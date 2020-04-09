UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, April 9: Here's what we know

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star.

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Thursday, April 9

6:30 a.m.: Seniors in Tucson's largest k-12 school district, TUSD, who were on track to graduate before the sudden switch to online-learning have assurances from district leaders that they are guaranteed to get their diploma at the end of the school year. Similarly, grades for all students in Tucson Unified School District can be raised, but not lowered, during this period of forced remote learning due to the coronavirus outbreak, district officials said. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state reached 2,726 Wednesday, with 80 known coronavirus deaths, according to Arizona Health Services. In Pima County, there were 464 known cases Wednesday and 16 deaths, county health officials reported. Gov. Ducey's order this week that he says requires visitors to Arizona from areas having 'substantial community spread' of COVID-19 is murky when it comes to the do's and don't for out-of-town guests. Restaurants in Tucson and the state can now sell groceries, and a local radio station has started a GoFundMe campaign to help feed health-care workers and first responders. Here are news development about the coronavirus pandemic in Tucson and across Arizona from Thursday's edition of the Arizona Daily Star: