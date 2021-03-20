UPDATES: Tucson-area coronavirus developments, March 21: What we know

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.
Sunday, March 21
Mobile vaccine clinics reaching more people of color in Pima County
A self-serving reason — as well as a scientific one — to get vaccinated
Local hotels see uptick in leisure travel as COVID-19 begins to ease
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 20
Saturday, March 20
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 19
Fitz's Opinion: Miss Ophelia Payne becomes the director of Homeland Empathy
Arizona's COVID-19 cop makes sure women's basketball team stays safe, distant, tested
Friday, March 19
Arizona lawmaker moves to push back state income tax filing deadline to May 17
UA vaccination site to open registration today for 12,000 appointments for those 55 or older
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 19
Thursday, March 18
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 17
Wednesday, March 17
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 16
Pima County creates eviction legal defense program, maintains free COVID-19 testing
Tuesday, March 16
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 15
University of Arizona: Classes of up to 100 students likely by end of March
Arizona families to benefit from $1.4 billion to help with food, child care
Arizona: More than 1M people in state now fully vaccinated
Monday, March 15
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 14
COVID drives technological research, from food robots to an app for loneliness
Sunday, March 14
State prison on South Wilmot has Tucson’s top infection rate, worst vaccination rate
Romero, considered for HUD post, says her focus is on steering city through pandemic
All 96 presentations from virtual Tucson Festival of Books can be seen online
Where we are now: What Tucson’s learned, lost in year of the pandemic
Let’s make sure families on brink of eviction have legal counsel
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 13
Saturday, March 13
Rules for nursing home visits could soon ease in Arizona
University of Arizona vaccination site opens registration for those 55 and older
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 12
Cats were as advertised during 2020-21 season, with a few surprises; here's what they showed us
Friday, March 12
County offering coronavirus shots to those 55 and older, on front lines
Arizona’s jobless rate edges down as bars, restaurants pick up hiring
Arizona Senate votes to raise jobless benefit to $320 a week
One year ago, cancellations devastated Wildcats
“Cooped up” Cats baseball fans return for first time in 366 days
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 11
Thursday, March 11
Order halting enforcement of 10 p.m. bar curfew appealed by Pima County
Bill would force Ducey to convene emergency council
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 10
Wednesday, March 10
High jumper Mikinski’s latest leap pays off during pandemic
Bill seeks to make religious services exempt from emergency shutdowns
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 9
Tuesday, March 9
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 8
University of Arizona: Pared-down graduation ceremonies planned for May
Monday, March 8
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 7
Sunday, March 7
Tucson housing crisis compounded by high rents, months without relief
Charter schools grow while local school districts see enrollment slide
Tucson husband and wife, married 51 years, die just days apart from COVID-19
Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra to perform in-person concert
Haunting play “The Weir” gets COVID-19 treatment
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 6
Saturday, March 6
Arizona governor ends capacity restrictions on restaurants, other businesses
Fitz's Opinion: Covid diary account of a cartoonist's week of shots, books and change
Friday, March 5
Busloads of asylum seekers arriving in Tucson
Banner merges 2 vaccines sites, will prioritize second shots until April
State Legislature moving to curb governor’s emergency powers
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 4
Thursday, March 4
Governor orders schools to go back to in-person learning in a few weeks
Arizona House votes to let businesses make their own call on masks
Girl Scouts to sell cookies that can be donated to front-line workers
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 3
Wednesday, March 3
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 2
Pima County supervisors to decide next week on ending free COVID-19 testing program
Gov. Ducey is first in Arizona's newly eligible 55-64 age group to get vaccine
Tuesday, March 2
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 1
Arizona gradually opening vaccines to 55-64 age group, starting Tues. in Phoenix
University of Arizona: Big shipment of COVID-19 vaccine headed to Tucson this week
Monday, March 1
What teaching during a global pandemic looks like in this Tucson classroom
Sunday, Feb. 28
Pima County out to correct vaccine inequity for people of color
