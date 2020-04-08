UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 8: Here's what we know

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star.

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Wednesday, April 8

6:50 a.m.: Tucson school closures prompted by the coronavirus outbreak won't hurt student grades in TUSD, the governing board decided Tuesday night. And seniors on track to get their diploma before schools closed will still do so, regardless of grades during forced online classes.

6:30 a.m.: As confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 2,500 Tuesday, beach towns in Sonora spread a message to American tourists who normally crowd its hotels and sandy shores during the days leading up to Easter: stay away. Known COVID-19 cases in Pima County were at 415 Tuesday, including 15 coronavirus-related deaths, county health officials reported. Six border officers in Arizona have tested positive for COVID-19, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports. And Gov. Doug Ducey says he wants visitors to Arizona from the New York City area — and anywhere else there is 'substantial community spread' of the coronavirus — to quarantine themselves for two weeks after arrival.