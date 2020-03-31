UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, March 31: Here's what we know

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star.

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Tuesday, March 31

9:00 a.m.: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona is now at 1,289, officials said Tuesday.

8:30 a.m.: Tucsonans who attend large gatherings during mandated social distancing requirements prompted by COVID-19 could be charged with a misdemeanor, Police Chief Chris Magnus said in a statement Tuesday.

6:15 a.m.: With coronavirus continuing to spread across Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday issued an order saying people who don't need to be out to stay home. It takes effect today at 5 p.m. However, there are several exceptions for 'essential activities.' Those can include everything from grocery shopping to getting your hair or nails done (assuming those businesses haven't already closed under local emergency orders). Ducey's order came on the same day a Tucson nursing home and rehab facility said it has a major coronavirus outbreak, with 27 patients and staff testing positive for COVID-19. At least one patient has died. There are 20 known coronavirus deaths in the state among 1,157 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the Arizona Health Services Department reported on Monday in its daily count. Earlier in the day, Ducey said there was no reasonable way to have schools in Arizona reopen safely this spring. That means k-12 students will end their school year online.