UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 3: Here's what we know

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we've made all coverage related to COVID-19 free.

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Friday, April 3

6:30 a.m.: Employees still working for a company with two call center locations in Tucson say they worry about their health because its too crowded to apply social distancing guidelines and avoid colleagues who are ill. Meanwhile, the number of people in the state who have already lost their jobs keeps growing. Arizona had more than 28,000 unemployment claims filed in the week ending March 21. There were 89,000 last week and another 100,000 people are expected to file soon. What's typical for Arizona? Normally about 3,500 claims are filed a week in the state. Coronavirus is widespread in the state, which on Thursday reported 1,598 known COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths. In Pima County there were 237 confirmed coronavirus cases, the Arizona Health Services Department reported. On Thursday Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order that put the brakes in Arizonans getting the malaria drug chloroquine to avoid getting COVID-19, at least without a prescription. Here are coronavirus developments in Tucson and Arizona from today's edition of the Arizona Daily Star: