UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 16: Here's what we know

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star.

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Thursday, April 16

6:30 a.m.: With more than 5 million Americans fling for unemployment benefits in the past week and a total of 22 million since last month, city workers could face furloughs and layoffs as Tucson deals with steep, unexpected revenue losses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. City Manager Michael Ortega says it's still too early to know exactly what steps the city will take to weather the financial impact from the pandemic, but he told City Council members this week that jobs could be affected. Similarly, the financial hit from the coronavirus is hitting hospitals across the country hard. In Arizona, hospitals are reporting financial losses of 30% to 40% a month. To help their bottom line, Gov. Doug Ducey says he is looking to restore the ability of hospitals in the state to again do elective surgeries. As part of his emergency orders last month, Ducey halted selective surgeries to help ensure an adequate supply of personal protective equipment — masks, gowns and gloves — to handle what is expected to be a surge in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 3,963 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the state and 700 in Pima County, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported Wednesday. There have been 142 known COVID-19 deaths.