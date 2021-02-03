UPDATES: Tucson-area coronavirus developments, Feb. 4: What we know

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star.
As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Some pharmacies make COVID-19 vaccine available to those at least 65
Wildcats away from home: extra buses, smaller planes, boxed food
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 3
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. Feb. 2
Arizona schools chief calls on lawmakers to invest in education amid COVID-19
UA virologists: Slow vaccine rollout, COVID-19 variants call for increased mitigation measures
'I ♥ AZ' T-shirt campaign could help Tucson independent venues reopen
2021 Country Thunder Music Festival is on for October; lineup announced
COVID-19 forces St. Pat's Day Parade in Tucson to cancel for second time
How one Tucson business has weathered the COVID storm with help of e-commerce
Roadrunners’ opener pushed to Sunday as opponent deals with positive COVID-19 test
Tucson Dragway set to reopen with limited capacity, no spectators
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. Feb. 1
About 800 people now getting COVID-19 vaccine at University of Arizona daily
Monday, Feb. 1
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 31
Smartphone app could let University of Arizona students conduct their own COVID-19 tests
Nearly one-third of Tucson K-12 staff have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Med schools eye change as states declare racism a public health threat
Frank Amparano, El Casino Ballroom president, remembered for dedication to community
Sunday, Jan. 31
Many lessons learned since Arizona got first look at killer virus a year ago
COVID-19 cases fall for second week in a row here, providing “glimmer” of hope
Housing market saw reprieve from foreclosures in Tucson last year
New drop-off child care center offers break for parents
Award winners, returners and other authors slated to present at online Festival of Books
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 30
Saturday, Jan. 30
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 29
Wildcats must find energy, consistency when they play third Pac-12 game this week
Friday, Jan. 29
Questions looming for planned 24/7 vaccination site
Survey: Arizona Democrats more likely than Republicans to get vaccine
Barren bowling scene boosted by reopening of lanes
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 28
Thursday, Jan. 28
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 27
Arizona postpones this week's women's basketball games, citing its own COVID-19 issues
Wine is divine in COVID times: Southern Arizona industry sees dramatic uptick
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Pima County monitoring vaccines to ensure second shots
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 26
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 25
Pima County files appeal to reinstate 10 p.m. COVID-19 curfew
University of Arizona warns students against gathering at off-campus parties
Monday, Jan. 25
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 24
Sunday, Jan. 24
Vaccination time frame still uncertain for some in Arizona care homes
Rate of positive antibody tests way up, but her immunity is still far off, experts say
Expiration of federal COVID-19 sick leave puts some Tucson teachers in tight spot
Scheduling woes mean fast rematch for UA, ASU
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 23
Saturday, Jan. 23
Arizona is only getting a third of the COVID vaccine doses it needs, health chief says
Hundreds lined up at Tucson Convention Center for COVID vaccines after computer glitch
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 22
Fitz's Opinion: The Arroyo Cafe Zoom crew nibbles on the inauguration
Friday, Jan. 22
Arizona's jobless rate declines slightly, some retail sectors see gains
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 21
Thursday, Jan. 21
Judge permits Tucson bars to stay open past 10 p.m., at least for now
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 19
University of Arizona to continue limited in-person classes at least 2 more weeks, opens vaccination site
Wildcats hopeful for hockey season despite COVID-19 realities
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 18
Monday, Jan. 18
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 17
University of Arizona students press on through another semester of uncertainty
Sunday, Jan. 17
Arizona counties frustrated by dearth of available vaccine doses
“Itty-bitty” shifts in numbers could indicate potential COVID-19 plateau
Busy signal: Disappointments grow in glitchy vaccine rollout
Wearable tech helps Wildcats navigate, trace amid pandemic
Thousands of customers now eligible for TEP low-income discount plan
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 16
Saturday, Jan. 16
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 15
Arizona coach Jay Johnson hopes for full baseball season but remains wary of disruptions
Friday, Jan. 15
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 14
Pima County: 20,000 quickly register for next round of COVID-19 vaccinations
More than 2,000 K12 staffers in Tucson anticipated to get vaccinated next week
Tucson Opinion: Dear Biden admin, nurses can vaccinate America
Thursday, Jan. 14
Former Tucson school board member Michael Hicks dies of COVID-19
Local scientists: CDC in urgent need of revival
