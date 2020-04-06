UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 6: Here's what we know

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star.

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Monday, April 6

There have been 13 known deaths in Pima County related to the coronavirus, the county health department reported Sunday afternoon. Since Jan. 22, 81 people here have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 24 people admitted into intensive care units, the department said Sunday. Meanwhile, confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona are now at 2,269, with 372 of them in Pima County, according to the statewide tally released earlier Sunday by the Arizona Department of Health Services. It said there were 64 known COVID-19 deaths in Arizona as of Sunday morning. The state tally also said the deaths in Pima County numbered 14, one more than the county reported in its tally later Sunday.