered: getting help covering the rent; buying groceries; and keeping the kids busy. The guide will be updated regularly.
Monday, April 6
12:00 p.m.: Four Tucson chefs are featured in a new video asking the community for their support.
9:00 a.m.: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona is now at 2,456, with 415 in Pima County, officials said on Monday.
6:30 a.m.: There have been 13 known deaths in Pima County related to the coronavirus, the county health department reported Sunday afternoon. Since Jan. 22, 81 people here have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 24 people admitted into intensive care units, the department said Sunday. Meanwhile, confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona are now at 2,269, with 372 of them in Pima County, according to the statewide tally released earlier Sunday by the Arizona Department of Health Services. It said there were 64 known COVID-19 deaths in Arizona as of Sunday morning. The state tally also said the deaths in Pima County numbered 14, one more than the county reported in its tally later Sunday.
The state does not release data on the number of patients in Arizona who have recovered. For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms but can be deadly, especially for older people and those with underlying health conditions. Here are the latest local and state developments related to the coronavirus pandemic from Monday's issue of the Arizona Daily Star:
• Long-haul drivers at Tucson's TTT Truck Stop shared some of the difficulties they're facing staying on the road: a lack of rest; finding food; and too few places still open for showers and other necessities.
•The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson and other local congregations are live-streaming religious services this Holy Week.
• During this time of isolation and social distancing, there are still ways to be a good neighbor.
• Share random acts of kindness and your stories of coping with this time of social isolation with other Star readers.
• Former Arizona Wildcat track star Sage Watson is working to maintain her training for the 2021 Olympics between chores at the family farm in Medicine Hat, Alberta.
• The Star wants to be your connection point to helping others and getting help. Here are the latest requests from nonprofits across Tucson. Here's our resource guide to help you get through the pandemic. Here's a list of Tucson restaurants, updated daily, offering special deals for takeout and delivery.Pima County’s WIC program is helping local families amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of Tucson restaurants are open for takeout, delivery or both.
• The Star has compiled a big resource guide to help Tucsonans with an assortment of issues affecting daily life during the coronavirus outbreak. Among the topics covered: getting help covering the rent; buying groceries; and keeping the kids busy. The guide will be updated regularly.
Sunday, April 5
8:00 a.m.: Downtown Tucson Partnership said Sunday that all 1000 gift cards it was selling for $25 apiece to help businesses sold out. The effort raised $35,000 in just over 24 hours, the group said.
6:30 a.m.: An expected surge in COVID-19 cases is expected to hit here later this month, and Tucson hospitals are doing what they can to prepare for it. However, the preparation is being slowed by a sizable lack of supplies, medical devices and personal protective equipment. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona have been rising daily. There were 2,019 known COVID-19 cases in Arizona, with 326 of them in Pima County, according to the statewide tally released Saturday by the Arizona Department of Health Services. There have been 52 known COVID-19 deaths in Arizona, the department said, including 12 in Pima County. The statewide pandemic numbers are expected to be updated later Sunday. The number of people infected in the U.S. has exceeded 300,000. The nationwide death toll surpassed 8,400, with more than 3,500 of those deaths in the state of New York, according to reporting from the Associated Press. For most people the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, COVID-19 can be more severe or fatal.
Here are news developments related to the coronavirus outbreak across Tucson and the state from Sunday's edition of the Arizona Daily Star:
• Lacking supplies, medical devices and personal protective equipment, Tucson's hospitals are doing what they can to prepare for an expected surge in COVID-19 cases here later this month. Here are what some hospitals are doing and what they need.
• Tucson's class of 2020 headed to spring break a few weeks ago not knowing it would be the last time on their high school campus. Now they're realizing coronavirus likely means no prom, no graduation ceremonies, no saying goodbye to classmates and the loss of other rites of passage for teens.
• This long period of self-isolation, which began more than two weeks ago and is scheduled for another month at least, is taking a toll on Tucson's mental health, writes Tim Steller, the Star's Metro columnist.
• In 1918 Tucson was a dusty desert town that some 20,000 people called home. When residents started to die that spring from a devastating new strain of the flu, the virus didn't even have a name yet. This is how the Arizona Daily Star reported on the Spanish flu when it marched through Tucson a century ago.
• Staying home helps reduce the spread of coronavirus, but some advocates say it also could lead to a rise in domestic abuse and violence that would is more likely to go unseen and unreported.
• The Border Patrol has been quickly expelling migrants apprehended along the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort they say is intended to help fight the spread of coronavirus in federal facilities here.
• Tucsonans have more options for COVID-19 testing: one local lab has developed a test for the disease; another lab is offering a simple blood test to confirm that COVID-19 sufferers have recovered.
• University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins shares how researchers and students are working to help suppress COVID-19.
• It is a scary time in America due to coronavirus, especially if you are pregnant. Nancy Mellberg and Teresa Wilson, registered nurses in the Nurse-Family Partnership at Casa de los Niños share tips for staying safe and healthy.
• Looking for a silver-lining during this time of isolation? Deena Harris, who is active in Sun City's Institute of Learning in Retirement, says it's a good time to slow down and help others.
• Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Class of 2020 should focus on the good, writes Adrian Ford, a student at the UA's School of Journalism.
• Today's collection of sermons and messages from Tucson's religious community includes: Rabbi Yehuda Ceitlin, the outreach director at Chabad Tucson; Pastor Roy Tullgren, who oversees Donor and Church Engagement at the Gospel Rescue Mission; and Rabbi Thomas Louchheim, of Congregation Or Chadash in Tucson.
Saturday, April 4
5:30 p.m.: Pima County health officials identified another coronavirus-related death and an additional 46 cases Saturday afternoon.
3:30 p.m.: Governor Doug Ducey announced President Trump approved of Arizona's Major Disaster Declaration that will provide additional resources in fighting the coronavirus.
12:30 p.m.: Downtown Tucson Partnership is adding $10 free to 1,000 gift cards to support businesses during the pandemic. It'll provide a $35,000 investment to the area.
9:30 a.m.: There are now 2,019 confirmed cases in Arizona and 52 known coronavirus-related deaths.
6:30 a.m.: Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday widened Arizona's mandated business closures to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, adding barbershops, beauty and nail salons, spas, tattoo shops and similar services. He also ordered swap meets, playgrounds and public pools to close. Friday's order came nearly two weeks after mounting criticism that his earlier emergency orders didn't go far enough to limit social contact during the pandemic and that they were used specifically to prohibit Arizona's 91 cities and towns and 15 counties from using local powers to shutter businesses he had deemed "essential." Tucson Mayor Regina Romero was among the first local leaders in the state to institute wide-ranging limits and closures on an assortment of businesses in the city and had been urging Ducey to declare at statewide stay-at-home order.
Ducey's new order takes effect at 5 p.m. today.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona were at 1,769, with 280 in Pima County, state officials said Friday. Across the state, there have been 41 known coronavirus deaths as of Friday morning, the daily count issued by the Arizona Department of Health Services showed. That number includes 11 known coronavirus deaths in Pima County, according to the county Health Department's website Friday.
Here are the latest local and state coronavirus developments from today's edition of the Arizona Daily Star:
• Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday ordered barbershops, beauty and nail salons, spas and similar services, as well as swap meets, playgrounds and public pools to close, conceding they can't be operated safely during the coronavirus pandemic.
• Instead of attending open houses, many Tucson homeshoppers are opting for virtual home tours.
• Health-care workers in Tucson are getting much-needed protection during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to a local effort to make face masks and shields with 3D printers and laser cutters.
• The Pima County Sheriff's Department has seen a spike in calls for help from hikers hitting the trails without taking basic safety measures.
• Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says it's up to Gov. Ducey to make the first decision on whether to let initiative circulators gather signatures online, despite a state law to the contrary.
• The Star wants to be your connection point to helping others and getting help. Here are the latest requests from nonprofits across Tucson. Here's our resource guide to help you get through the pandemic. Here's a list of Tucson restaurants, updated daily, offering special deals for takeout and delivery.Pima County’s WIC program is helping local families amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds of Tucson restaurants are open for takeout, delivery or both.
• "We may be living in the last days of 'America First.' The idea that we could wall ourselves off from trouble has been forever defeated by this virus," Tucsonan Terry Bracy, who has served as a political adviser, campaign manager, congressional aide, sub-Cabinet official and adviser to presidents, writes in a guest opinion today.
• David Fitzsimmons, the Star's editorial cartoonist, is going online to stay in touch with his pals at Arroyo Cafe.
Friday, April 3
3:05 p.m.: Here's a list of Tucson restaurants, updated daily, offering special deals for takeout and delivery.
3:00 p.m.: Pima County announced Friday that it will close its shooting ranges for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak due to extreme staffing shortages.
2:55 p.m.: Gov. Doug Ducey today ordered the shuttering of barbers, beauty parlors, nail salons and spas, conceding there's no way to operate them safely.
The edict, which takes effect at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 4, also further narrows his original list of "essential services.'' He will now require the closure of any amenities at public parks "that do not allow for recommended physical distancing or proper hygiene.'' That includes everything from basketball courts and playgrounds to public restrooms.
12:00 p.m.: Pima County’s WIC program is helping local families amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Women, Infants and Children Program, offered through the Pima County Health Department, provides healthy food, nutrition tips, breastfeeding support and helps guide families toward other resources in the community.
10:30 a.m.: Fort Huachuca officials have confirmed its first coronavirus case, making it the fifth case in Cochise County.
9:00 a.m.: Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona now sit at 1,769, with 280 in Pima County, state officials said Friday.
6:30 a.m.: Employees still working for a company with two call center locations in Tucson say they worry about their health because its too crowded to apply social distancing guidelines and avoid colleagues who are ill. Meanwhile, the number of people in the state who have already lost their jobs keeps growing. Arizona had more than 28,000 unemployment claims filed in the week ending March 21. There were 89,000 last week and another 100,000 people are expected to file soon. What's typical for Arizona? Normally about 3,500 claims are filed a week in the state. Coronavirus is widespread in the state, which on Thursday reported 1,598 known COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths. In Pima County there were 237 confirmed coronavirus cases, the Arizona Health Services Department reported. On Thursday Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order that put the brakes in Arizonans getting the malaria drug chloroquine to avoid getting COVID-19, at least without a prescription. Here are coronavirus developments in Tucson and Arizona from today's edition of the Arizona Daily Star:
• Tucson call center employees still clocking into the office say they worry cramped workspaces and sick colleagues put their health at risk.
• The Star has compiled a big resource guide to help Tucsonans with an assortment of issues affecting daily life during the coronavirus outbreak. Among the topics covered: getting help covering the rent; buying groceries; and keeping the kids busy. The guide will be updated regularly.
• Arizonans hoping to avoid contracting COVID-19 won't be able to do so legally by getting their hands on the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, or chloroquine — at least not without a prescription.
• Groups trying to put measures on the November ballot are asking the Arizona Supreme Court to let them gather the remaining signatures they need online. Meanwhile, some Pima County candidates are still going door-to-door to collect signatures despite Gov. Doug Ducey's statewide stay-at-home order.
• Abortions remain available in Arizona the order by Gov. Doug Ducey to halt all 'non-essential or elective' surgeries.
• The stay-at-home order issued this week by Gov. Doug Ducey has left some Arizonans confused about what they can — and cannot — legally do.
• Mobile home residents across Tucson — especially those living in old, substandard units — are likely to be particularly hard hit by COVID-19, say Mark Kear and Margaret Wilder, faculty members in the School of Geography and Development at the University of Arizona.
• Without gigs to play, Tucson country singer Angel Perez is set perform a concert later today from his balcony. The performance of his second concert this week begins at 5 p.m. It will help raise money for the staff of Wisdom's Cafe, a Mexican restaurant in Tumacacori. The concert is being livestreamed on his Facebook page: https:// tinyurl.com/wu8hulk.
• As we do what we can to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Star wants to hear about what you are doing to help each other.