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 13
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 12
Pima County releases plan to 'accelerate' COVID vaccinations
AIA Executive Board reverses course, says winter high school sports will play on
Greg Hansen: By voting to play winter sports, AIA pleases players, coaches — and takes massive risk
El Con movie theater temporarily closed; operations combined with Park Place theater
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 11
COVID-19 vaccines for Tucson teachers coming soon, but TUSD won't open in January
University of Arizona: Teacher vaccinations to begin in Pima County next month
Tucson's Carondelet nurses to protest 'inadequate staffing, overwhelming patient loads'
2021 airshow at Tucson's Davis-Monthan rescheduled to early November
Girl Scout cookies offer pandemic comfort food, help Southern Arizona organization
UA virologists: Arizonans must be vigilant until vaccines can make a difference
Monday, Jan. 11
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 10
COVID-19 outbreak changes rules to see lawmakers during legislative sessions
Sunday, Jan. 10
Experts hold their breath, hope rate of infections peaked in late December
Medical volunteers critical to Tucson’s virus response
In year of restaurant closures, two Tucson culinary stars decided to join forces
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 9
Saturday, Jan. 9
Arizona health chief updates vaccine schedules, spurns new restrictions, in COVID surge
Grace Soto, Anita's Street Market owner, dies from COVID-19 at 80
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 8
AIA votes to cancel high school basketball, soccer and wrestling seasons
Friday, Jan. 8
New Tucson clinic focuses on early treatment for high risk COVID-19 patients
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 7
Thursday, Jan. 7
Tucson bars file suit to overturn county COVID curfew
January 8th Memorial to be dedicated in pandemic-safe ceremony
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 6
Wednesday, Jan. 6
COVID-19 vaccine rollout across Tucson gaining momentum after slow start
University of Arizona students, staff to face more COVID-19 procedures this semester
Tucson Catholic churches cancel indoor Masses due to COVID-19 surge
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 4
Ducey to scrap in-person State of the State speech for virtual event due to COVID
Monday, Jan. 4
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 3
Ajo group bands together to fight food insecurity during COVID-19
Arizona schools chief: Keep schools closed to in-person instruction for two weeks
Sunday, Jan. 3
Wildlife rehabbers experience outbreak at end of busiest year
Pima County working on plan to vaccinate older residents with shots yet to come
Social worker hired by Pima office to help get services for renters facing evictions
Virtual connections holding Rancho Sahuarita together
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 2
Saturday, Jan. 2
Investigate whether Pima County's curfew is illegal, lawmaker asks attorney general
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 2
Pima County Supervisor Sharon Bronson: Pandemic toll straining County finances
Renée Schafer Horton: Try this is instead of a handshake — and no, it's not jazz hands
Friday, Jan. 1
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 31
Thursday, Dec. 31
Arizona revamps COVID-19 vaccine distribution system to speed up inoculations
Retired Tucson doctor who spent years helping under-served community dies from COVID-19
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 30
State gives University of Arizona additional $46M in pandemic relief funds
Jerry Wilkerson's Opinion: COVID steals the life we expected
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Bid to recall Gov. Ducey over handling of pandemic falls short of signatures
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 29
Tucson will be big winner in Arizona Bowl matchup between San Jose State and Ball State
Steve Kozachik: UA should not bring students back to campus, it's too risky
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Arizona raises vaccination priority for those at least 75 years old
With painful 2020 ending, there's still time to help nonprofits
Monday, Dec. 28
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 27
Sunday, Dec. 27
A pandemic year couldn’t stop this Tucson couple’s whirlwind romance
With teen suicides on the rise, educators struggle to address students’ mental health
Local high school football coaches reflect on bright spots in virus-shortened seasons
Tucson Repertory Orchestra returns with virtual show
Saturday, Dec. 26
Skilled nursing homes in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 25
Friday, Dec. 25
To help needy, TEP customers can round up their bills to nearest dollar
Tucson family donates 1,000 gifts to children in Sonora
Wildcats undefeated in one area that matters: COVID-19 tests
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 24
Thursday, Dec. 24
Tucson Electric Power customers will see rates rise in the new year
Plan to help women enter workforce in Mexico thwarted by thieves and pandemic
UA freshman Azoulas Tubelis improving nearly by the day, could find permanent spot in starting lineup
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Daily Star Editorial Board: It's past time for Ducey to act on COVID
Arizona lawmaker vows to ignore mask mandate at state Capitol