Winter COVID-19 crisis nearly over in Arizona, but risk remains high
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 27
Saturday, Feb. 27
Arizona’s top health official says third vaccine could be a ‘game changer’
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 26
Friday, Feb. 26
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 25
While the rodeo's away, Tucson's cowboys still play
For LGBTQ seniors, COVID-19 worsens an epidemic of loneliness
Nearly 41,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected for Pima County next week
Thursday, Feb. 25
Arizona reports 1,310 additional COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 24
South Tucson icon Rigo's closes due to COVID
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 23
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Arizona and seven-day rolling averages for daily new cases and daily deaths continue to drop
Tuesday, Feb. 23
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 22
Education notes: Marana School District raises pay for subs due to shortage
Monday, Feb. 22
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 21
70% of Tucson K12 staffers vaccinated but nerves remain about in-person learning
New program helps Marana small businesses with COVID-19 related costs
Sunday, Feb. 21
Hispanics hardest hit by hunger, job loss during pandemic
Local nonprofit works to ensure pets get fed
Tucson teen’s singalongs bring joy to isolated seniors
Plenty of fun in store for kids, teens at virtual book fest
How Pima County Library helps children during pandemic
6 vans full of games, activities deploying to Tucson parks
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 20
Saturday, Feb. 20
Pima County gets $14 million from state to help cover tests for COVID
Fitz: Keeping a coronavirus journal calls for perseverance
Pima County expects to pick up inoculation pace in coming week as delayed vaccine shipments arrive
Preparing for future crowds, Hotel Congress eyes upgrades
Coronavirus cases in Tucson, mapped by county: Feb. 19
No longer deserted, Fred Enke Golf Course is thriving during pandemic
Friday, Feb. 19
S. Arizona hopes to avoid repeat of 2019 asylum seeker crisis here
Huckelberry: County may end virus testing of costs go unpaid
Lack of doses compels Pima County to cancel 2,100 appointments
Tucson Roadrunners’ next three games postponed
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 18
Thursday, Feb. 18
Crippling weather across U.S. hampers COVID-19 vaccinations in Tucson, So. Arizona
Tucson school districts to receive more than $127 million in COVID-relief funds
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 17
Wednesday, Feb. 17
People ages 65-69 can soon sign up for Pima County vaccination sites
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 16
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 15
How Tucson schools are helping kids, staff cope with COVID-19 deaths
University of Arizona reminds students to avoid large gatherings after party of 200 broken up
Opinion: Virus reminds us to embrace virtue of humility
Monday, Feb. 15
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 14
How Tucson students in hands-on courses are learning during COVID-19
New University of Arizona studies looking at possible PFAS-COVID-19 link
Sunday, Feb. 14
10 families relocate to Tucson through new incentive program
Waiting out the vaccine roller coaster
State sits on pile of cash while pandemic problems fester
Highly contagious virus variant about to rip through Arizona, health officials say
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 13
Saturday, Feb. 13
Vaccine shortage means Pima County must drastically reduce first-dose appointments
Tucson Water customers must act on delinquent bills soon or face shutoff
State information about COVID-19 vaccines now includes race, age, gender data
Minorities, under-served communities lag in Arizona vaccine totals
Registration mistakes delaying Pima County's COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Fitz's Opinion: I bare it all in this cartoonist's Corona Virus Journal
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 12
Friday, Feb. 12
Allegiant resuming nonstop to 3 cities from Tucson airport
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 11
Thursday, Feb. 11
El Rio Health mistakenly schedules ineligible patients for vaccinations
TUSD to reopen campuses after spring break in late March
Voters may be asked to curb governor’s emergency powers
Driving ranges mean buckets of money for public courses
Wildcats baseball team expects to be better after using time off to work
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 10
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 9
Over 15% of Pima County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 8
University of Arizona sees decline in rate of COVID-19 cases
TUSD to remember former Tucson High soccer coach Ismael Arce, others who died of COVID-19
Monday, Feb. 8
Ash Wednesday in Tucson will have ashes, but not much else will be familiar
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 7
Sunday, Feb. 7
Race between vaccinations, virus variants heats up in Arizona
