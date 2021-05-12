 Skip to main content
UPDATES: Tucson-area coronavirus developments, May 13: What we know
UPDATES: Tucson-area coronavirus developments, May 13: What we know

Bookmark this daily roundup of coronavirus news from the Arizona Daily Star

A nurse holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19 at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich.

 Paul Sancya / Associated Press

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Thursday, May 13

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: May 12

Tucson teens can get COVID-19 shot starting Thursday at Udall Park, state sites, pharmacies

Wednesday, May 12

COVID vaccinations for ages 12-15 expected to begin Thursday in Tucson

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: May 11

Tuesday, May 11

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: May 10

After a year of uncertainty, Tucson high school seniors get to walk

Saturday, May 8

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: May 7

Friday, May 7

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: May 6

Thursday, May 6

The story behind Ten55 Brewing and its pandemic pivot

Tucson Opinion: Traveling during the pandemic

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: May 5

Wednesday, May 5

Runnin' down a dream: Tucson High distance runner Omar Sotelo is Harvard-bound

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: May 4

Tuesday, May 4

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: May 3

University of Arizona ending semester with low COVID-19 positivity rates

Pima County's first FEMA-run mobile vaccine sites open

Tucson Opinion: Mask use in schools needed now, but ultimately temporary

Monday, May 3

Arizona restores job-search requirement for unemployment benefits

Sunday, May 2

Lag in vaccination among Arizona's racial, ethnic groups unlikely to change

Tucson restaurants get lackluster response to 'help wanted' signs

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 30

Saturday, May 1

Arizona lawmaker among nearly 950 Arizonans to get ill despite being fully immunized

Doctors' offices in Arizona now allowed to administer COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 30

Friday, April 30

2 FEMA mobile COVID-19 shot clinics coming to Tucson

Political Notebook: Crowd claims 'Robert's Rules' let them pick new Vail school board

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 29

Thursday, April 29

Anti-mask protesters storm Tucson school board meeting

Tucson Opinion: After life in a pandemic, a new day is near

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 28

Wednesday, April 28

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 27

Tuesday, April 27

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 26

Monday, April 26

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 25

Sunday, April 25

Herd immunity harder to reach in Arizona as vaccinations slow, variants spread

Tucson Opinion: The pandemic was tough on women, but there are resources to help

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 24

Satuday, April 24

Whack the heck out of COVID-19 with piñatas from these Tucson shops

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 23

Friday, April 23

Mobile vaccination clinic prowls North Fourth Avenue

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 22

Thursday, April 22

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 21

Big Tucson vaccine site plans halted, mobile service sought

Tuesday, April 20

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 19

Ducey declares 'vaccine passport' ban for Arizona

Arizona governor rescinds COVID-19 mask mandate in schools

Monday, April 19

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 18

Sunday, April 18

J&J vaccine pause won't cause shortage, but more went to vulnerable places in Tucson area

Pima County, halfway to vaccination goal, aims to fill empty slots

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 17

Saturday, April 17

Arizona considering allowing walk-ins at its vaccination sites

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 16

Friday, April 16

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 15

Pima County jury trials resume after COVID-19 hiatus

Thursday, April 15

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 14

Wednesday, April 14

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 13

Pima County pausing Johnson & Johnson shots, for now

Tuesday, April 13

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 12

Monday, April 12

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 11

Sunday, April 11

Vaccine hunt proves harder for people with disabilities

Higher percentage of COVID-infected people are dining out in Tucson

Governor signs bill ensuring businesses won’t have to enforce any mask mandates

Utility regulators ponder new service shutoff rules

Rialto Theatre gets new leadership ahead of reopening

In a year filled with so much loss, Wildcats’ wins were a source of joy

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 10

Saturday, April 10

Vaccinated, chastened and wiser, we return to normal

Arizona lawmakers, health officials grappling with “vaccine passports”

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 9

Friday, April 9

Meals served, community built at dirt lot in Tucson

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 8

Thursday, April 8

State attorney general: Ducey’s emergency powers can’t block Pima County’s mask mandate

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 7

Music lives on: Tucson Folk Festival goes live on 2 stages, virtual on one

Wednesday, April 7

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 6

University of Arizona plans for guests in stands during smaller commencements

Tuesday, April 6

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 5

Tucson Opinion: Lessons from COVID could help with the climate

Monday, April 5

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 4

Mandate confusion: Tucson businesses differ on requiring customers to wear masks

Sunday, April 4

Tucson churches reflect on hard road to an Easter that’s “all the more joyful”

Tucson schools eager to get kids back on track, but stimulus disparities are a worry