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Pima County health officials: Hospitals will be overwhelmed in three weeks
Patronato's popular holiday concert at San Xavier mission goes virtual
Pandemic particularly worsens domestic abuse circumstances for many
Monday, Dec. 21
Some Pima County employees told to stay home for three weeks to stop COVID-19 spike
Tucson Medical Center cancels elective surgeries
Sunday, Dec. 20
Threat of COVID-19 acts like sand in gears of Tucson justice system
Experts relying on 3 main metrics to gauge severity of the pandemic
“Mr. T” dies of COVID complications, and Sam Hughes Elementary will never be the same
Gym goers work up a sweat in Tucson parks, parking lots
Kids’ stories come to life on library’s YouTube channel
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 19
Saturday, Dec. 19
Ramon Gonzales, founder of Miracle on 31st Street, dies of COVID complications
Marooned Stanford tries to make the best of life on the road
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 18
Shop local safely for last-minute holiday gifts
Friday, Dec. 18
Half of Arizona counties seeing substantial virus spread
Photos: Pima County health-care workers get COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 17
More spending on outdoor recreation, delivery services help trim Arizona jobless rate
Thursday, Dec. 17
Gem show events postponed to April
Arizona sets record for virus hospitalizations
Craft Brewers Guild hopes coupon book is the ticket
Pima County’s health director tests positive
California Baptist’s cancellation sends Wildcats directly into Pac-12 play
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 16
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Pima County changes voluntary curfew to mandatory, joining city of Tucson
Gov. Ducey won't block Tucson, Pima County curfews for now
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 15
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Pima County to start COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday
No in-person classes after holiday break at most Tucson-area public schools
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 14
There's still time to spread holiday cheers to Tucsonans in need
Community Foundation awards additional $63K in COVID-19 grants
Monday, Dec. 14
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 13
Arizona Wildcats football season over after Cal game called off
Sahuarita School District campus monitor dies of COVID-19
Some cheer salvaged after coronavirus strikes Tucson Christmas tradition
Tucson musician leads effort to help Georgia Senate runoff election
Pima County Health officials urge schools to consider suspending in-person learning
Sunday, Dec. 13
As feared, Tucson’s hospitals say they’re maxed out
“Lost year” feared as Tucson students fail their classes at alarming rate
Arizona Theatre Company postpones season indefinitely
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 12
Saturday, Dec. 12
Fitz's Opinion: An old Tucsonan remembers the Pandemic Winter of 2020
Pima County health officials: With COVID-19 rampant this holiday season, stay home
Arizona health chief says state might not reach 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate
Flowing Wells, Sahuarita to return to online learning as COVID-19 cases rise
UA says it's ready to be a cold storage site for 1.6M doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 11
Friday, Dec. 11
Opponents of virus safety measures removed from Pima County health center
Trying to survive pandemic, Prep & Pastry, Commoner join subscription platform
Arizona's rate of COVID-19 spread is now the nation's highest
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 10
Thursday, Dec. 10
TUSD staying with remote learning until city gets a handle on COVID-19
Pima, Maricopa counties to get first COVID vaccines sent to Arizona
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 9
“The right thing to do”: Organizers cancel soccer Shootout because of coronavirus
An open letter to Tucson from TMC nurses
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Ducey has no plans for new restrictions or continued eviction relief as COVID spikes
Arizonans behind on electric bills may get relief, COVID-19 discounts
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 8
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Weekly COVID-19 testing to be required at University of Arizona
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 7
For second time, downtown Tucson LaCo Restaurant temporarily closes
Monday, Dec. 7
More Arizona grads going to college, but the rate lags behind other states
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 6
Sunday, Dec. 6
Tucson-area renters on the edge as federal eviction moratorium nears end
Public health officials: Increase in deaths due to COVID-19 imminent
Tim Steller's opinion: Spend now to help those hurt by curfews, other anti-pandemic measuresr
Despite COVID-19 cases surge, virus spread in Tucson schools remains low
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 5
Delayed but undaunted by wildfire and COVID-19, Mount Lemmon Hotel nears completion
Saturday, Dec. 5
Pima County enhances penalties for violations of COVID rules
First shots expected in two weeks; health-care workers go first
Pace of Arizona’s economic recovery depends on more aid, virus control
Friday, Dec. 4
Tucson's Casino del Sol cites COVID-19 surge in decision to close for rest of 2020
Ducey's pledge to protect state aid for schools during pandemic comes up short