Reduced funding rate for remote learning creates $30 million gap for Tucson schools
Fear, frustration common for older residents wanting to get vaccinated
Want teachers vaccinated? Schools have the tools
Tim Steller: Kids can go back to in-person schooling now, but only we can keep them there
What we know about where, when you can get your vaccine, and how to register
Bankruptcies fell in Arizona in 2020 despite pandemic
Fort Lowell Day going virtual for 41st anniversary
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 6
Saturday, Feb. 6
State Rep. Cano: Support for Arizona’s community colleges is key to COVID-19 recovery
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 5
A year into the pandemic, Tucson's JCC helps people stay fit and safe, on-site and online
Friday, Feb. 5
Ineligible walk-ins were able to get vaccinated at Convention Center this week
Vaccine allotment to Pima County will plummet next week
UA women’s basketball team healthy but facing more delays in Oregon
Thursday, Feb. 4
Some pharmacies make COVID-19 vaccine available to those at least 65
Wildcats away from home: extra buses, smaller planes, boxed food
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 3
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. Feb. 2
Arizona schools chief calls on lawmakers to invest in education amid COVID-19
UA virologists: Slow vaccine rollout, COVID-19 variants call for increased mitigation measures
'I ♥ AZ' T-shirt campaign could help Tucson independent venues reopen
2021 Country Thunder Music Festival is on for October; lineup announced
COVID-19 forces St. Pat's Day Parade in Tucson to cancel for second time
How one Tucson business has weathered the COVID storm with help of e-commerce
Roadrunners’ opener pushed to Sunday as opponent deals with positive COVID-19 test
Tucson Dragway set to reopen with limited capacity, no spectators
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. Feb. 1
About 800 people now getting COVID-19 vaccine at University of Arizona daily
Monday, Feb. 1
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 31
Smartphone app could let University of Arizona students conduct their own COVID-19 tests
Nearly one-third of Tucson K-12 staff have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Med schools eye change as states declare racism a public health threat
Frank Amparano, El Casino Ballroom president, remembered for dedication to community
Sunday, Jan. 31
Many lessons learned since Arizona got first look at killer virus a year ago
COVID-19 cases fall for second week in a row here, providing “glimmer” of hope
Housing market saw reprieve from foreclosures in Tucson last year
New drop-off child care center offers break for parents
Award winners, returners and other authors slated to present at online Festival of Books
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 30
Saturday, Jan. 30
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 29
Wildcats must find energy, consistency when they play third Pac-12 game this week
Friday, Jan. 29
Questions looming for planned 24/7 vaccination site
Survey: Arizona Democrats more likely than Republicans to get vaccine
Barren bowling scene boosted by reopening of lanes
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 28
Thursday, Jan. 28
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 27
Arizona postpones this week's women's basketball games, citing its own COVID-19 issues
Wine is divine in COVID times: Southern Arizona industry sees dramatic uptick
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Pima County monitoring vaccines to ensure second shots
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 26
Tuesday, Jan. 26
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 25
Pima County files appeal to reinstate 10 p.m. COVID-19 curfew
University of Arizona warns students against gathering at off-campus parties
Monday, Jan. 25
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 24
Sunday, Jan. 24
Vaccination time frame still uncertain for some in Arizona care homes
Rate of positive antibody tests way up, but her immunity is still far off, experts say
Expiration of federal COVID-19 sick leave puts some Tucson teachers in tight spot
Scheduling woes mean fast rematch for UA, ASU
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 23
Saturday, Jan. 23
Arizona is only getting a third of the COVID vaccine doses it needs, health chief says
Hundreds lined up at Tucson Convention Center for COVID vaccines after computer glitch
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 22
Fitz's Opinion: The Arroyo Cafe Zoom crew nibbles on the inauguration
Friday, Jan. 22
Arizona's jobless rate declines slightly, some retail sectors see gains
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 21
Thursday, Jan. 21
Judge permits Tucson bars to stay open past 10 p.m., at least for now
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 20
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 19
University of Arizona to continue limited in-person classes at least 2 more weeks, opens vaccination site
Wildcats hopeful for hockey season despite COVID-19 realities
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 18
