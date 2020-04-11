UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 11: Here's what we know

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star.

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Saturday, April 11

6:30 a.m.: Tucson families are finding ways to stay connected to elderly relatives and friends who are in lockdown in care facilities during the coronavirus pandemic. A Tucson activist is calling on Gov. Doug Ducey to release Arizona's ill and elderly prison inmates during the pandemic. And a retired Tucson-area doctor who accepted a five-day assignment on a cruise ship is entering his fifth week stuck on board during a search for an open port to eventually get him and the rest of the ship's crew home. There were 3,112 known COVID-19 cases in the state and 97 deaths, the Arizona Health Services Department reported on Friday. In Pima County there were 543 known coronavirus cases and 26 deaths, state figures showed Friday.