Thursday, April 2
5:13p.m.: Pima County launched a new webpage that connects its residents to local restaurants that are open for takeout during the coronavirus pandemic. Pima Eats, links residents to the Daily Star's restaurant guide which lists more than 500 restaurants that are open for pickup or delivery. The county has also created a Pima Eats Facebook page where they will also share food promotions from area restaurants.
1:30 p.m.: The Desert Diamond Casino in Sahuarita is postponing its May Diamond Center shows.
12:16 p.m.: The Pima County Health Department is consolidating its clinics and has suspended walk-in services in response to the COVID-19 virus.
11:30 a.m.: Taking a walk in your neighborhood? Here's a guide of common wildflowers and birds you may encounter.
10:00 a.m.: Whether you need help paying the rent, getting groceries or keeping the kids busy, the Arizona Daily Star's resource guide — updated daily — is here to help.
9:00 a.m.: The number of confirmed cases in Arizona now sits at 1,598, with 237 in Pima County.
6:30 a.m.: With mass layoffs across the country — US unemployment claims hit a record 6.6 million claims last week — a number of the thousands of Tucsonans who are among the newly unemployed say they can't reach DES customer service centers for help filing for benefits. There were more than 1,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona Wednesday, according to the state Health Services Department's daily count. In Pima County, 217 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, with 10 deaths. Thirty-five of the Pima County patients have been hospitalized and 13 have been in the ICU. The number of known COVID-19 deaths rose to 29.
Here are local and state developments related to the coronavirus outbreak from today's edition of the Arizona Daily Star:
• Arizona's Department of Economic Security has been having ongoing problems this week that prevent clients from calling DES customer service centers.
• When it comes to deporting migrants, everything old is new again for the Border Patrol. The agency is taking 'unprecedented measures' to quickly expel migrants from southern Arizona into Mexico as a precaution against the coronavirus.
• Families say uncertainty from Arizona leaders over the best practices for protecting the intellectually disabled from COVID-19 has led some providers to close programs or divert aides from providing home visits.
• Chinese-American business owners here first noticed a drop in customers during the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, typically one of the busiest times of the year. Soon regulars disappeared, many saying they were scared to go outside to eat. Then business restrictions from the city and state to fight coronavirus hit. These Tucson restaurants are open for take-out, delivery or both. While many Tucson restaurants have closed to ride out the pandemic, Govinda's Natural Foods and Brother John's Beer, Bourbon & BBQ reopened on Wednesday to offer takeout.
• "These are some of the hardest decisions I've had to make in my more than four decades with Pima County," County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said about putting an unspecified number of it's 7,000 employees on leave to help reduce the spread of coronavirus. "But they are necessary. I, and every member of the Board of Supervisors, understand that these actions will cause financial hardships for some employees if this order lasts more than a few weeks. We are doing everything we can to assist our workers through this difficult time."
• Technology invented at the University of Arizona could potentially help people who are having trouble breathing due to coronavirus complications.
• Megan A. Carney, an assistant professor in the School of Anthropology at the University of Arizona, says there 3 lessons about what we can do to curb the COVID-19 catastrophe by learning from other countries, like Italy, that have been fighting the coronavirus longer than the United States.
• The doors are closed for live performances by Tucson musicians, but many of them aren't letting the coronavirus stop the music.
Wednesday, April 1
2:00 p.m.: Two Tucson restaurants that had been sitting out the coronavirus pandemic have reopened to offer takeout.
11:41 a.m.: Two women who were members of the Pascua Yaqui Tribe died last weekend due to coronavirus, tribe officials said.
11:30 a.m.: Tucson Parks and Recreation has temporarily closed all city park playgrounds and other equipment to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
9:00 a.m.: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona is inching toward 1,500, with 1,413 cases currently confirmed statewide, officials said Wednesday.
8:10 a.m.: The University of Arizona is launching a series of webinars to address coronavirus pandemic issues. The first one, about best practices to control the spread of the virus, will be held today.
6:45 a.m.: After word of two big house parties this weekend near the University of Arizona campus, police said officers are ready to enforce social distancing orders mandated during the coronavirus outbreak. Chris Magnus, Tucson's police chief, says party-goers could be charged with a misdemeanor. Meanwhile, an unspecified number of "non-essential" Pima County employees ended their shift Tuesday with a notice that they're being put in leave until the statewide stay-at-home order issued this week by Gov. Ducey is rescinded. On the same day, the county asked for an army of volunteers — especially people with medical experience — to help fight the pandemic. The economic fallout from the virus crisis hit the Star on Tuesday too, with its parent company Lee Enterprises ordering furloughs at all of its properties. Here's a roundup of local and state developments related to the coronavirus outbreak from today's edition of the Arizona Daily Star:
• Tucson police say the party's over during the coronavirus pandemic. And Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said police and sheriffs deputies are legally entitled to enforce emergency proclamations and orders issued by state and local officials.
• An unspecified number of "non-essential" Pima County employees are now on leave.
• A call for volunteers, especially people with medical backgrounds, was issued by the county to help fight the coronavirus.
• The state Board of Education adopted an emergency rule Tuesday that bars Arizona public schools from withholding academic credit or a diploma "solely because the student missed instructional time due to a school closure issued by the governor." That means Arizona's estimated 86,000 high school seniors won't be prevented from graduating because of the virus shutdown.
• Tim Steller, the Star's Metro columnist, says people who don't need the federal stimulus money that's on its way should give it to, or spend it on, those who do.
• Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona's signature attraction, remained open to the public Tuesday, despite growing calls for it to close to protect visitors, vendors and staff from coronavirus.
• Lee Enterprises, which owns the Arizona Daily Star in cooperation with Gannett, has instituted temporary pay cuts and furloughs due to coronavirus-related revenue declines. All employees either will have reduced pay or take unpaid time off from April through June. Gannett instituted similar cost-savings measures on Monday, but the Star is following Lee's plan.
• Bianchi's Italian restaurant closed its Marana location at the end of business Tuesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Some Tucson restaurants that were open and trying to ride out the coronavirus pandemic have thrown in the towel for now. Here's a list of nearly 500 restaurants that are open for pickup and delivery.
• Anika Pasilis, a UA journalism student who lost her retail job and her internship on the same day due to the pandemic, writes about the stress she and other young people are facing, including worrying about their future employment.
• The Arizona Daily Star wants to be your connection point to helping others and getting help. Here are the latest requests from nonprofits here.
• A 7-year-old boy in Oro Valley was surprised with a birthday car-parade from his first-grade classmates. Tucson teachers are finding creative ways to stay connected with their students.
• Star Sports Columnist Greg Hansen says the financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic means, "the model for college athletics is likely to be turned inside out."
Tuesday, March 31
2:00 p.m.: Several Tucson restaurants are temporarily closing to ride out the coronavirus pandemic.
12:45 p.m.: The state's estimated 86,000 high school seniors won't be prevented from graduating just because the governor shut down Arizona schools through the end of the academic year.
10:30 a.m.: A health clinic on Craycroft Road is offering coronavirus tests to adults who meet CDC criteria.
10:00 a.m.: A third COVID-19 cases has been confirmed in Santa Cruz County, health officials there said in a news release Tuesday morning.
"The investigation found that the person had traveled to an area where community transmission is present," said the news release from Santa Cruz County Health Services, without providing additional detail about the trip. "The person is recovering well at home."
9:00 a.m.: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona is now at 1,289, officials said Tuesday.
8:30 a.m.: Tucsonans who attend large gatherings during mandated social distancing requirements prompted by COVID-19 could be charged with a misdemeanor, Police Chief Chris Magnus said in a statement Tuesday.
6:15 a.m.: With coronavirus continuing to spread across Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday issued an order saying people who don't need to be out to stay home. It takes effect today at 5 p.m. However, there are several exceptions for 'essential activities.' Those can include everything from grocery shopping to getting your hair or nails done (assuming those businesses haven't already closed under local emergency orders). Ducey's order came on the same day a Tucson nursing home and rehab facility said it has a major coronavirus outbreak, with 27 patients and staff testing positive for COVID-19. At least one patient has died. There are 20 known coronavirus deaths in the state among 1,157 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Arizona Health Services Department reported on Monday in its daily count. Earlier in the day, Ducey said there was no reasonable way to have schools in Arizona reopen safely this spring. That means k-12 students will end their school year online.
Here's a roundup of local and state coronavirus developments from Tuesday's edition of the Arizona Daily Star:
• "He was a great man, very smart, very intelligent," Scott Franklin said through tears about of his dad, who died Saturday of COVID-19. Lloyd Franklin, 64, a resident at Sapphire of Tucson for six years, was one of 27 patients or staff members there who've contracted the disease.
• Starting at 5 p.m. today, Arizonans must 'limit their time' away from their homes except to participate in 'essential activities,' says an order to limit the spread of coronavirus issued Monday by Gov. Doug Ducey.
• Ducey and Kathy Hoffman, the state superintendent of public instruction, also announced Monday that there is no reasonable way to have schools reopen safely this spring. Meanwhile, the Arizona Interscholastic Association said all games through the end of the school year have been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
• Gospel Rescue Mission now has a free drive-through to help supplement basic needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• 88,592 initial unemployment claims were filed in Arizona in the week ending Friday, according to the state Department of Economic Security. That compares with 29,333 claims the week before — and fewer than 3,000 at the end of February.
• Tucson's Reed's Compounding Pharmacy is doing its part to help keep the coronavirus at bay by mixing its own, high-quality hand sanitizer.
• Banner Health is accepting donations of medical supplies and personal protective equipment.
• In an effort to reduce the jail population, about a dozen inmates are being released from the Pima County jail, and other inmates set to go to state prison will instead be transferred to the Pinal County jail.
• These simple actions can stop this coronavirus pandemic, according to Dr. Allan Hamilton is a regents professor of surgery, professor of neurosurgery, psychology, radiation oncology, and electrical and computer engineering at the University of Arizona.
Monday, March 30
2:50 p.m.: Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order today telling Arizonans to stay home during the coronavirus crisis.
2:20 p.m.: Banner Health is accepting donations of medical supplies and personal protective equipment, officials announced Monday. Donations are being accepted at the Banner Home Health Office at 575 E. River Road on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
1:54 p.m.: The Postal History Foundation is accepting entries for the 13th Annual Tucson Birthday Stamp Design Contest for Kids 2020. Tucson-area children ages five to 17 can enter the contest. There are three age groups. The winner will have their design made into a custom U.S. postage stamp, and the top five winners from each age group will receive awards and prizes. The contest deadline is July 31. Entry forms and rules can be downloaded at www.postalhistoryfoundation.org. Entries should be mailed in as the Postal History Foundation is temporarily closed to the public due to the coronavirus.
1:50 p.m.: There are 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at a Tucson nursing and rehab facility, according to a statement today by the business.
1:15 p.m.: Bianchi's Italian restaurant is closing its Marana location at the end of business Tuesday, March 31, in response to the coronavirus.
11:18 a.m.: Agua Caliente Park, a popular site for Easter celebrations will be closed Easter Sunday this year.
9:00 a.m.: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 1,157 statewide, Arizona health officials said.
8:30 a.m.: Arizona schools will remain closed through the end of the school year, Governor Doug Ducey and state Schools Chief Kathy Hoffman announced Monday morning.
6:30 a.m.: Wendy Smith-Reeve, director of the Arizona Division of Emergency Management, resigned over the weekend. She complained to Gov. Doug Ducey that she was being sidelined as a leader in the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Associated Press reports. Arizona's confirmed COVID-19 cases climbed to 919 Sunday. In Pima County the number of known cases rose to 153, according to Sunday's daily coronavirus count by the Arizona Health Services Department.
Here's an update of coronavirus developments in Tucson and the state from today's edition of the Arizona Daily Star:
• Add guns and ammo to the list of items like toilet paper and rice that Tucsonans are stocking up on during the virus crisis.