Sahuarita closes high schools, citing COVID-19 increases, staffing issues, absenteeism
Thursday, Dec. 3
“Brighter days ahead,” says mayor in her first state of the city address
CDC’s new guidelines could be good news for Cats, rest of college hoops
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 2
Vaccine shots due in Arizona by month’s end, says state’s health chief
Another large Tucson gem show event cancels for 2021
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Tucson City Council approves mandatory nightly curfew to start Friday
Tim Steller's opinion: You can count on Ducey to do the bare minimum
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 1
Tucson curfew effort could bring legal fight with governor
Arizona Wildcats add Dec. 12 men's basketball game against New Mexico State
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 30
Trump bashes Ducey for certifying Arizona's election results as accurate
Tucson mayor to seek approval Tuesday for mandatory city curfew
Monday, Nov. 30
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 29
Vail school shuts down after 2 staffers test positive for COVID-19
Sunday, Nov. 29
With every state a hot spot, Tucson hospitals find it harder to keep up staffing levels
Convention Center takes advantage of downtime, gets $70 million face-lift
Santa sightings will look different in Tucson this year
State “risks catastrophe” if it doesn’t issue virus mandates, officials say
Few places spared in Pima County’s third COVID spike
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 28
Saturday, Nov. 28
Tucson lawmaker is 6th Arizona state legislator to test positive for COVID-19
1 in 10 Maricopa County residents have likely had COVID-19, new study finds
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 27
Friday, Nov. 27
Tucson park ramadas closed through December amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 26
Thursday, Nov. 26
McKale will look, sound different when Wildcats' season starts
While waiting for pandemic to pass, Wildcats' club hockey team seeks new routine
Tucson musicians give thanks for outdoor concert opportunities
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 24
TUSD, other Pima County public school districts cancel high school football seasons
El Indio, Tucson Mexican restaurant known for its soups, closes for good
Amphi Foundation delivers extra-large thank-you's to school employees
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 23
Pima County issues voluntary nightly curfew to curb coronavirus spread
Wildcats' basketball opener against NAU called off because of NAU COVID-19 case
Arizona's hospital beds are filling up as COVID-19 cases again spike
UA COVID-19 testing blitz nears end, courses to be online only after Thanksgiving
Monday, Nov. 23
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 22
Tucson city budget remains stable amid pandemic; $17 million left in CARES Act funds
Sunday, Nov. 22
COVID-19 cases set weekly record in Pima County as hospital capacity begins to erode
500 of 1,300 inmates at federal prison on southeast side have contracted the virus
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 21
Saturday, Nov. 21
One of the largest vendor-exclusive Tucson Gem Show events is canceled
Thanksgiving holiday travel plummets in face of raging COVID-19 pandemic
Four Arizona mayors demand governor impose statewide mask mandate
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 20
Friday, Nov. 20
Senator-elect Kelly promises to get to work after daunting briefing on COVID surge
With coronavirus cases climbing, Tumamoc Hill users again urged to mask up
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 19
Thursday, Nov. 19
Hospitals across Tucson restrict visits as COVID cases skyrocket
5 places offer Thanksgiving help with free turkeys, other items
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 18
TUSD battle of in-person vs. remote learning takes its toll
Child-care scholarships available here for families affected by virus
Tucson hopes to lure remote workers in other states with package of perks
Ducey warns of rising infections but balks at adding restrictions
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Rodeo parade joins growing list of Tucson events canceled due to the coronavirus
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 17
Tuesday, Nov. 17
In pivot, Salvation Army plans drive-thru Thanksgiving feast
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 16
Wildcats prep for Huskies, plus any COVID curveballs
Monday, Nov. 16
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 15
Pima County to open 3 new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites
Sunday, Nov. 15
No way to check on hundreds of kids missing from schools across Tucson
Window to prevent crisis narrows as COVID-19 cases spike in Arizona, across Tucson
Tim Steller's opinion: Resilient Tucson youth facing down pandemic-era
Utility commission close to compromise on Arizona's pile of unpaid electric bills
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 14
Saturday, Nov. 14
Court ruling could tank to-go alcohol sales for Arizona restaurants
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 13
As season nears, COVID-19 casts long shadow over Pac-12 basketball teams
Friday, Nov. 13
COVID-19 bucks off another local tradition: February's Tucson Rodeo is canceled
Political Notebook: Councilman Kozachik laid off from University of Arizona, O'Halleran re-elected
