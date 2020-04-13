UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 13: Here's what we know

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star.

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Monday, April 13

6:30 a.m.: Tucson's coronavirus hot spot is ZIP code 85714 — a swath loosely between Ajo Way and Irvington Road, west from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base to just west of Interstate 19. So far, it has 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to expended COVID-19 data released Sunday by Arizona Health Services that includes the ZIP code of where patients live. The state health agency on Sunday also raised the number of confirmed cases across the state to 3,539. There are 622 cases in Pima County, the agency said Sunday.

Here are the latest news developments in Tucson and Arizona related to the coronavirus from Monday's edition of the Arizona Daily Star: