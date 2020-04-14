UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 14: Here's what we know

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star.

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Tuesday, April 14

8:00 a.m.: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 3,806, up from 3,702 the day before, state health officials said on Tuesday, April 14.

6:30 a.m.: Newly released data from the state showing coronavirus cases by ZIP code should be 'cautiously' interpreted, health officials say. They warn the numbers don't accurately reflect where people contracted the virus and are skewed by testing availability. Seven more deaths from the coronavirus were reported for Arizona Monday, bringing the statewide total to 122. There were more than 3,700 cases of COVID-19 in the state, according to Arizona Health Services. Those numbers are updated daily. Meanwhile, some 350,000 unemployment claims have been filed in Arizona since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, new state figures show. Gov. Doug Ducey said Monday he wants to reopen the economy as soon as possible – but not until it is 'safe and healthy for people to do so.'