Arizona Arts Live performance starts with a phone call, then turns into an experience
Ballet Tucson brings spirit of 'Nutcracker' to holiday pop-up performances
Tucson Symphony Orchestra brings Mozart's winds serenade to digital stage
Ducey extends Arizona order for reporting data on COVID-19
Thursday, Nov. 12
Sunnyside schools will return to remote only after Thanksgiving
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 11
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Flowing Wells High returns to remote learning due to too many staff in quarantine
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 10
Tuesday, Nov. 10
University of Arizona to require COVID-19 testing for all in-person classes this spring
Judge says Arizona must enforce laws that prevent restaurants from selling booze to go
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 9
Arizona health, education officials urge virus vigilance to keep schools open
Monday, Nov. 9
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 8
Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield says town has 'weathered this storm'
Sunday, Nov. 8
UA professor: Arizona could reach COVID-19 "crisis point" after Thanksgiving
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 7
Economic collapse, extreme heat pushing up unpaid electric bills across Arizona
Saturday, Nov. 7
TUSD delays opening schools until January as COVID-19 cases rise
Cancellation of Arizona-Utah opener leaves Wildcats ‘disappointed,’ Utes ‘heartbroken’
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 6
Pandemic prompts another Tucson tradition, Winterhaven Festival of Lights, to go dark
Shuttle services available again for Sabino Canyon visitors
Ironwood Ridge-Sierra Vista Buena football game canceled due to positive COVID-19 test in school
Friday, Nov. 6
Vail Inclusive Preschool closes due to cases of COVID-19
Greg Hansen: After a decade of spending, Arizona finds that staff reductions cut deep
Thursday, Nov. 5
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 4
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 3
Conflicts over health protocols preceded COVID-19 cases at Tucson courthouse
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Groups modifying their Thanksgiving community meals
Moonchild Foundation to pass out 300 grocery food bags on Saturday
UA is preparing for virus testing blitz
Amphitheater district, with 20 COVID cases across 8 schools, closes 2 grade-level classes
Arizona athletic department cutting 21 jobs to help offset projected $45 million in losses
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 2
Monday, Nov. 2
Gov. Ducey plans to use federal COVID-19 money to prop up state unemployment trust fund
Local high school runners making most of shortened, crazy season
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 1
Sunday, Nov. 1
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 31
Week-to-week COVID cases jump 66% in Pima County
Talk of “herd immunity” alarms UA coronavirus researchers
Capacity limitations threaten small Tucson fitness studios
Saturday, Oct. 31
VP Pence makes quick campaign stop in Tucson, says Trump will make economy great again.
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 30
How will Arizona's football team travel during a pandemic? Wildcats’ operations director explains
Friday, Oct. 30
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 29
Tucson Chef Janos Wilder ends restaurant career with closure of Downtown Kitchen
Arizona governor defends political rallies, changes to COVID-19 school guidance
Children's Museum Tucson prepares to reopen with mostly outdoor setup
True Concord performing back-to-back concerts
Thursday, Oct. 29
TUSD to open schools for hybrid learning Nov. 12
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 28
VP nominee Kamala Harris stops in Tucson, visits with small-business owners
Honoring online: All Souls Procession goes virtual in 2020
Wednesday, Oct. 28
UA Poetry Center preps for a virtual 60th anniversary celebration
Ticketmaster to refund $71 million for Arizona events called off by virus
COVID-19 forces gem society to cancel next year’s TCC show
Arizona COVID-19 cases, mapped by county: Oct. 27
UA grad’s photo inspires one-of-a-kind Time magazine cover
Group begins effort to recall Romero
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 26
Sharp drop in kindergarten enrollment during COVID alarms Arizona schools chief
UA preparing to test all campus students leaving for the Thanksgiving holiday
Youth On Their Own hosts virtual luncheon with make-at-home tamales
Monday, Oct. 26
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 25
Sunday, Oct. 25
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 24
Financial needs still surge as small business, residents start to receive allocated aid
After months of separation, families getting to see their loved ones in Tucson care homes
Pima County braces for rise in COVID-19 cases
Biden calls out Arizona governor for not requiring masks statewide
Grant will help local farmers join digital marketplace
2 Tucson ensembles bring back live music, complete with live audiences
Saturday, Oct. 24
Future uncertain for two Tucson museums after Historical Society votes to pull out
Friday, Oct. 23
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
Elvira's downtown closes because of coronavirus
Thursday, Oct. 22
Prep & Pastry team to open store, restaurant in Tucson's old Rincon Market
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 21
