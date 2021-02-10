UPDATES: Tucson-area coronavirus developments, Feb. 11: What we know

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star.

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Thursday, Feb. 11

El Rio Health mistakenly schedules ineligible patients for vaccinations

TUSD to reopen campuses after spring break in late March

Voters may be asked to curb governor’s emergency powers

Driving ranges mean buckets of money for public courses