• Stores with padlocked doors is what visitors will find along the nearly empty streets of downtown Nogales. U.S. officials started blocking non-essential travel from Mexico last week as a precaution against the coronavirus. It blocked Mexican shoppers from coming into Arizona, slamming businesses in the state's border communities.
• Home refinancing jumped 479% so far in March, according to Zillow economists. Is taking cash out of your home a good idea right now?
• Tucson Electric Power and Uni-Source Energy Services are donating a combined $1 million to bill payment assistance and other coronavirus relief efforts across Arizona. Pima Community College's Small Business Development Center is offering help to Tucson businesses that are applying for low-interest federal disaster loans. Allied Universal is holding a virtual hiring events until April 23 to fill more than 300 security-related positions in Tucson, Phoenix and Mesa. Go to jobs.aus.com to apply. Pima County has a jobs hotline. Here are some resources for the newly unemployed.
• The coronavirus pandemic means the world will never look the same, says Brian David Johnson, a futurist in residence at Arizona State University's Center for Science and Imagination.
• Sunday afternoon turned into a watch party for Arizona Wildcat basketball fans. CBS replayed the "milestone victory for Arizona" when the fourth-seeded UA held off No. 1 seed Kentucky 84-79 in overtime to win Arizona's first and only national championship. If you're still feeling nostalgic, check out photos and coverage of the Wildcats' 1997 championship season here.
• Help Tucson restaurants stay open, order delivery or takeout today. Find free meals for kids and others in need here.
• Coronavirus isolation in Tucson opens a virtual world of fitness, art, culture. Here are 8 at-home fitness classes. Relax with a stress-free list of local businesses offering at-home workouts, meditation and stress management exercises. Here are a few ways you can help Tucson weather the virus outbreak.Sunday, March 29
6:47 p.m.: The Arizona Department of Health Services launched a new dashboard Sunday on its website to include more data on confirmed cases and on commercial testing to better track how the outbreak is evolving, the department said in a news release.
3 p.m.: Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment announced it's postponing April events. This affects the Rocketman — A Tribute to Elton John and country singer Jimmie Allen shows originally scheduled for April 11 and April 24 respectively.
12:23 p.m.: A sixth coronavirus patient died in Pima County as of Sunday morning. The man is between 41 and 65 years old and had underlying conditions that made him high risk for severe illness, the Pima County Health Department said in a news release Sunday.
11 a.m.: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, topping 150 in Pima County and getting close to 1,000 statewide.
6:30 a.m.: Despite the ongoing spread of coronavirus, many Tucsonans have found creative ways to maintain a sense of community during a time of isolation. Known cases of COVID-19 in Arizona saw a triple-digit increase overnight Friday, reaching 773 confirmed cases Saturday, according the daily tally kept by the state Department of Health Services. As the weather here warms, many hope higher temperatures will help tamp down the coronavirus. Though viruses are known to be seasonal — studies say COVID-19 seems to have spread faster in areas with cool or cold temperatures — the behavior of coronavirus in warmer climates isn't certain. Some experts say if a warm-weather break happens, the virus can come back with a new punch in the fall.
Here are local and state developments related to the coronavirus outbreak from today's Arizona Daily Star:
• Tucson's warming weather might help slow the spread of the virus, but some experts also expect it will pounce again starting in the fall.
• Tucsonans are finding creative ways to reach out to their neighbors during mandates that require social distancing and encourage isolation.
• "Turns out that a lot of grocery workers always knew their job was important. It's the rest of us who didn't realize it," Star columnist Tim Steller writes in his column.
• Law enforcement agencies across metro Tucson are cutting the number of people taken to jail as part of their effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
• A lawsuit seeks refunds for students in all three Arizona universities for fees — things like living in a dorm and parking — that were paid before the schools went mostly online.
• Some Tucson school districts are launching day care for children of first responders.
• Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus describes the ways his department is keeping officers and the public safe during the virus outbreak.
• For Tucson businesses like gyms and indoor playgrounds that require human connection, the ban on big gatherings could have a long-lasting impact.
• Why new federal laws expanding family- and sick-leave benefits related to the coronavirus are good news for workers, businesses and the economy.
• Need a spiritual lift? 3 local pastors share their sermons to help cope with the virus crisis. They are: Phil Kruis, the founding pastor of Rincon Mountain Presbyterian Church; Rev. Andrew G. Ross, the pastor of Northminster Presbyterian Church; and Glen Elliott, the lead pastor at Pantano Christian Church.
• Editorial Page Editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen says this the simplest act to thank — and help — Tucson's overwhelmed health-care workers.
• The coronavirus "has its hooks deep into our community" local scientists say. Now is the time to focus on a battle plan for slowing the virus explosion.
• For SaddleBrooke elders who are now living under self-quarantine, the pandemic is a startling experience, says Jerry Wilkerson, a writer and 11-year resident of the community north of Tucson.
• With no March Madness this year due to the COVID-19 outbreak, CBS is using the airtime to replay college basketball classics. At 11:30 a.m. Sunday the network is showing the 1997 NCAA Championship game between Arizona and Kentucky. Spoiler alert: the game was an 84-79 OT thriller in which the Arizona Wildcats won a title.
Saturday, March 28
11:15 a.m.: Cases statewide soared by more than 100 overnight, state health officials reported. A young man in hospice was the fifth coronavirus-related death in Pima County.
8:30 a.m.: Desert diamond casinos around Tucson and Glendale are staying closed until at least April 23.
5:45 a.m.: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero on Friday joined other local leaders in the state who are calling on Gov. Doug Ducey to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order to slow the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, Romero ordered more local businesses to close, and suggested many more do the same. She widened her earlier proclamation to fight coronavirus spread on the same day the official death count from COVID-19 in Pima County reached 4 people. Across the state there were 665 cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths. Those numbers are expected to rise when the state Health Services Department updates its coronavirus tally later today.
5:00 a.m.: The FBI created an online resource page with coronavirus-related updates, including an increase in medical equipment scams and tips to keep children from becoming victims of online sexual exploitation during school closures.
Here are local and state developments related to COVID-19 from today's edition of the Arizona Daily Star:
• Mayor Regina Romero bucked the recommendations of Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday, ordering the shutdown of 'non-essential' services within the city limits. Romero's move is not a full 'stay-at-home' order.
• Health-care workers say they're fighting exhaustion and a high risk of exposure to coronavirus as they brace for a big increase in COVID-19 patients.
• UA President Robert Robbins says empty dorms on the University of Arizona campus could be used to house some health-care workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
• Tucson teachers are using car parades to lift the spirit of schoolchildren stuck at home during the virus crisis.
• Researchers and students at the University of Arizona are making hand sanitizer and masks for healthcare workers.
• Organizers of a initiative effort to ban anonymous contributions to political campaigns in Arizona have stopped collecting signatures due to the pandemic.
• Passenger traffic at Tucson International Airport has plummeted.
• The top priority in fighting coronavirus: personal protective gear (for healthcare workers) and medical and hospital supplies. That's what Dr. Michele Manos, a virologist and epidemiologist, told the Star in the podcast, "The Point Being." duct.
• Tucsonan Ronald Lancaster, 79, shares what it's like to feel isolated in his small apartment.
• David Gilbert, a retired music librarian and educator, asks fellow Tucsonans to donate to local arts organizations to help them survive the pandemic.
• The worldwide coronavirus outbreak has hit the UA's highly touted women's golf team — Arizona won the 2018 national championship — because it if filled with players from around the globe.
• Find free meals for kids and others in need here. Here's a list of resources for workers who lost their job in the pandemic. Pima County now has a jobs hotline.
• Coronavirus isolation in Tucson opens a virtual world of fitness, art, culture. Here are 8 at-home fitness classes.
Friday, March 27
2:30 p.m.: Jessica Rigler, assistant director of public health preparedness for the Arizona Department of Health Services, answered a few questions about preparedness.
2:00 p.m.: Tucson-area law enforcement officials are finding ways to limit the amount of people taken to jail in an attempt to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
12:00 p.m.: Four Pima County residents have died of COVID-19, up from two on Thursday, according to the Pima County Health Department website.
11:00 a.m.: Dr. Bob England, interim director of the Pima County Health Department, answered a few of the pressing questions people have been asking regarding the COVID-19 virus.
9:00 a.m.: There are now 102 confirmed coronavirus cases in Pima County, with 665 cases statewide.
6:15 a.m.: A second known death from the coronavirus was reported Thursday by Pima County health officials. On the same day, the US total of COVID-19 cases topped the rest of the world, according to Johns Hopkins University tally. The study says there are some 500,000 people worldwide who have contracted the coronavirus. The confirmed COVID-19 tally in Arizona reached 500 cases Thursday, with 8 deaths statewide and 75 cases in Pima County, the state Health Services department reported Thursday. The number of COVID-19 cases are expected to keep rising as more people in the state are tested.
Here's a roundup of local and state news related to the coronavirus outbreak from today's edition of the Arizona Daily Star:
• A man in his 70s with underlying health issues became Pima County's second known death from COVID-19. A Tucson woman died from COVID-19 on Monday.
• Tucson Medical Center took Star reporter Jasmine Demers behind-the-scenes to show its ongoing work to prepare for a wave of coronavirus patients.
• Advocates say they worry people with intellectual disabilities — like Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and autism — could be denied access to lifesaving medical treatment as the COVID-19 outbreak spreads.
• Gov. Doug Ducey ordered Arizona hospitals to come up with plans to increase bed capacity by 50%, and to have half of those new beds ready by April 10.
• Bulk suppliers in Tucson are delivering food and cleaning products directly to group homes.
• The Pima County Board of Supervisors extended business closures related to the virus crisis to April 10. Pharmacies, grocery stores, banks and other essential services are still not affected.
• Tucson's La Cocina is cooking up meals for laid-off restaurant workers. Here's our updated list of restaurant delivery and takeout options. You can find free meals for kids and others in need here. Here's a list of resources for workers who lost their job in the pandemic. Pima County now has a jobs hotline.
• Tucsonans are opening their closets, pantries and wallets to help those in need. Here's a list of nonprofits that need help to help others. Here are actionable ways you can help the community. Here are some resources for families.
• Coronavirus isolation in Tucson opens a virtual world of fitness, art, culture. Here are 8 at-home fitness classes.
Thursday, March 26
4:09 p.m.: The Pima County Sheriff’s Office closed the front lobbies of its headquarters building, records unit and patrol district offices, including the Ajo, Foothills, Green Valley, Rincon, San Xavier and Tucson Mountain District offices. Those offices are providing services by phone or electronically, the department said in a news release. The lobbies for the civil unit, forensics unit, vehicle impound unit and the property and evidence unit will remain open, the department said.
3:50 p.m.: Davis-Monthan Air Force Base reported its first case of COVID-19 on base. Officials at D-M said a civil servant assigned to the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group is undergoing observation and treatment following a positive test result for the virus.
3:00 p.m.: The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Thursday to extend business closures through April 10 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
2:50 p.m.: Passenger traffic drops 80% at Tucson airport amid coronavirus
1:00 p.m.: Pima County has reported its second death related to coronavirus.
9:00 a.m.: There are now 508 confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona, with 75 confirmed cases in Pima County.
8:00 a.m.: Tucson's La Cocina is serving free meals to restaurant workers who have been laid off because of coronavirus.
6:30 a.m.: A Tucson family is grieving the city's first known fatality from COVID-19, a 54-year-old wife and mom who became ill in mid-March and died within an hour of getting to the hospital. Family members share her story with Star reporter Jasmine Demers, saying they hope it it will make others in the community realize the seriousness of the virus outbreak. As known coronavirus cases in Arizona reached 401 Wednesday, Dr. Cara Christ, the state's chief health official, says COVID-19 cases in Arizona will continue to rise at least into April. And 'peak hospitalizations,' the doctor said, will be in May.
Here's a roundup of COVID-19 developments in Tucson and the state from today's edition of the Arizona Daily Star:
• The 54-year-old woman who became Tucson's first known coronavirus-related fatality worked in a medical office and enjoyed helping others, her family says.
• Dr. Cara Christ, the state's top health officer, predicted Wednesday that COVID-19 cases in Arizona will keep rising into April and hospitalizations will likely peak in May.
• As shoppers amass supplies to prepare themselves for self-isolation, grocers in Tucson say despite empty store shelves, the supply of food is keeping up with demand.
• University of Arizona confirms 4 cases of COVID-19 on campus.
• Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich warns against scams related to the virus outbreak.
• Some hikers are ignoring the closure of Tumamoc Hill.
• A SaddleBrooke couple is glad to be home after days of being quarantined in the cabin of a cruise ship.
• Restaurant and bar workers here who've lost their jobs are getting help from a campaign launched by Arizona's largest beer distributor. Here's a list of takeout and delivery options. Here's a list of resources for suddenly unemployed.
• Pima County now has an employment hotline.
• Try citizen science programs as options to fight the temptation of video games and social media for kids stuck at home. Here are more free educational resources. Here's where to find a free meal for kids.
• Coronavirus isolation in Tucson opens a virtual world of fitness, art, culture. Here are 8 at-home fitness classes.
Wednesday, March 25
6:30 p.m: The Pima County jail has closed its front desk to the public to protect the staff and inmates from the coronavirus, the sheriff's department said Wednesday. The department is also closing the Mission Road Minimum Security Facility front desk. Visits with inmates can be done through an internet-based visitation system and inmates are being allowed two five-minute phone calls per week. The jail is also working to allow inmates to use a messaging app to send emails to family and friends for free, the department said in a news release.
3:05 p.m.: Students living in one of the largest dorms at the University of Arizona have been told to watch for symptoms after a student there who recently returned home tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.
2:50 p.m.: Most of Tumamoc Hill’s walkers are staying away while the hill is closed to the public due to the coronavirus — but some scofflaws are sneaking up.
12:50 p.m.: Small business owners economically affected by the novel coronavirus can apply for a U.S. Small Business Administration loan online and can call the Pima Community College Small Business Development Center for assistance.
12:00 p.m.: Several Tucson spots have gone temporarily virtual, from online fitness classes to The Loft Cinema's movie streams to digital painting tutorials.
11:20 a.m.: While other scientists look for cures, vaccines and rapid-fire tests, Tucson's "Dr. Germ" and colleagues at the University of Arizona are turning their attention elsewhere – the use of disinfectants to battle COVID-19, the deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
11:00 a.m.: Arizona's largest beer distributor has launched a campaign to help furloughed restaurant and bar workers make ends meet during the coronavirus crisis.
10:30 a.m.: A new brewery went from planning its launch party to filling to-go growlers for thirsty Tucsonans.
9:49 a.m.: Santa Cruz County Health Services reported a second case of COVID-19 in their county Wednesday. The person is recovering at home. Santa Cruz County Health Services is working to identify any close contacts that may have been exposed to recommend they self-isolate and self-monitor for any fever and respiratory symptoms based on CDC guidelines.
9:00 a.m.: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona increased to 401, up from 326, officials said Wednesday.
8:00 a.m.: Country Thunder has a new date after it was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.
6:30 a.m.: Gov. Ducey this week released his list of 'essential services,' which would be allowed to continue if he issues a stay-at-home order for Arizonans. Tucson Mayor Regina Romero called his list "too broad" and other critics say his new order would limit what local leaders can do during the pandemic. Meanwhile state leaders passed a measure that will help Arizona renters affected by COVID-19 keep a roof over their head, at least through most of July. And local utilities say they're temporarily halting service shutoffs.
Here's a roundup of local and state developments related to the coronavirus outbreak from Wednesday's edition of the Arizona Daily Star:
• Gov. Ducey's list of 'essential services' allowed if he issues a statewide stay-at-home order is being criticized as being too broad and limiting on city governments. Among his list: health and public services, payday lenders, pawnbrokers, gun sales and golf courses.
• Star columnist Tim Steller says Ducey, and President Trump, need to stop pursuing 'half-measures' in the fight to limit the spread of COVID-19.
• Renters in the Arizona affected by coronavirus have new protections against eviction, as long as they follow certain requirements.
• Jobless claims in Arizona exploded by 700% in a week.
• Local utilities say they won't cut service during the virus crisis.
• The state is working with school districts to launch a child care program to help first responders and health-care workers.
• A Tucson man was wrongly accused by police of stealing coronavirus test kits from a Tucson medical clinic.
• In Pima County, about 90% of its 7,000 workers still have to go into the office. County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry says that's because some 70% of them are essential workers.
• We asked local non-profits what they need now to help them help our community. Here's the huge list of ways to help.
• David Fitzsimmons, the Star's editorial cartoonist, says sharing jokes is an important distraction from reality right now. "Dumb jokes are the comfort food of the humor starved," he writes in today's column.
• Walks and runs are a good way to stay fit during the outbreak — as long as you follow social distancing rules — a local expert says.
Tuesday, March 24
4:00 p.m.: The number of Arizonans applying for jobless benefits approached 30,000 last week — about seven times the number of claims filed the week before, providing the first clear indicators of the effect COVID-19 is having on the state’s economy.
3:15 p.m.: In a new executive order, Gov. Doug Ducey barred police officers and constables from executing eviction orders.
2:00 p.m.: Local utilities including Tucson Electric Power Co., Southwest Gas Corp., Tucson Water and Trico Electric Cooperative have said they will not disconnect customers for non-payment or charge late fees during the coronavirus pandemic.
1:15 p.m.: Governor's office and Arizona Department of Education announce plan to work with local schools to offer childcare for front-line workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak.
12:03 p.m.: The Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990, can provide immediate counseling to anyone who is seeking help in coping with the mental or emotional effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The helpline is a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week free resource that responds to people who need crisis counseling and support. The helpline is sponsored by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).
11:04 a.m.: Saguaro National Park restrooms and comfort stations will be closed starting Tuesday.
10:00 a.m.: The number of coronavirus cases has increased to 326 statewide, officials said Tuesday. Confirmed cases in Pima County increased to 42.
6:55 a.m.: Tucson prosecutors and public defenders are working to release an unknown number of nonviolent inmates in the Pima County jail to guard against the spread of COVID-19.
6:00 a.m.: The first confirmed COVID-19 death was announced Monday evening by Pima County health officials as more testing expanded the number of known virus cases here and across the state. Arizona updates its tally of COVID-19 cases each day on the state Health Services website.
Meanwhile, University of Arizona scientists are making thousands of COVID-19 test kits that can be used locally.
Here's a roundup of local virus-related news from today's edition of the Arizona Daily Star:
• A woman in her 50s with underlying medical issues is the first fatality in Pima County from COVID-19.
• Scientists at the UA made 1,600 COVID-19 tests kits over the weekend and are producing thousands more for use here.
• A winter visitor who is recovering from pneumonia is stuck in Tucson because he can't get a COVID-19 test that could clear him for a medical flight back home to Canada.
• Gov. Ducey released a list of 'essential services' that would leave workers in those fields free to travel in case he declares a 'shelter-in-place' order.
• State lawmakers passed a contingency budget. It includes $50 million Ducey can spend to help services and people affected by the pandemic. GOP leaders however blocked an effort to add money to help Arizonans who lose their job or can't work during the outbreak.
• Local non-profits are having a hard time helping vulnerable people during the pandemic. Here are some ways you can help the community right now.
• At a time of social spacing, Tucson golf courses seem the place to be.
• Standout shortstop Jessie Harper, a senior, says she looks forward to a potential return to the UA Softball team.
Monday, March 23
5:52 p.m.: Pima County has reported its first known death due to COVID-19.
4:55 p.m.: Pima County Superior Court is asking the public to delay some services, including marriage and divorce proceedings, name changes, passport applications and other non-essential filings.
4:13 p.m.: Arizona lawmakers approved a $11.8 billion contingency state budget. It includes $50 million for Gov. Ducey to use programs that help Arizonans economically affected by COVID-19. House Republicans, however, blocked a proposal to provide additional cash benefits to those who have been fired, laid off, furloughed or cannot go to work because of the pandemic.
2:35 p.m.: Gigs are canceled, tours are off, but that hasn't stopped some Tucson musicians from reaching audiences virtually and through carry-out concerts.
2:30 p.m.: Sammy's Mexican Grill is offering free meals to anyone in the Tucson area who has lost their job as a result of the coronavirus.
1:30 p.m.: Welcome Diner is offering its "staff meal" — the daily meal offered free to employees and based on what ingredients Executive Chef Ian Rosales has on hand — on a pay-what-you-can basis.
1:00 p.m.: People with concerns or mild to moderate symptoms specific to the coronavirus can use the Northwest Healthcare's VirtualHealthConnect app to talk with a provider using a smartphone or computer, the Tucson-area healthcare provider said in a news release.
11:00 a.m.: Coronavirus cases statewide almost doubled from Sunday, with the state health department reporting 234 confirmed cases Monday morning.
6:31 a.m.: Arizona is going to get a virus hotline with $2 million from the state.
6:30 a.m.: Saying the economy and infrastructure of the Arizona have been 'catastrophically affected' by the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Ducey has asked for federal money and an expanded role for the Arizona National Guard. Meanwhile, the governor has agreed to waive certain requirements for those who need unemployment insurance. That includes no longer having to prove they're looking for work in order to keep the unemployment checks — a maximum of $240 a week in Arizona — coming. Here's a list of resources for people who have lost their job. Here's help finding employers who are hiring.
This is Monday's roundup of local virus-related news.
• Even as the University of Arizona goes mostly online, there's still plenty of work happening on campus.
• Tucson's bus, taxi, ride-sharing and scooter providers have made big changes to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
• Like runs on toilet paper, Tucson's medical marijuana dispensaries are seeing a rush of customers.
• Using Tucson's public libraries digitally can help keep kids - and adults - busy while being stuck at home. Here's where to find free food for kids. Here are tips for talking to kids about the outbreak and parenting tips. Educational resources can be found here.
• Looking for ways to help the community now? Here's how.
• This is how 3 Tucson restaurants are staying open — and safe — during the outbreak. These restaurants are open for pickup and delivery. Here's another take-out and delivery guide.
Sunday, March 22:
2:57 p.m.: Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced a new statewide COVID-19 hotline Sunday.
9:35 a.m.: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Pima County rose by five overnight to 17, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported. Statewide, cases rose nearly 50 percent from Saturday to 152.
9:15 a.m.: Arizona has a second confirmed death from the coronavirus.
Here's a roundup of the latest local coronavirus-related news:
• Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona topped 100 on Saturday — there were a dozen known cases in Pima County. Star columnist Tim Steller, however, explains in today's edition why those numbers don't show how widespread coronavirus is in the community. Meanwhile, the economic impact of coronavirus on Tucson's economy is coming into focus: it's not good and could last months. Some good news: many businesses here are hiring right now.
• A Tucson economist explains why it could take months for our economy to heal from the virus outbreak. Here are resources for people who have lost their job and here's where you can go to find employers who are hiring.
• Teachers here are trying to figure out how to transform their lessons to online as school closures are extended. Here are 6 free educational resources parents can use to keep kids busy. Here's a list of places to find free food for kids.
• Groups serving Tucson's homeless population are having a tough time with volunteer staffing. A big reason: many volunteers are seniors.
• The Star's Tim Steller explains in today's column why he thinks Arizona's official count of COVID-19 cases gives us a false sense of security.
• Tucson police are looking for a man they say went into an El Rio clinic dressed as a delivery driver and stole 29 medical test kits for COVID-19.
• Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier and a handful of colleagues in the state have an idea for helping fight the virus outbreak that is unexpected for law enforcement types: get more people out of jail.
• Though Tucson theater performances have been postponed or canceled, there are ways to help local companies survive the shutdown.
• Star editor Jill Jorden Spitz explains how the newsroom is working hard to inform Tucsonans about the virus outbreak without spreading fear.
• Two therapists at Casa de los Niños share ideas for helping children cope during the uncertainty of mass closures and home isolation. Here are more ideas to help keep kids calm.