Monday, Jan. 18
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 17
University of Arizona students press on through another semester of uncertainty
Sunday, Jan. 17
Arizona counties frustrated by dearth of available vaccine doses
“Itty-bitty” shifts in numbers could indicate potential COVID-19 plateau
Busy signal: Disappointments grow in glitchy vaccine rollout
Wearable tech helps Wildcats navigate, trace amid pandemic
Thousands of customers now eligible for TEP low-income discount plan
Tucson Desert Song Festival streamlines, goes virtual
Saturday, Jan. 16
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 15
Arizona coach Jay Johnson hopes for full baseball season but remains wary of disruptions
Friday, Jan. 15
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 14
Pima County: 20,000 quickly register for next round of COVID-19 vaccinations
More than 2,000 K12 staffers in Tucson anticipated to get vaccinated next week
Tucson Opinion: Dear Biden admin, nurses can vaccinate America
Thursday, Jan. 14
Former Tucson school board member Michael Hicks dies of COVID-19
Local scientists: CDC in urgent need of revival
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 13
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 12
Pima County releases plan to 'accelerate' COVID vaccinations
AIA Executive Board reverses course, says winter high school sports will play on
Greg Hansen: By voting to play winter sports, AIA pleases players, coaches — and takes massive risk
El Con movie theater temporarily closed; operations combined with Park Place theater
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 11
COVID-19 vaccines for Tucson teachers coming soon, but TUSD won't open in January
University of Arizona: Teacher vaccinations to begin in Pima County next month
Tucson's Carondelet nurses to protest 'inadequate staffing, overwhelming patient loads'
2021 airshow at Tucson's Davis-Monthan rescheduled to early November
Girl Scout cookies offer pandemic comfort food, help Southern Arizona organization
UA virologists: Arizonans must be vigilant until vaccines can make a difference
Monday, Jan. 11
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 10
COVID-19 outbreak changes rules to see lawmakers during legislative sessions
Sunday, Jan. 10
Emergency powers on state Legislature’s agenda
Experts hold their breath, hope rate of infections peaked in late December
Medical volunteers critical to Tucson’s virus response
In year of restaurant closures, two Tucson culinary stars decided to join forces
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 9
Saturday, Jan. 9
Arizona health chief updates vaccine schedules, spurns new restrictions, in COVID surge
Grace Soto, Anita's Street Market owner, dies from COVID-19 at 80
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 8
AIA votes to cancel high school basketball, soccer and wrestling seasons
Friday, Jan. 8
New Tucson clinic focuses on early treatment for high risk COVID-19 patients
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 7
Thursday, Jan. 7
Tucson bars file suit to overturn county COVID curfew
Midtown Greek restaurant set to close after 25 years
January 8th Memorial to be dedicated in pandemic-safe ceremony
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 6
Wednesday, Jan. 6
COVID-19 vaccine rollout across Tucson gaining momentum after slow start
University of Arizona students, staff to face more COVID-19 procedures this semester
Tucson Catholic churches cancel indoor Masses due to COVID-19 surge
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 5
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 4
Ducey to scrap in-person State of the State speech for virtual event due to COVID
Monday, Jan. 4
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 3
Ajo group bands together to fight food insecurity during COVID-19
Arizona schools chief: Keep schools closed to in-person instruction for two weeks
Sunday, Jan. 3
Wildlife rehabbers experience outbreak at end of busiest year
Pima County working on plan to vaccinate older residents with shots yet to come
Social worker hired by Pima office to help get services for renters facing evictions
Virtual connections holding Rancho Sahuarita together
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 2
Saturday, Jan. 2
Investigate whether Pima County's curfew is illegal, lawmaker asks attorney general
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 2
Pima County Supervisor Sharon Bronson: Pandemic toll straining County finances
Renée Schafer Horton: Try this is instead of a handshake — and no, it's not jazz hands
Friday, Jan. 1
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 31
Thursday, Dec. 31
Arizona revamps COVID-19 vaccine distribution system to speed up inoculations
Retired Tucson doctor who spent years helping under-served community dies from COVID-19
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 30
State gives University of Arizona additional $46M in pandemic relief funds
Jerry Wilkerson's Opinion: COVID steals the life we expected
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Bid to recall Gov. Ducey over handling of pandemic falls short of signatures
