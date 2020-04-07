UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 7: Here's what we know

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star.

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Tuesday, April 7

6:30 a.m.: The number of out of work Arizonans seeking unemployment benefits amid the coronavirus crisis set a new record this week. There were nearly 130,000 new claims filed by the end of last week, state numbers released Monday show. The week before there were nearly 89,000 claims. How much higher than normal for Arizona are those numbers? Fewer than 3,000 new unemployment filings were submitted the last week of February.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 2,400 on Monday, according to the Arizona Health Services Department. There were 415 known COVID-19 cases in Pima County. Across the state, there have been 65 known coronavirus deaths, including 14 in Pima County, officials said Monday.