Wildcats lean on longtime trainer Justin Kokoskie as they balance COVID-19 protocols, upcoming season
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Tim Steller: In Tucson, Trump sends erroneous signal that pandemic is over
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 20
Tohono O'odham donate $1 million each to UA, ASU for COVID-19 research
Return of season brings 'sense of normalcy' for cross-country runners
Greg Hansen: While Tucson plays it safe, time ticks away for local athletes
Karaoke, darts, pool now OK, with limitations, at Arizona bars
Tuesday, Oct. 20
UA loosens virus restriction, allows classes of up to 50 students to meet on campus
Tucson airport is recognized for its COVID-19 sanitation efforts
Fundraising for cancer research 'is not on hold' during coronavirus pandemic
Monday, Oct. 19
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
After twists and turns of 2020, Arizona's Jill Aguilera eager to play soccer game that counts
Sunday, Oct. 18
Tim Steller: Our teetering hospitality industry needs new round of virus relief fast
Pima County able to buck state's steady rise in COVID-19 cases
Tucson's typically robust festival season wilting in 'devastating' year of hardship
Saturday, Oct. 17
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 16
Arizona's COVID-19 infection rate is creeping up again, rise in deaths predicted
SASO to host live concerts this weekend, one of them with an in-person audience
Friday, Oct. 16
Tucson's celebrated Café Poca Cosa closes permanently due to COVID-19
Arizona's top lawmakers order review of governor's emergency powers
Winter street fair along Tucson's 4th Avenue canceled
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 15
Thursday, Oct. 15
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
Winter street fair along Tucson's 4th Avenue canceled
Singer-songwriter Casey Ryan ready to get back on stage after COVID lockdown
Tucson Halloween events get the COVID-19 treatment, keeping the spook alive
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Public Brewhouse downtown is second Tucson brewery to close in a week
Attorney general: Gov. Ducey illegally let restaurants violated takeout liquor law
Even during pandemic, a Tucson nonprofit advocates undocumented students
Coronavirus cases mapped by county
Tuesday, Oct. 13
New Davis-Monthan commander says base at 'full steam' despite COVID
The University of Arizona adds 1,500 students to campus
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
Monday, Oct. 12
UA Pride of Arizona marches on thanks in part to special masks
Road Runner: Free bike-share rides in October promote fitness during pandemic
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
Sunday, Oct. 11
Pandemic upends plans, adds stress for first-generation, Latino college students
Pima County makes inroads against COVID-19, but health official warns against complacency
University of Arizona choirs get creative to make music during COVID-19 pandemic
Tucson's elderly, vulnerable hit hard by lack of affordable housing
Saturday, Oct. 10
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Marana will convert annual holiday festival into drive-thru event
• Arizona reports 683 new coronavirus cases, 70 new cases in Tucson area
Friday, Oct. 9
• No specific end in sight for COVID emergency, says Arizona's health director
• Timetable for Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin’s return from COVID-19 remains uncertain
Thursday, Oct. 8
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• TUSD delays school reopenings to November or later
• Arizona Supreme Court won't overturn governor's moratorium on evictions
Wednesday, Oct. 7
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Tucson Roadrunners hosting drive-thru celebration and donation drive during Saturday's 'Community Day'
Tuesday, Oct. 6
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Arizona Wildcats football coach Kevin Sumlin tests positive for COVID-19
• University of Arizona to offer more in-person classes after coronavirus cases decline
• Salpointe Catholic High School football team in two-week quarantine after player tests positive
• Tucson dive bar known for branding its customers closes, citing COVID-19 losses
Monday, Oct. 5
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• State effort seeks to counter mental health problems worsened by pandemic
• Visit Tucson reports $205M fiscal-year economic impact despite pandemic
Sunday, Oct. 4
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Pima County cracking down on fans who try to skirt COVID-19 guidelines, watch games
• New COVID-19 cases fall after September spike in Tucson area
• Pac-12's top doctor talks basketball's schedules, risks and tests ahead of '20-'21 season
• Tucson area housing market benefits from work-at-home buyers
• Tucson program helping women- and minority-owned small businesses access COVID-19 relief money
• MOCA's first pandemic-era in-house exhibition looks at life in a COVID bubble
Saturday, Oct. 3
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Pima County to resume some services, open rooms at 9 community centers
• Trump cancels plans for Arizona rallies after diagnosis
Friday, Oct. 2
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Tucson startup pairs disinfecting service, education to keep businesses running
• Judge is asked to extend Arizona's voter registration deadline due to pandemic
Thursday, Oct. 1
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Navajo drives unite two goals: COVID-19 relief and upping census participation