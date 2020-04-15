UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 15: Here's what we know

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star.

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Wednesday, April 15

9:00 a.m.: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 3,962, Arizona health officials said on Wednesday.

6:45 a.m.: Faculty, staff and students at the University of Arizona will be tested to see if they have antibodies showing they have had COVID-19, President Robert Robbins said Tuesday. The tests won't be mandatory and no one will be denied admission or access to classrooms depending on the test results, Robbins said. However, he says, widespread campus testing will help the university determine what sort of protective measures need to be taken, if any, when classes resume. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona Tuesday rose to 3,806, state health officials said on Tuesday. In Pima County, there were 685 known cases of coronavirus, according to Arizona Health Services. Low testing numbers and inconsistent tracking of cases across the state is holding back Arizona's ability to safely reopen its economy, writes Tim Steller, the Star's metro columnist. UA Athletics could lose $7.5 million this spring due to the coronavirus outbreak, Dave Heeke, the school's athletic director told boosters and fans in an open letter Tuesday.