UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 2: Here's what we know

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Thursday, April 2

6:30 a.m.: With mass layoffs across the country — US unemployment claims hit a record 6.6 million claims last week — a number of the thousands of Tucsonans who are among the newly unemployed say they can't reach DES customer service centers for help filing for benefits. There were more than 1,400 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arizona Wednesday, according to the state Health Services Department's daily count. In Pima County, 217 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, with 10 deaths. Thirty-five of the Pima County patients have been hospitalized and 13 have been in the ICU. The number of known COVID-19 deaths rose to 29.

