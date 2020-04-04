UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 4: Here's what we know

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star.

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Saturday, April 4

6:30 a.m.: Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday widened Arizona's mandated business closures to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, adding barbershops, beauty and nail salons, spas, tattoo shops and similar services. He also ordered swap meets, playgrounds and public pools to close. Friday's order came nearly two weeks after mounting criticism that his earlier emergency orders didn't go far enough to limit social contact during the pandemic and that they were used specifically to prohibit Arizona's 91 cities and towns and 15 counties from using local powers to shutter businesses he had deemed "essential." Tucson Mayor Regina Romero was among the first local leaders in the state to institute wide-ranging limits and closures on an assortment of businesses in the city and had been urging Ducey to declare at statewide stay-at-home order.

Ducey's new order takes effect at 5 p.m. today.