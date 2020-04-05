UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 5: Here's what we know

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star.

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Sunday, April 5

An expected surge in COVID-19 cases is expected to hit here later this month, and Tucson hospitals are doing what they can to prepare for it. However, the preparation is being slowed by a sizable lack of supplies, medical devices and personal protective equipment. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona have been rising daily. There were 2,019 known COVID-19 cases in Arizona, with 326 of them in Pima County, according to the statewide tally released Saturday by the Arizona Department of Health Services. There have been 52 known COVID-19 deaths in Arizona, the department said, including 12 in Pima County. The statewide pandemic numbers are expected to be updated later Sunday. The number of people infected in the U.S. has exceeded 300,000. The nationwide death toll surpassed 8,400, with more than 3,500 of those deaths in the state of New York, according to reporting from the Associated Press. For most people the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, COVID-19 can be more severe or fatal.