• A Tucson psychotherapist shares ways to stay mentally and physically safe.
Saturday, March 21:
4 p.m.: The Pima County Treasurer’s office will only allow visits by appointment starting Monday. Tax payments can be made online, by mail or through their bank’s online bill pay systems. To set an appointment to visit the office, call 520-724-8351.
3 p.m.: Arizona has received a large shipment of masks, gloves and other supplies for health workers battling COVID-19.
1 p.m.: The number of confirmed cases in Arizona has topped 100, 12 of them in Pima county.
• Arizona Motor Vehicle Division is limiting office visits to people who have set appointments starting Monday. A new statewide customer service line, 602-712-2700, will be available between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to assist people who need to access MVD services remotely or need to set appointments.
11 a.m: If you've been laid off due to the economic effects of COVID-19 or you know someone who was, you might want to bookmark this helpful list of Arizona companies hiring right now. It includes jobs available by city, including in Tucson. It was last updated on March 20.
Other updates:
• State health officials said vigilance matters more than widespread testing in the fight against COVID-19.
• Ducey extended state mandated school closures. Here's a list of locations to find free food for kids. And here are 6 free educational resources for kids.
• Ducey said he has no desire to order a stay-home requirement like governors in New York, Illinois and California.
• Two virologists at the University of Arizona explain how coronavirus spreads and why isolation is necessary with examples like this: "each person who gets COVID-19 will infect 2 or 3 people. Therefore, if one infected person causes two new cases, this results in four more, then 8, 16, 32, 64, 128, 256, 1,012, 2,048, 5,096, 10,192 and so forth."
• Graduates at the University of Arizona won't have a commencement ceremony.
• David Sbarra, a professor in the UA Department of Psychology, altered his classes to focus on virus-related topics.
• The Pima County Fair is canceled and Country Thunder is postponed.
• Out of hard-to-find toilet paper? County officials ask Tucsonans to be mindful about flushing alternative products.
• High school sporting events halted until further notice , the Arizona Interscholastic Association said Friday.
• Star cartoonist David Fitzsimmons shares his take on working from home.
Friday, March 20:
5:57 p.m.:
MHC Healthcare is temporarily closing smaller clinics and consolidating their staff and supplies into larger clinics due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The following sites have been consolidated:
- East Side to Wilmot Family Health Center (899 N Wilmot Rd)
- Freedom Park to Primary Care Health Center (2355 N. Wyatt Dr)
- Ortiz Community to MHC Marana Main Health Center (13955 N Marana Main St)
- Ellie Towne and Keeling Health Centers both to the Flowing Wells Family Health Center (1323 W Prince Rd)
5:30 p.m.: The Pima County Fair, scheduled for April 16-26, is canceled. Also canceled, as part of the fair were the dozen free concerts including by rockers Tesla, country singer Scotty McCreery and rapper Saweetie.
5:00 p.m.: Friday, March 20 — Tucson Symphony Orchestra on Friday suspended the rest of its 2019-20 season including the behemoth Mahler Resurrection Symphony that was to close the season. The move came two weeks after the orchestra cancelled its March 13 and 15 Barber Violin Concerto concerts featuring violinist Paul Huang.
4:52 p.m.: After confirming the first positive case of COVID-19 in Cochise County, the City of Sierra Vista is implementing Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order to limit restaurant service to dine-out only and to close bars, gyms, and movie theaters. Mayor Rick Mueller will be signing the order by the close of business, Friday. The order will be effective at 2:00 a.m. Saturday, the city said in a news release.
4:51 p.m.: Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital along with all other hospitals in Arizona are suspending all elective surgeries after Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order calling for the delay in “non-essential or elective surgeries” on Thursday. The recommendations come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order to conserve key medical supplies and staff and restrict the spread of the virus.
4:00 p.m.: Arizona children won't be going back to school before April 13.
3:30 p.m.: Country Thunder 2020, the four-day country music festival, has been postponed.
3:00 p.m.: Oro Valley announced the lobbies of all Town buildings will be closed to the general public starting Monday, March 23. Oro Valley staff will still be providing service to residents by phone, email and online. The move comes after Gov. Doug Ducey activated the National Guard to restock grocery store shelves, halted all elective surgeries and closed all bars, gyms and movie theaters in any county with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The closure does not apply to the Oro Valley Police Department nor the Oro Valley Magistrate Court, which will remain open for public access, with some limitations. Find details on the court limitations here.
Other Town of Oro Valley cancellations include:
• All Town of Oro Valley board and commission meetings (through April 30)
• OVPD’s Annual Drug Awareness Day at Riverfront Park (March 27)
• Oro Valley Police Citizen Academy (Feb. 4 – April 21)
• Veterans and First Responders 5 Miler (May 16)
For more information on closures, visit www.orovalleyaz.gov/covid19.
2:00 p.m.: Riding public transit is free through March, officials said Friday.
12:00 p.m.: The University of Arizona has canceled its May 2020 commencement.
12:00 p.m.: Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation is canceling most of its department-organized events and activities. The department's natural resources, urban and river parks are expected to stay open, though some facilities may have varying hours. Click here for more information.
10:25 a.m.: Old Tucson has temporarily closed to the public.
10:00 a.m.: Arizona now has 63 confirmed coronavirus cases, with eight in Pima County.
8:55 a.m.: The visitor center and lower parking lot in Sabino Canyon have been closed indefinitely.
8:10 a.m.: Visitors will no longer be allowed in any Banner Health locations, which include hospitals, clinics, surgery centers and urgent cares. Exceptions at hospitals include pediatric patients who can have one adult visitor and laboring mothers who can have one support person. Exceptions at other locations include pediatric patients and people with physical or cognitive limitations or disabilities and require support.
See updated visitor policies at other hospitals here.
8:00 a.m.:Fox Tucson Theatre has postponed all events that were originally scheduled through May. Organizers are working on new dates for many of the events. "If you are a ticket holder for April or May events, our box office will be connecting with you soon (if they have not already) to let you know the specifics for your show," the theatre said.
6:00 a.m.: Gov. Ducey on Thursday evening instituted a statewide closure on bars, called on the National Guard to help restock store shelves, put the brakes on non-essential surgeries and ordered restaurant to have take-out only in counties with a COVID-19 case. Here's our growing list of local restaurants that are open for business.
There are now 44 confirmed coronavirus cases across five counties in the state, according to the Arizona Department of Health services. Early Friday there were 7 known cases in Pima County.
Here's a roundup of local news related to the pandemic:
• Tucson volunteers are doing their best the keep seniors here healthy. Grant maker Erica Werden says grantmaker colleagues can find ways now to help local nonprofits.
• The YMCA here is offering emergency child care to first responders and healthcare workers in the medical field.
• Tucson Premium Outlets, the big outdoor shopping center along Interstate-10 in Marana, closed at least through March 29. Here's information about small business loans and here's a growing list of resources for workers who suddenly are unemployed.
• Arizona lawmakers are getting to adopting a no-growth budget to keep Arizona government operating during the pandemic.
• This is Tucson has a guide to social distancing, staying home, saying sane and support local business. And there's a list for finding free meals for kids.
• Editor Jill Jorden Spitz explains how journalists at the Arizona Daily Star are working hard to report and inform readers about effects the coronavirus is having on the community without without trying to scare people or sensationalize the news.
Thursday, March 19:
4:42 p.m.: The Pascua Yaqui Tribal Council has declared a tribal emergency and is limiting and suspending some programs and services until further notice. The Liogue Senior Center, Ili U’usim Mahtawa’po Headstart and the Dr. Fernando Escalante Library at the Itom Mahtawa’po Education Center, will all be closed. Dental services are limited to emergencies and extractions only. The Wellness Center will be closed starting March 23. The tribe is temporarily suspending weekly health transportation services from Guadalupe to Pascua. The Dia de los Ninos celebration and tribal-sponsored meetings will be postponed.
4:19 p.m.: Coronado National Forest is closing availability to rent seven cabins: Palisades Cabin – Santa Catalina Ranger District, Pima County; Kent Springs Cabin and Kentucky Camp – Nogales Ranger District, Santa Cruz County; Half Moon Ranch, Portal Bunkhouse, Portal CCC House and Shaw House – Douglas Ranger District, Cochise County. Coronado National Forest will notify renters and provide refunds. Rental cabin visitors are encouraged to contact their ranger district office with additional questions. In Tucson, those phone numbers are 520-749-8700 for the Santa Catalina Ranger District and 520-388-8300 for the Coronado National Forest Supervisor's Office.
3:58 p.m.: Sahuarita’s Anamax Recreation Center will be temporarily closed starting at 5 p.m Friday as part of the town's effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. The town will also not be taking park reservations, and the Sahuarita Unified School District has canceled reservations for fields.
3:22 p.m.: Southern Arizona Goodwill locations will remain open for now but with temporary hours. Goodwill is also enhancing its cleaning measures to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Donation centers will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Store hours will be 10 a.m .to 6 p.m. starting Friday at Casa Grande and starting Sunday at all other locations. Goodwill's outlet location on East Irvington Road and South Campbell Avenue will limit occupancy and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
2:35 p.m.: Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, visitors will no longer be allowed at Santa Cruz Valley Regional Hospital in Green Valley. Hospitals in the Tucson area also temporarily stopped allowing visitors in recent days.
1:45 p.m.: Marana Mayor Ed Honea said his northwest side town of 44,000 will follow the city and county’s lead, ordering all bars closed and restaurants to serve takeout only.
Honea’s emergency declaration goes a step further than the county and city, however: he also is ordering all beauty salons, barbershops and nail salons closed until March 31 — the same date set by the city and county — at which time they will reassess based on the health situation.
11:45 a.m.: The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to join the city of Tucson in forcing the closure of some businesses in unincorporated areas, limiting restaurants to drive-through and take-out starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.
10:50 a.m.: Pima County now has seven confirmed coronavirus cases.
8:30 a.m.: TUSD governing board approved a plan at an emergency board meeting Wednesday to deliver food to kids at 113 locations, starting March 23; continue to employee all regular employees despite the closures; and to launch a virtual learning program, hopefully by April 1.
7:30 a.m.: League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson has closed its Tucson office, though calls are still being answered. Meetings, events and programs have been canceled.
6:00 a.m.: Today's roundup
Temporary shut downs Wednesday marked another day of Tucsonans trying to cope with the spread of coronavirus. Workers across the city are fretting about suddenly losing their jobs and a Tucson man tested positive for COVID-19 after playing in a big bridge tournament here. Here's a rundown of local virus-related news:
• Thousands of Tucson service workers are stunned by their sudden loss of jobs and worry about their family finances. This Is Tucson has a growing list of resources for help.
• Doug Coachman shares his experience of contracting COVID-19 and the difficulty he had in getting tested.
• Pima County's Board of Supervisors today will decide today whether to mandate bar closures and restaurant restrictions that mirror those in the Tucson city limits. Here's a growing guide to ordering takeout.
• Hospitals across the city ban, or limit, visits.
• The Tohono O'odham join the Pascua Yaqui in closing casinos here.
• Students returned to the University of Arizona as classes resumed online, but many were there to move out.
• You can still go to the Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair — virtually.
• Star columnist Greg Hansen says it's time to suspend the Olympics.
• Adele Barker, a former UA professor of of Russian and Slavic studies, shares what it was like to shop during the scarcity of food in the Soviet Union during the 1970s and 1980s.
Wednesday, March 18:
7:06 p.m.: The Tucson Convention Center donated perishable food and drinks valued at around $700 to the Gospel Rescue Mission after they had to postpone events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The donation included two cases of potatoes, three cases of liquid eggs and one case of shelled eggs, seven pounds of provolone cheese, three pounds of Swiss cheese, and four cases of orange juice.
6:42 p.m.: To prepare for a potential adverse financial impact from COVID-19, Pima County administrator Chuck Huckelberry announced Wednesday that all employee hiring within the county is suspended.
