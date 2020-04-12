UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 12: Here's what we know

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star.

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Sunday, April 12

7:15 a.m.: Arizona's death toll from coronavirus topped 100 Saturday, doubling in about a week, according to figures from the state Health Services Department. The agency reported 3,398 known coronavirus cases in the state and 591 confirmed cases in Pima County, where 29 people are known to have died from COVID-19. By Saturday, 5,320 people in Pima County had been tested for coronavirus, with 40,530 tests being conducted across Arizona. The health agency numbers are expected to by updated Sunday morning. Later in the day, the state also says it plans to release more detailed information about COVID-19 patients here, including the ZIP code where they live.