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 29
Tucson will be big winner in Arizona Bowl matchup between San Jose State and Ball State
Steve Kozachik: UA should not bring students back to campus, it's too risky
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 28
Arizona raises vaccination priority for those at least 75 years old
With painful 2020 ending, there's still time to help nonprofits
Monday, Dec. 28
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 27
Sunday, Dec. 27
A pandemic year couldn’t stop this Tucson couple’s whirlwind romance
With teen suicides on the rise, educators struggle to address students’ mental health
Local high school football coaches reflect on bright spots in virus-shortened seasons
Saturday, Dec. 26
Skilled nursing homes in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 25
Friday, Dec. 25
To help needy, TEP customers can round up their bills to nearest dollar
Tucson family donates 1,000 gifts to children in Sonora
Wildcats undefeated in one area that matters: COVID-19 tests
Thursday, Dec. 24
Tucson Electric Power customers will see rates rise in the new year
Plan to help women enter workforce in Mexico thwarted by thieves and pandemic
UA freshman Azoulas Tubelis improving nearly by the day, could find permanent spot in starting lineup
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Daily Star Editorial Board: It's past time for Ducey to act on COVID
Arizona lawmaker vows to ignore mask mandate at state Capitol
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Pima County health officials: Hospitals will be overwhelmed in three weeks
Patronato's popular holiday concert at San Xavier mission goes virtual
Pandemic particularly worsens domestic abuse circumstances for many
Monday, Dec. 21
Some Pima County employees told to stay home for three weeks to stop COVID-19 spike
Tucson Medical Center cancels elective surgeries
Sunday, Dec. 20
State health chief changes benchmarks to protect businesses
Threat of COVID-19 acts like sand in gears of Tucson justice system
Experts relying on 3 main metrics to gauge severity of the pandemic
“Mr. T” dies of COVID complications, and Sam Hughes Elementary will never be the same
Gym goers work up a sweat in Tucson parks, parking lots
Kids’ stories come to life on library’s YouTube channel
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 19
Saturday, Dec. 19
Ramon Gonzales, founder of Miracle on 31st Street, dies of COVID complications
Marooned Stanford tries to make the best of life on the road
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 18
Shop local safely for last-minute holiday gifts
Friday, Dec. 18
Half of Arizona counties seeing substantial virus spread
Photos: Pima County health-care workers get COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 17
More spending on outdoor recreation, delivery services help trim Arizona jobless rate
Thursday, Dec. 17
Gem show events postponed to April
Arizona sets record for virus hospitalizations
Craft Brewers Guild hopes coupon book is the ticket
Pima County’s health director tests positive
California Baptist’s cancellation sends Wildcats directly into Pac-12 play
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Pima County changes voluntary curfew to mandatory, joining city of Tucson
Gov. Ducey won't block Tucson, Pima County curfews for now
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 15
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Pima County to start COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday
No in-person classes after holiday break at most Tucson-area public schools
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 14
There's still time to spread holiday cheers to Tucsonans in need
Community Foundation awards additional $63K in COVID-19 grants
Monday, Dec. 14
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 13
Arizona Wildcats football season over after Cal game called off
Sahuarita School District campus monitor dies of COVID-19
Some cheer salvaged after coronavirus strikes Tucson Christmas tradition
Tucson musician leads effort to help Georgia Senate runoff election
Pima County Health officials urge schools to consider suspending in-person learning
Sunday, Dec. 13
As feared, Tucson’s hospitals say they’re maxed out
“Lost year” feared as Tucson students fail their classes at alarming rate
Arizona Theatre Company postpones season indefinitely
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 12
Saturday, Dec. 12
Fitz's Opinion: An old Tucsonan remembers the Pandemic Winter of 2020
Pima County health officials: With COVID-19 rampant this holiday season, stay home
Arizona health chief says state might not reach 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate
Flowing Wells, Sahuarita to return to online learning as COVID-19 cases rise
UA says it's ready to be a cold storage site for 1.6M doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 11
Friday, Dec. 11
Opponents of virus safety measures removed from Pima County health center
Trying to survive pandemic, Prep & Pastry, Commoner join subscription platform
Arizona's rate of COVID-19 spread is now the nation's highest
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 10
Thursday, Dec. 10