"For departments who have scheduled or completed interviews and made employment offers, these should continue. All pending new job requisitions will be placed on hold," the memo said.
6:29 p.m.: Starting Thursday, Cardenas will reserve its first hour of shopping for Seniors and first responders, joining a handful of grocery stores that have changed their policy to support the shopping needs of older adults. Seniors and first responders can shop between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. every day. The store, with a Tucson location at West Irvington Road and South 16th Avenue, will be open to the general public from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
5:52 p.m.: The Pastoral Center of the Diocese of Tucson is closed while employees and volunteers spend 14 days working from home. An employee at the center was experiencing some symptoms of coronavirus, though the employee has not been deemed "presumptive" or "confirmed" to have the virus.
5:48 p.m.: Desert Diamond Casinos are closed temporarily to fight the COVID-19 spread, officials said. The closure, which started late Wednesday, affects casino locations in Tucson, Sahuarita, Why/Ajo and the tribe's West Valley casino in Glendale.
5:18 p.m.: Pima County Superior Court has closed its law library and resource center and is offering online services starting Thursday.
4:40 p.m.: Hospitals in the Tucson area are temporarily changing their visitor policies. In most situations, several of the hospitals will no longer allow visitors.
2:23 p.m.: Color Me Mine, a pottery and craft studio at the Tucson Mall, has closed citing concerns about spreading COVID-19.
12:03 p.m.: Hundreds of bridge players who attended a tournament in Tucson March 2 to March 8 may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.
One Tucson attendee who got sick after the tournament was able to get tested because his brother is a doctor. The test came back positive for Covid-19 Monday night.
11:30 a.m.: The Fourth Avenue Merchants Association on Wednesday announced that it's taking the popular event online through Facebook (tucne.ws/virtualstreetfair) beginning Friday, March 20.
11 a.m.: Pima County has a fifth new coronavirus patient, said the website for the Arizona Department of Health Services. No details about the patient have been released by the county health department.
Meanwhile, Pinal County said Wednesday that there are three new cases there.
9:45 a.m.: Top Golf has temporarily closed its location in Marana.
9:00 a.m.: Sun Tran is operating normal bus schedules, but the Special Services Office and Transit Center Information Booths will be closed until March 31.
7:38 a.m.: Banner Health will no longer allow visitors at its hospitals in an effort to protect patients and health care workers.
7:10 a.m.: Other recent closures include Reid Park Zoo, Tumamoc Hill, the Tucson Botanical Gardens and Tucson's MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art).
6:25 a.m.: This Is Tucson is keeping a list of places to find free food for kids during school closures.
6:05 a.m.: On Tuesday afternoon, as bars across Tucson were getting ready for a night of St. Patrick's Day revelry, Mayor Regina Romero ordered them shut by 8 p.m., instituting the most sweeping restrictions on restaurants and many other businesses here that attract crowds. It was the most visible local effort to fight the spread of the the coronavirus on another day marked by multiple closures across the city. Here's a roundup of new coronavirus news in Tucson:
• Drive-up testing is coming soon, state officials say.
• Casino del Sol and other casinos operated by the Yaqui Pascua Nation closed through mid April.
• Without state direction, school districts here are scrambling to find ways to feed children during mandated school closures.
• Federal courts here is has closed or limited operations, leading to an expected big backup in immigration cases.
• Star columnist talks about why banding together during this time of isolation is important in fighting and coping with the outbreak.
• A Tucson mom shares why closures and social distancing could be a life-or-death issue for her daughter.
• The Arizona Inn closes up for the first time since 1971.
• Airlines are cutting back on service to Tucson.
Tuesday, March 17:
4:43 p.m.: All local Social Security offices will be closed to the public for in-person service. the Social Security Administration is encouraging people to access services online.
4:01 p.m.: The Tohono O’odham Nation Cultural Center and Museum will be closed until further notice due to coronavirus.
3:45 p.m.: The DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun is temporarily closed. "In an effort to be proactive in the face of the spread of COVID-19 and in keeping with ADHS and CDC guidelines, we are temporarily closing until April 1, 2020," the museum said in a statement.
3:40 p.m.: The 89-year-old Arizona Inn is closed for the first time since 1971 — with a tentative reopening date of May 1 — in "a wrenching thing to have to do," says its president Will Conroy.
3:35 p.m.: Oro Valley Parks and Recreation facilities will close and programs will be canceled starting Wednesday, the city announced Tuesday.
3:30 p.m.: Pima County libraries are closed until further notice, county officials announced.
2:00 p.m.: Four airlines are suspending or reducing flights or ending seasonal flights early at Tucson International Airport due to declining reservations and coronavirus concerns, the Tucson Airport Authority said Tuesday.
Allegiant Air is suspending all of its Tucson service from mid-April to early June, and American, Delta and Frontier are also cutting flights, TIA said.
1:07 p.m.: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero announced Tuesday on Twitter that the city's bars, food courts, gyms and "other venues where groups of people congregate" are facing big changes related to the spread of the new coronavirus.
The decision was announced in a mid-day tweet that says it will be effective at 8 p.m. Tuesday, according the message. Under the mandate, large dining areas will close, but drive-through and takeout services will be unaffected. The restrictions are expected to last until the end of the month.
12:59 p.m.: Pima County Consolidated Justice Court is asking anyone who is ill, has recently traveled, is 65 or older, or whose health is compromised not to go to court. Those scheduled for a hearing can request a continuance by filing a motion on the court website at jp.pima.gov, emailing customerservice@jp.pima.gov, or calling 520-724-3171.
Night Court on March 25th has been canceled. Most court hearings will be reset and the court will mail people to notify them of a new hearing date.
The court is asking people to make payments online at www.jp.pima.gov or contact the court to make a payment telephone.
Already scheduled courthouse weddings will proceed through the end of this week. Starting Monday, March 23, wedding ceremonies will be discontinued for at least two weeks. Contact the court at 520-724-3505 to schedule a private wedding.
12:37 p.m.: Marana police will start taking reports over the phone when a call is not high priority to limit one-on-one interaction and slow the spread of COVID-19, the department said Tuesday.
The changes will not impact emergency incidents where a crime is in progress or there is a danger to someone’s safety, the Marana Police Department said. When responding to high priority situations, officers may be wearing protective masks and gloves.
The department is also asking residents to call their non-emergency number 520-382-2000 rather than visiting the department if they need assistance in a non-urgent matter. For emergencies, they are asking residents to continue calling 911.
10:35 a.m.: The Pima County Sheriff’s Department Auxiliary Volunteers, a nonprofit that provides support services to the department, has suspended non-critical operations amid coronavirus concerns, including the dispose-a-med program and fingerprinting services for the public. The program will continue to respond to “call-outs to support deputies and detectives during major incidents and at crime scenes.”
9:55 a.m.: To support the shopping needs of older adults, all Bashas', Food City and AJ's grocery stores will open from 5 to 6 a.m. on Wednesdays for anyone 65 years or older. The special shopping hours start this week on Wednesday, March 18. Shoppers can be accompanied by one caretaker if needed, but caretakers cannot shop for themselves. Shoppers will be required to show a valid I.D. at the door and all purchase limitations will remain in effect. Bashas’ reservation stores will be open from 6 to 7 a.m. for those 65-and-up.
9:00 a.m.: Recent temporary business closures include: Ermanos Craft Beer and Wine Bar, IBTs, Goodness Tucson, and Cobra Arcade Bar.
8:55 a.m.: Casino Del Sol has postponed all April concerts.
8:15 a.m.: School districts begin to feed kids during school closures
Flowing Wells School District: Anyone 18 or younger can grab a to-go breakfast and lunch at all schools in the Flowing Wells School District today and at limited schools the rest of the week, with schools to be announced this afternoon. Both breakfast and lunch can be picked up in one trip, from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and between noon and 1 p.m..
• Centennial Elementary School, 2200 W. Wetmore Road
• Homer Davis Elementary, 4250 N. Romero Road
• J. Robert Hendricks Elementary, 3400 W. Orange Grove Road
• Richardson Elementary, 6901 N. Camino de la Tierra
• Flowing Wells Junior High, 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd.
• Flowing Wells High School, 3725 N. Flowing Wells Road
• Sentinel Peak High School, 4125 N. Aerie Drive
Go here for more information.
Marana Unified School District: The Marana Cares Mobile will be serving up meals in two locations each day through the rest of the week. All children can pick up a free meal through March 20.
• 11 a.m. to noon, southeast corner of North Sandario Road and West Anthony Drive
• 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., 16560 W. El Tiro Road
Go here for more information.
Altar Valley School District: Breakfast and lunch will be served for kids ages 18 and under through March 27. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Robles Elementary School, 9875 S. Sasabe Road.
Sunnyside Unified School District: Schools are offering a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch to all children ages 1 to 18, starting March 23. Pick up is from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Meals must be picked up and eaten at home. Both breakfast and lunch can be picked up in one trip.
• Craycroft Elementary School, 5455 E. Littletown Road
• Drexel Elementary School, 801 E. Drexel Road
• Elvira Elementary School, 250 W. Elvira Road
• Los Amigos Technology Academy, 2200 E. Drexel Road
• Mission Manor Elementary School, 600 W. Santa Rosa Street
Amphitheater Public Schools: All children ages 0 to 18 can pick up free grab-and-go meals at Amphitheater Public Schools locations, from March 23 through Friday, March 27 (or until the end of school closures). Pick up is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drive through service and a walk up option will be available. Kids must be present when meals are being picked up. There are no income requirements and no registration is required.
• Amphitheater High School, 125 W. Yavapai Road
• Amphitheater Middle School/LM Prince Elementary School, 315 E. Prince Road
• Canyon Del Oro High School, 25 W. Calle Concordia
• Coronado K-8 School, 3401 E. Wilds Road
• Donaldson Elementary School, 2040 W. Omar Drive
• F.O. Holaway Elementary School, 3500 N. Cherry Ave.
• Helen Keeling Elementary School, 2837 N. Los Altos
• La Cima Middle School, 5600 N. La Canada Drive
• Mesa Verde Elementary School, 1661 W. Sage Street
• E.C. Nash Elementary School, 515 W. Kelso Street
• Rio Vista Elementary School, 1351 E. Limberlost Drive
• Lulu Walker Elementary School, 1750 W. Roller Coaster Road
Go here for more info.
Tucson Unified School District: Starting on Monday, March 23, TUSD plans to offer grab-and-go meals at 32 locations. All children ages 0 to 18 will be able to pick up a hot lunch meal and a breakfast for the following day Monday through Friday. The meals will be distributed via drive through service and all children must be present at pick up. The district says it will release more details today, March 17 and the plan will be voted on at the next governing board meeting on Wednesday, March 18.
8 a.m.: "Health Protection Condition Bravo" has commenced at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base. "The health of our Airmen, families and community partners remains our top priority, and this is a prudent measure taken to help minimize the potential spread of the virus at Davis-Monthan and within the county," a news release said.
"Health Protection Condition Bravo" includes guidelines such as strict hygiene, covering mouths and noses with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing, staying home when sick, practicing social distancing and the cancellation of large events.
7:25 a.m.: A number of businesses have temporarily closed, including the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, Bookmans locations across Arizona, and Harkins Theatres.
7:10 a.m.: Arizona Lotus Corp., which owns several Tucson radio stations, has canceled or postponed planned public events over fear of spreading the new coronavirus.
Events include:
• Arizona Lotus’ Tucson’s Biggest Yard Sale – March 21 at Desert Diamond Casino. Canceled
• 94.9 MIXfm’s Women’s Showcase & Fitness Expo – April 4 at La Encantada. Postponed
• Rock 102.1KFMA’s Battle for KFMADay local band contest– March 27 at The Rock. Canceled
• Rock 102.1’ s KFMADay Music Festival – April 18 at Kino Stadium, Canceled.
• 94.9 MIXfm’s Meet The Chefs – May 17 at Casino del Sol. Postponed
• 94.9 MIXfm’s Iron Chef Tucson – June 20 at Casino del Sol. Postponed.