TUSD staying with remote learning until city gets a handle on COVID-19
Pima, Maricopa counties to get first COVID vaccines sent to Arizona
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 9
“The right thing to do”: Organizers cancel soccer Shootout because of coronavirus
An open letter to Tucson from TMC nurses
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Ducey has no plans for new restrictions or continued eviction relief as COVID spikes
Arizonans behind on electric bills may get relief, COVID-19 discounts
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 8
Tuesday, Dec. 8
Weekly COVID-19 testing to be required at University of Arizona
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 7
For second time, downtown Tucson LaCo Restaurant temporarily closes
Monday, Dec. 7
More Arizona grads going to college, but the rate lags behind other states
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 6
Sunday, Dec. 6
Tucson-area renters on the edge as federal eviction moratorium nears end
Public health officials: Increase in deaths due to COVID-19 imminent
Tim Steller's opinion: Spend now to help those hurt by curfews, other anti-pandemic measuresr
Despite COVID-19 cases surge, virus spread in Tucson schools remains low
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 5
Delayed but undaunted by wildfire and COVID-19, Mount Lemmon Hotel nears completion
Saturday, Dec. 5
Pima County enhances penalties for violations of COVID rules
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 4
First shots expected in two weeks; health-care workers go first
Pace of Arizona’s economic recovery depends on more aid, virus control
Friday, Dec. 4
Tucson's Casino del Sol cites COVID-19 surge in decision to close for rest of 2020
Ducey's pledge to protect state aid for schools during pandemic comes up short
Sahuarita closes high schools, citing COVID-19 increases, staffing issues, absenteeism
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 3
Thursday, Dec. 3
“Brighter days ahead,” says mayor in her first state of the city address
CDC’s new guidelines could be good news for Cats, rest of college hoops
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 2
Vaccine shots due in Arizona by month’s end, says state’s health chief
Another large Tucson gem show event cancels for 2021
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Tucson City Council approves mandatory nightly curfew to start Friday
Tim Steller's opinion: You can count on Ducey to do the bare minimum
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 1
Arizona Wildcats add Dec. 12 men's basketball game against New Mexico State
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 30
Trump bashes Ducey for certifying Arizona's election results as accurate
Tucson mayor to seek approval Tuesday for mandatory city curfew
Monday, Nov. 30
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 29
Vail school shuts down after 2 staffers test positive for COVID-19
Sunday, Nov. 29
With every state a hot spot, Tucson hospitals find it harder to keep up staffing levels
Convention Center takes advantage of downtime, gets $70 million face-lift
Santa sightings will look different in Tucson this year
State “risks catastrophe” if it doesn’t issue virus mandates, officials say
Few places spared in Pima County’s third COVID spike
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 28
Saturday, Nov. 28
Tucson lawmaker is 6th Arizona state legislator to test positive for COVID-19
1 in 10 Maricopa County residents have likely had COVID-19, new study finds
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 27
Friday, Nov. 27
Tucson park ramadas closed through December amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 26
Thursday, Nov. 26
McKale will look, sound different when Wildcats' season starts
While waiting for pandemic to pass, Wildcats' club hockey team seeks new routine
Tucson musicians give thanks for outdoor concert opportunities
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 24
TUSD, other Pima County public school districts cancel high school football seasons
El Indio, Tucson Mexican restaurant known for its soups, closes for good
Amphi Foundation delivers extra-large thank-you's to school employees
Tuesday, Nov. 24
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 23
Pima County issues voluntary nightly curfew to curb coronavirus spread
Wildcats' basketball opener against NAU called off because of NAU COVID-19 case
Arizona's hospital beds are filling up as COVID-19 cases again spike
UA COVID-19 testing blitz nears end, courses to be online only after Thanksgiving
Monday, Nov. 23
Tucson city budget remains stable amid pandemic; $17 million left in CARES Act funds
Sunday, Nov. 22
COVID-19 cases set weekly record in Pima County as hospital capacity begins to erode
500 of 1,300 inmates at federal prison on southeast side have contracted the virus
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 21
Saturday, Nov. 21
One of the largest vendor-exclusive Tucson Gem Show events is canceled
Thanksgiving holiday travel plummets in face of raging COVID-19 pandemic
Four Arizona mayors demand governor impose statewide mask mandate