6:40 a.m.: Lee Lambert, the chancellor of Pima Community College, cited worries about a virus exposure in deciding to temporarily close up shop, limiting services to online. The school will be closed through March 27.
6:36 a.m.: The mayor in Flagstaff limited restaurants to offering to-go service, and bars, theaters, fitness centers and indoor recreation facilities will be closed over concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus. Making restaurants switch to take-out has been floated in Tucson.
6:00 a.m.: On Monday a veteran who lives in Tucson was identified as the fourth confirmed case of COVID-19, and amid a new flurry of closures and postponements of public events across the community due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here's a quick recap of local news related to the virus outbreak:
• Some business leaders have warmed up to the idea of making local restaurants switch to take-out only.
• Tucson shut down its recreation centers and pools and Catholic Masses are temporarily canceled.
• With a big drop in travel, airlines a parking their jets at an airpark in Marana.
• The Tucson VA says its treating a patient with COVID-19, one of four Pima County residents to be diagnosed with coronavirus.
• State lawmakers are looking for a quick end to the legislative session amid outbreak concerns.
• Gov. Ducey suggested it's better to have a subdued St. Patrick's Day celebration, but he said it was too soon to ban big public gatherings.
• A UA professor talks about the rush to get 23 students back home from Paris after the travel ban was announced.
• Tucsonan Mike Lude, 98, a WWII veteran and longtime leader in college sports, knows about getting through uncertain times.
Monday, March 16:
7:15 p.m.: Students moving out of the University of Arizona campus will receive some money back for what they would have paid for housing and meal plans, school officials said Monday.
6:50 p.m.: Oro Valley has canceled the March 18 Town Council meeting.
6:45 p.m.: Jury service for all courts in Pima County has been suspended until March 31. Prospective jurors should call 724-4222 for further information. Arizona’s courts remain open.
5:30 p.m.: Tucson City Court is allowing people to postpone their court appearances.
5:10 p.m.: Saguaro National Park will close both visitor centers and all scheduled programming starting Tuesday, March 17, and for at least the next 15 days, in both its east and west units.
5:06 p.m.: U.S. Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., will host a telephone town hall Tuesday, March 17, at 11:30 a.m., "to provide an update on the novel coronavirus outbreak, provide best practices, and answer questions."
Arizonans can join the town hall by calling 855-531-1067 at the time of the event or by texting “SenMcSally” (one word) to 828282 to get registered for the event.
4:55 p.m.: Tucson's Reid Park Zoo is staying open but has closed certain exhibits, activities.
4:45 p.m.: All Episcopal services are canceled until at least April 20 in the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona, Bishop Jennifer Reddall announced.
4:35 p.m.: Sierra Vista is canceling or postponing community events and closing some public facilities. See www.SierraVistaAZ.gov and follow the link to “Combating coronavirus” for details.
4:30 p.m.: Pima Community College has suspended face-to-face student and public services through March 27.
4:15 p.m.: Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger announced that there will no longer be public masses at Tucson Roman Catholic Diocese churches, including Sunday mass, after today and through at least April 6. Also, he said weddings and funeral Masses should be restricted to 10 people, and no public church events or gatherings should be held.
4:10 p.m.: Beginning Tuesday, March 17, all 17 city of Tucson recreation centers and aquatics facilities, including four year-round pools, will be closed through March. Aquatics, youth programs (SchoolzOut Camps, InBetweeners Club and KIDCO) and senior programming will also be canceled during this time.
4:05 p.m.: All Catholic schools in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson will have spring break March 16-27. Independently operated Catholic schools, such as Salpointe and San Miguel high schools, have instituted their own schedules. Please check their websites. Principals will communicate with their school communities on specifics of each campus.
3:45 p.m.: Effective Tuesday, the Tucson Museum of Art will be temporarily closed to the public. The closure includes the cancelations or postponements of events, tours, lectures and other programs.
10:30 a.m.: A patient at the Tucson VA is one of four Pima County residents to be diagnosed with coronavirus, according to the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System.
10:00 a.m.: Looking for ways to help local restaurants without sitting in a crowded dining room? Here are some helpful tips from This is Tucson.
9:37 a.m.: The Arizona Poison and Drug Information Center is now taking COVID-19-related calls from health providers and the general public: 1-844-542-8201
7:30 a.m.: Tucson Mall has updated their hours to noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Park Place Mall's hours have been updated to noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Store and restaurant hours may vary.
7:30 a.m.: The Loft Cinema is temporarily closing until at least March 31 "out of caution and concern for our staff, patrons, and volunteers," according to a statement.
"It is becoming increasingly clear that COVID-19 (coronavirus) poses a real risk to our community’s health, and we cannot in good conscience continue to stay open," the statement reads, adding that the company had recently implemented reduced seating and showtimes, in addition to other precautionary measures. The Loft Cinema's staff will be "fully paid during this time and maintain current health benefits."
7:00 a.m.: The city's SchoolzOut Camps will open this morning as planned at 13 sites across Tucson, officials say. However, officials say they will keep evaluating whether to keep it open depending on developments in the virus pandemic.
Also, parents should expect changes to how the camps run, like those with more than 50 children being broken up into small groups. Parents who feel uncomfortable sending their enrolled kids to SchoolzOut can call 520-791-4877 for refund information.
6:25 a.m.: The Pinal County Fair decided over the weekend to cancel. The fair was scheduled to begin next week.
6:20 a.m.: State election officials say voting Tuesday will be safe for voters worries about coronavirus spread. However, emergency voting is available in Pima County now.
6:00 a.m.: Here's a quick way to catch up on news from Tucson and around the state to get ready for this week's fight against the spread of coronavirus:
• On Sunday the state mandated the closure of public schools for at least the next two weeks;
• There's a third confirmed case of COVID-19 in Pima County;
• Mayor Regina Romero is hand-picking business and community leaders to invite to a brainstorming meeting today on how the city can help them with the financial hit from the pandemic. The mayor said she'd share what was said after the closed-door meeting;
• State lawmakers will meet today to decide if this year's session should be suspended;
• Tucson Electric Power postpones public meetings about a big power line project;
• Season ticket holders to spring sports at the University of Arizona can expect credit, not refunds;
• The earworm risk is high, but singing these songs could make sure you're washing your hands long enough.
Sunday, March 15:
8:15 p.m.: The Gaslight Theatre temporarily suspended its productions after Sunday night's show.
In a statement to supporters the theater noted it's the first time in its 42 years of business that it has canceled shows.
The theater says it hopes to open for the April 16 opening of its next production, "Buccaneers of the Caribbean."
4:24 p.m.: Arizona public schools will be closed for at least the next two weeks, Gov. Doug Ducey ordered Sunday.
3 p.m.: Tanque Verde to begin spring break immediately
Tanque Verde governing board, whose spring break was scheduled to begin March 23, voted to begin the break immediately at a March 15 special board meeting, following guidance from the Center for Disease Control to align their break with other community groups.
3 p.m.: Khalsa Montessori extends spring break by two weeks
Charter school Khalsa Montessori, which was set to return from spring break on March 16, decided during an emergency board meeting on Sunday to extend the spring break by two weeks due to uncertainty related to the potential spread of COVID-19.
2:50 p.m.: Salpointe moves to online classes
Salpointe Catholic High School has suspended on-campus classes and extracurricular activities after coronavirus concerns.
There will be no classes this week. Mandatory online classes will begin Monday, March 23 and run through April 10, when Easter break begins, the school said in a notice to parent and students Sunday.
"After consulting with many health officials, we feel this difficult decision is in the best interest and well being of our students, families, faculty and staff," the school said in a written statement.
The school said it hopes to resume traditional classes April 20, following Easter break.
2:40 p.m.: Old Pueblo Gymnastics Academy, 7670 East Wrightstown Road, notified members it was suspending classes. The school said it would reassess March 23.
11:15 a.m.: Testing for COVID-19 in Arizona as of Sunday: tested, 183; positive, 12; pending, 50; ruled-out, 121, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. The state figures early Sunday did not apparently account for a third case that has been confirmed in Pima County.
9:30 a.m.: A third coronavirus case has been identified in Pima County.
8:45 a.m.: 2 Tucson City Council members to take call-in coronavirus questions
Two members of the Tucson City Council plan to take phone calls Monday to answer local questions about coronavirus and how it's affecting daily life here.
Councilmembers Steve Kozachik and Nikki Lee was be joined by a representative from the Pima County health department, Kozachik says.
"I don't know the questions people have - that's a part of the point of doing this," Kozachik said in a written statement Saturday night announcing the plans. "(Questions from callers) will help to inform how the City needs to respond to this situation."
The call in number is 520-222-1500. The phone bank will run from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, Kozachik says.
6:25 a.m.:Saint Philip's in the Hills is offering two ways online to worship today online, at 9:00 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Follow this link to livestream the services.
6:20 a.m.: Those long lines at warehouse stores like Costco and empty shelves at grocery stores has the state's top prosecutor saying it might be time for Arizona lawmakers to consider adopting laws to protect Arizona consumers from price gouging.
6:10 a.m.: Canceling an assortment of festivals and events over the past few days to help fight the spread of coronavirus put a damper on good times for many Tucson families, but it also hurt local causes financially. Popular downtown venues also went dark, postponing or canceling shows.
6:00 a.m.: Star columnist Tim Steller's trip to New York City started off as a wonderful adventure — biking in Central Park, tooling around the city, seeing a Broadway show. Overnight the effort to limit the spread of coronavirus hit.
Saturday, March 14:
9:00 p.m.: The spring SAHBA Home Show, set for April 3-4 at the Tucson Convention center has been "postponed indefinitely," the Southern Arizona Homebuilders Association said on the show's Facebook page.
7:08 p.m.: Classes at the University of Arizona will be solely online for the rest of the semester because of the coronavirus outbreak, the school said Saturday.
On Wednesday, the school is set to resume classes, almost entirely online, after spring break last week. The campus will reopen to students who do not have another suitable place to live and for students moving out.
6:19 p.m.: The NCAA is granting an extra year of eligibility to athletes affected by the coronavirus cancellations, and Arizona Wildcats softball coach Mike Candrea says he's "thrilled" by the news.
2:18 p.m.: The Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network (TIHAN) is asking the community to donate hygiene items for people living with HIV, including liquid hand soap, disinfecting wipes, facial tissue, and hand sanitizer, in response to concerns over COVID-19.
Donations can be dropped off at the TIHAN office, 2660 N. 1st Ave., between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
1 p.m.: The Pac-12 Conference today pulled the plug in all spring sports through the end of the school year. The decision Saturday put an end to the UA baseball and softball team's promising seasons. Also over: the UA women's and men's golf teams, and both men's and women's track and field programs.
12:37 p.m.: As of Saturday morning, 183 people had been tested by the state health lab: 12 were positive; 50 were pending; and 121 were negative, according to The state Department of Health Service. The state now has 12 cases of COVID-19.
12:30 p.m.: Live Theatre Workshop has canceled remaining showings of "Radiant Vermin," and postponed the special guest performance of Fin. The opening of The Old Ball Game has been postponed to May 17, Michael A. Martinez, the theatre's executive director said.
Student classes and performances have also been canceled or postponed through April 1st. For more information visit livetheatreworkshop.org.
10:22 a.m.: Mission San Xavier will close for masses and visitors starting 10 a.m. Saturday.
7 a.m.: Tucson Improv Movement is canceling all shows through March 25, according to an announcement on their Facebook page.
"We didn’t make this decision lightly, but want to be a part of the solution in slowing the spread of COVID-19. We don't know what the future of this pandemic will look like and want to do all we can to keep our community safe," the announcement said.
The improv theatre is also canceling all classes and rehearsals.
7 a.m.: San Miguel Catholic High School announced it is taking precautionary measures in light of coronavirus by transitioning all academic programs to remote teaching and learning and our Corporate Work-Study Program (CWSP) to remote tasks until April 14. The school issued a letter Friday providing a guide to students and parents for remote learning. The high school's campus will remain open for limited business operations, the letter said.