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 20
Friday, Nov. 20
Senator-elect Kelly promises to get to work after daunting briefing on COVID surge
With coronavirus cases climbing, Tumamoc Hill users again urged to mask up
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 19
Thursday, Nov. 19
Hospitals across Tucson restrict visits as COVID cases skyrocket
5 places offer Thanksgiving help with free turkeys, other items
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 18
TUSD battle of in-person vs. remote learning takes its toll
Child-care scholarships available here for families affected by virus
Tucson hopes to lure remote workers in other states with package of perks
Ducey warns of rising infections but balks at adding restrictions
Wednesday, Nov. 18
Rodeo parade joins growing list of Tucson events canceled due to the coronavirus
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 17
Tuesday, Nov. 17
In pivot, Salvation Army plans drive-thru Thanksgiving feast
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 16
Wildcats prep for Huskies, plus any COVID curveballs
Monday, Nov. 16
Pima County to open 3 new drive-thru coronavirus testing sites
Sunday, Nov. 15
No way to check on hundreds of kids missing from schools across Tucson
Window to prevent crisis narrows as COVID-19 cases spike in Arizona, across Tucson
Tim Steller's opinion: Resilient Tucson youth facing down pandemic-era
Utility commission close to compromise on Arizona's pile of unpaid electric bills
Saturday, Nov. 14
Court ruling could tank to-go alcohol sales for Arizona restaurants
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 13
As season nears, COVID-19 casts long shadow over Pac-12 basketball teams
Friday, Nov. 13
COVID-19 bucks off another local tradition: February's Tucson Rodeo is canceled
Political Notebook: Councilman Kozachik laid off from University of Arizona, O'Halleran re-elected
Arizona Arts Live performance starts with a phone call, then turns into an experience
Ballet Tucson brings spirit of 'Nutcracker' to holiday pop-up performances
Tucson Symphony Orchestra brings Mozart's winds serenade to digital stage
Ducey extends Arizona order for reporting data on COVID-19
Thursday, Nov. 12
Sunnyside schools will return to remote only after Thanksgiving
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 11
Wednesday, Nov. 11
Flowing Wells High returns to remote learning due to too many staff in quarantine
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 10
Tuesday, Nov. 10
University of Arizona to require COVID-19 testing for all in-person classes this spring
Judge says Arizona must enforce laws that prevent restaurants from selling booze to go
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 9
Arizona health, education officials urge virus vigilance to keep schools open
Monday, Nov. 9
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 8
Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield says town has 'weathered this storm'
Sunday, Nov. 8
UA professor: Arizona could reach COVID-19 "crisis point" after Thanksgiving
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 7
Economic collapse, extreme heat pushing up unpaid electric bills across Arizona
Saturday, Nov. 7
TUSD delays opening schools until January as COVID-19 cases rise
Cancellation of Arizona-Utah opener leaves Wildcats ‘disappointed,’ Utes ‘heartbroken’
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 6
Pandemic prompts another Tucson tradition, Winterhaven Festival of Lights, to go dark
Shuttle services available again for Sabino Canyon visitors
Ironwood Ridge-Sierra Vista Buena football game canceled due to positive COVID-19 test in school
Friday, Nov. 6
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 5
Vail Inclusive Preschool closes due to cases of COVID-19
Greg Hansen: After a decade of spending, Arizona finds that staff reductions cut deep
Thursday, Nov. 5
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 4
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 3
Conflicts over health protocols preceded COVID-19 cases at Tucson courthouse
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Groups modifying their Thanksgiving community meals
Moonchild Foundation to pass out 300 grocery food bags on Saturday
UA is preparing for virus testing blitz
Amphitheater district, with 20 COVID cases across 8 schools, closes 2 grade-level classes
Arizona athletic department cutting 21 jobs to help offset projected $45 million in losses
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 2
Monday, Nov. 2
Gov. Ducey plans to use federal COVID-19 money to prop up state unemployment trust fund
Local high school runners making most of shortened, crazy season
Sunday, Nov. 1
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 31
Week-to-week COVID cases jump 66% in Pima County
Talk of “herd immunity” alarms UA coronavirus researchers
Capacity limitations threaten small Tucson fitness studios
March 17 recap: Tucson news you may have missed
Arizona bill seeks to protect online daters from scammers
Guard Terrell Brown enters transfer portal after one season with Wildcats
Former Nogales mayor, ex-Napolitano adviser, to run for Arizona governor