7 a.m.: University of Arizona cancels Spring Fling. The event was scheduled for April 3-5.
7 a.m.: Arizona Department of Corrections jails, prisons and reentry and rehabilitation centers statewide suspended visitation for 30 days Friday evening. Pima County jail and correctional facilities have not changed their policies as all visitation is done via video.
7 a.m.: The Center for Creative Photography at the University of Arizona will be closed until the end of the semester, Anne Breckenridge Barrett, the center's director said. The closure includes galleries, programs, events, and research spaces.
The decision was made in line with public heath guidelines regarding the novel coronavirus and procedures determined by the UA, the director said.
7 a.m.: Homicide Survivors, Inc. is moving some of its services online due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Friday, March 13:
6 p.m.: A second Pima County resident has been presumptively diagnosed with coronavirus, according to local and state officials.
The individual, along with their household contacts, are currently in at-home isolation. It is still unknown how the person contracted the virus and officials are working to investigate whether their exposure was travel related or due to community spread.
5:30 p.m.: Biosphere 2, a major tourism attraction near Oracle north of Tucson, closes to the public until further notice.
5:30 p.m.: Tucson Electric Power cancels two public hearings next week on a proposed transmission line.
4:20 p.m.: Storytime with Paddington events at the University of Arizona Bookstore were canceled, citing recent developments of the COVID-19 virus. The events had been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.
3:45 p.m.: The monster truck show set for next weekend at the Tucson Convention Center has been postponed.
Citing worries about spreading the COVID-19 virus and travel restrictions, the city on Friday said in a news release that the three-day event is off for now. It was scheduled from March 20 through March 22 at Tucson Arena.
A new date for the Monster Jam event has not been set. Tickets for the canceled show will be honored at the rescheduled event, the city says.
Contact Ticketmaster Customer Service online at www.ticketmaster.com or 800-653-8000 for refund information.
2:20 p.m.: The Tucson Hip Hop Festival, originally scheduled for March 27-29, has been postponed to October, "in light of recent developments," according to their Facebook page. The new festival date is Saturday, October 17. All pre-sold tickets for the March event will be honored at the October event.
10:51 a.m.: Fallout from the coronavirus pandemic continues to hit local sports, with Pima College canceling several athletic events that were scheduled through next weekend.
9:34 a.m.: Cirque du Soleil on Friday became the latest national tour to put on the brakes in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Rialto Theatre at 318 E. Congress St. also suspended operations. The theatre and its sister venue, 191 Toole at 191 E. Toole Ave., have canceled shows at least through the beginning of April.
7 a.m.: The spring 2020 Fourth Avenue Street Fair is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced Thursday evening.
7 a.m.: The Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association decided to cancel the 35th annual Tucson Folk Festival, which was slated to take place from April 3-5 due to coronavirus concerns.
Other recent closures:
MOCA postpones, cancels events
Tucson's MOCA (Museum of Contemporary Art) is postponing or canceling all education and public programs until further notice, the museum announced in a press release Thursday. The museum said it will "keep the Museum open to our visitors as long as it is safe to do so."
Oro Valley cancels March events
The town canceled these events:
• Second Saturdays at Steam Pump Ranch, Saturday, March 14
• Public Art Tour, Tuesday, March 17
• Bike/Swap/Sell, March 28
The March 18 and April 1 Town Council meetings will proceed but in-person attendance will not be allowed. Resident participation will be limited to online video streaming of the meeting at www.orovalleyaz.gov.
TSO suspends March performances
All performances of Tucson Symphony Orchestra from March 13 through March 31 will be suspended. These include “Barber Violin Concerto” on March 13 and 15, “American Soundtrack” on March 21-22, a documentary film showing about the Young Composers Project on March 24, and “Bravo! An Admission-Free Concert” on March 27.
Arizona Theatre Co. suspends production
Arizona Theatre Co. has put the Tucson production of The Legend of Georgia McBride on hiatus starting Saturday, March 14 through the end of the month.
In addition, all ATC education programming in Tucson and Phoenix will be paused through the end of the month.
ATC hopes to make a digital recording of The Legend of Georgia McBride available to ticketed patrons at a later date. "If you hold tickets to a canceled performance we will be in touch shortly about details," ATC said in a news release Friday.
The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance (SAACA) announced:
• Postponed, will be rescheduled: Sahuarita Creative Arts Festival in Sahuarita, March 14-15, postponed until a date yet to be rescheduled.
• Still scheduled to take place: Oro Valley Festival of the Arts, March 28-29; and Sabrosita Sahuarita, April 24.
April's Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: 3,100+ confirmed cases in Arizona, state to disclose more location info
Here's a look at April stories surrounding local coronavirus coverage. This collection will continue to be updated. To see stories from January through March, click here.
See day-to-day brief updates, such as closures and other changes, here.
Forced separations have families using phone calls, video chats and waves from a distance to keep in touch with loved ones in care facilities.
Browse through any streaming service during quarantine and it won't take long to find an actor, actress, director or producer with ties to Tucson.
Lots of new deals added on April 9.
Dr. Cara Christ, the director of the state's health department, said the state is looking to add 13,000 additional hospital beds across Arizona, including 1,500 ICU beds.
Legislative committee says state could see a $1 billion spending deficit in 2021, nearly 800 lives lost by end of May.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases statewide has increased to 3,112, Arizona health officials said Friday.
The premium pay will provide $2 more per hour to certain county employees who have unavoidable contact with the public.
Southern Arizona mayors and a Pima County supervisor released a public service announcement urging the public not to congregate at public parks during upcoming celebrations.
Downtown venue hosts virtual concerts by Tucson artists.
Arizonans will soon know more about whether their neighbors are getting sick and dying from COVID-19.
This list of tips and links can help to get you through the COVID-19 crisis in Southern Arizona.
In just one week, 2,000 gift cards have been sold, generating $70,000 for local businesses.
In the coronavirus era, artists are finding new ways to create art.
There are four new deaths reported since Wednesday morning in the latest tally posted Thursday by the Pima County Health Department.
The website will be especially helpful after the Department of Labor said unemployment insurance claims jumped from 211,000 to 6.6 million in March due to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
On Wednesday, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero allowed restaurants to adhere to the state's changes without having to update their certificates of occupancy or businesses licenses.
A decline in state revenues plus additional costs to the state should leave Arizona with a $1.1 billion budget deficit by the end of the coming fiscal year, new budget figures show.
Bird said they took their efforts to "discourage non-critical mobility" and "to help flatten the COVID-19 curve."
As an Easter gift to the community, St. Philip's in the Hills will help pay off a mountain of outstanding medical debt for Pima County residents.
Order now includes travelers from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and other unspecified areas.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona is now 3,018.
TUSD has approved changes to ensure student grades won't suffer during remote learning.
They say there's "no factual basis'' for the attorney general's assertion that universities must release more information about students, faculty and staff who contract COVID-19.
The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services as part of last month's $2.2 trillion economic rescue package.
Tucson's largest school district approved measures that ensure seniors on track to graduate before the closures will receive a diploma and that younger students' grades can only be boosted, not harmed.
We want to hear your questions and news tips about the COVID-19 pandemic in Southern Arizona.
The initiative is purchasing food from local restaurants to be delivered to Tucson's frontline workers.
Of the 464 cases, 151 are of people between the ages of 20 and 44, and 148 are of ages 65 and older.
The facility has sent several rehab patients home as a precaution as other residents remain in isolation.
Daniel Franzen, 34, was taken into custody on suspicion of attempting to incite an act of terrorism, the Page Police Department announced Tuesday.
The local inmate who tested positive for coronavirus is at Marana Community Correctional Treatment Facility north of Tucson. The private facility provides custody and substance abuse treatment for about 500 men.
Across Arizona, 34,564 people have been tested for coronavirus. There have been 4,617 tests in Pima County, state officials say.
SaddleBrooke residents Rick and Elaine Beeble were troubled to learn of a shortage of protective masks for medical caregivers in today’s troubling times. They quickly came up with an idea to address that need, if only in a small way.
Tucson's Barrio Brewing Co. is behind the donation, which will be used to purchase grocery story gift cards for displaced workers.
This was one of several new orders Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued Tuesday. Plus, updates on public information to be given about new cases; jobless benefits and more.
The main entrances to Bahia Kino and Puerto Peñasco, known to many Arizonans as Kino Bay and Rocky Point, are also blocked by police or military checkpoints, prohibiting nonresidents from entering.
The virtual market features more than 120 local makers. Support Tucson artists by shopping from the comfort of your home.
Jail inmates are now being quarantined from the general population for 14 days after their initial appearance.
Starting April 9, the Marana Unified School District will expand its free grab and go meals to include 14 bus routes making stops at 270 locations.
Make Way for Books' app, available on Android and Apple devices, offers families children's books, videos, activities and reading tips.
There are 415 known coronavirus cases in Pima County and 15 deaths have been reported as of Tuesday morning, up two from Sunday.
Customs and Border Protection officials said this week that six employees in the state have COVID-19.
The Tucson Police Department recently posted a new public service announcement surrounding social distancing — and an Easter egg hunt — amid t…
Plan would put all 30 teams in Arizona with a start date of sometime in May.
The order says commercial landlords must consider deferring rent payments for those who cannot pay their bills due to the financial hardships caused by COVID-19.
Thunder Canyon Brewstillery downtown and Elgin's Flying Leap Vineyards & Distillery are converting part of their production into hand sanitizer to ease shortages due to coronavirus crisis.
A local alternative teen pop band, along with a Tucson singer-songwriter respond to the pandemic with new music. And a longtime Tucson band pulls together its fans' favorites on "Play It Again."
Tucson police and firefighters showed their appreciation for hospital workers Sunday and Monday morning.
PHOENIX – Gov. Doug Ducey is beginning to dole out money state lawmakers gave him to deal with COVID-19 before they went into recess.
If families are not following their court-ordered plan and cannot agree on temporary changes, the court will be available to make decisions "in the best interest of the children."
Commercial truck driver Greg Aguirre is still working, hauling weekly shipments of pizza dough and toilet paper from Los Angeles to Houston. B…
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 32,534 people have been tested statewide, with 4,476 tests in Pima County.
Arizona already does little to intervene in cases like those covered by the new EPA policy.
Many local churches indicate some form of live streaming Easter Day services.
We’re all stuck in our homes, places we might have considered sanctuaries until the day came when we were told not to leave.
In new filings Friday with the state Supreme Court, Attorney General Mark Brnovich urged the justices to delay any action on a bid by several groups to seek an exemption to laws that say initiative signatures need to signed in person.
Pima County health officials reported another coronavirus-related death and 46 new cases Sunday afternoon, the department website says.
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona are now at 2,269, with 372 of them in Pima County, according to the statewide tally released Sunday mor…
Tucson-area providers see signs people are withdrawing rather than reaching out to deal with the anxiety of coronavirus isolation
There have been twelve reported coronavirus-related deaths in Pima County since March 23.
Tucson-based Paradigm Laboratories has partnered on a new test for COVID-19, while ARCpoint Labs offers a test to show if a person has recovered.
University of Arizona dorm employee tests positive for coronavirus; students advised to watch for symptoms
Students living in the University of Arizona's Colonia de la Paz dorm have been told to watch for symptoms after an employee tested positive f…
The Border Patrol has been quickly expelling migrants apprehended along the U.S.-Mexico border since last month in an effort they say is inten…
A domestic abuse hotline here reports an uptick just days into local and state emergency orders that are keeping more people home.
Governor Ducey said it will provide expanded care in the areas of mental health as well as legal, food, and other services for low-income Arizonans.
Missing prom and graduation ceremonies may seem trivial compared to the devastation unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic, but for Tucson teens, it's a loss of lifelong memories.
The free $10 is being added to each gift card sold to support the various downtown Tucson businesses during the pandemic.
Across the country viewing of homes for sale are down — both due to social distancing and hesitation to make a major purchase.