Weekly COVID cases rise for first time this year in Arizona, Pima County

Commemorate your vaccination in poetic fashion

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 3

Saturday, April 3

Pima County to open vaccine eligibility April 5 to anyone 16 and over

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 2

Friday, April 2

Inspector general: Immigrant detention center in Eloy violated health, safety standards in pandemic

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: April 1

Medical device giant to open plant in Tucson, creating high-skilled jobs

Pima County expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to everyone 16 and up starting April 5

Thursday, April 1

State Senate panel protects rights of those who reject vaccine

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 31

Wednesday, March 31

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 30

Pima County will continue its mask mandate despite Gov. Ducey's orders

Tim Steller's opinion: Spring fever works with coronavirus variants to prolong pandemic

Some in outlying communities face challenges in getting vaccinated

Tuesday, March 30

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 29

Arizona House OKs bill making it harder to sue over pandemic-related negligence

Tucson Opinion: The Pandemic renewed my love of public schools; now they need our help

Monday, March 29

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 28

Pandemic-related changes bring unexpected benefits to Pima County's justice system

Neighbors hope for relief from crematorium smoke as COVID-19 deaths decrease in Arizona

Tucson Opinion: Pandemic experience has been like an extended Lenten season

GOP lawmakers decide masks no longer required at the Arizona Legislature

Sunday, March 28

County residents with preexisting conditions face anxious times waiting for shots

Experts: Lifting of Arizona restrictions gives variants a chance to thrive

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 27

Saturday, March 27

State will allow federal vaccination center in Pima County, but questions its ability to run it

Arizona ended COVID restrictions because hospitals have bed space, health chief says

Lawmakers, social service agencies ask Ducey to reinstate eviction moratorium

Beloved Tucson educator and activist dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 26

Friday, March 26

Ducey declares virus under control, removes restrictions

Brnovich wants judge to allow state to use pandemic funds to offset tax breaks

In fitful recovery, Arizona jobless rate climbs to 6.9% as more look for work

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 25

Thursday, March 25

Ducey now says FEMA center here may receive his approval

County widens shot eligibility, but plan isn’t as broad as state’s

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 24

Wednesday, March 24

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 23

One year after COVID-19 closed Tucson classrooms, TUSD reopens its doors

Pima County opens parks ramadas for reservations as local virus cases decline

Tuesday, March 23

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 22

Arizona to open COVID-19 vaccine appointments to everyone 16 and older

Pima County spars with state over federal vaccination site, testing reimbursement

Tucson Opinion: Overdose brain injuries increased during the pandemic

Monday, March 22

Why many Tucson kids likely to skip in-person standardized tests this year

Some Tucson snowbirds stayed through pandemic year, others did not return

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 21

Sunday, March 21

Mobile vaccine clinics reaching more people of color in Pima County

A self-serving reason — as well as a scientific one — to get vaccinated

Local hotels see uptick in leisure travel as COVID-19 begins to ease

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 20

Saturday, March 20

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 19

Fitz's Opinion: Miss Ophelia Payne becomes the director of Homeland Empathy

Arizona's COVID-19 cop makes sure women's basketball team stays safe, distant, tested

Friday, March 19

Arizona lawmaker moves to push back state income tax filing deadline to May 17

UA vaccination site to open registration today for 12,000 appointments for those 55 or older

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 19

Thursday, March 18

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 17

Wednesday, March 17

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 16

Pima County creates eviction legal defense program, maintains free COVID-19 testing

Tuesday, March 16

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 15

University of Arizona: Classes of up to 100 students likely by end of March

Arizona families to benefit from $1.4 billion to help with food, child care

Arizona: More than 1M people in state now fully vaccinated

Monday, March 15

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 14

COVID drives technological research, from food robots to an app for loneliness

Sunday, March 14

State prison on South Wilmot has Tucson’s top infection rate, worst vaccination rate

Romero, considered for HUD post, says her focus is on steering city through pandemic

All 96 presentations from virtual Tucson Festival of Books can be seen online

Where we are now: What Tucson’s learned, lost in year of the pandemic

Let’s make sure families on brink of eviction have legal counsel

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 13

Saturday, March 13

Rules for nursing home visits could soon ease in Arizona

University of Arizona vaccination site opens registration for those 55 and older

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 12

Cats were as advertised during 2020-21 season, with a few surprises; here's what they showed us

Friday, March 12

County offering coronavirus shots to those 55 and older, on front lines

Arizona’s jobless rate edges down as bars, restaurants pick up hiring

Arizona Senate votes to raise jobless benefit to $320 a week

One year ago, cancellations devastated Wildcats

“Cooped up” Cats baseball fans return for first time in 366 days

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 11

Thursday, March 11

Order halting enforcement of 10 p.m. bar curfew appealed by Pima County

Bill would force Ducey to convene emergency council

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 10

Wednesday, March 10

High jumper Mikinski’s latest leap pays off during pandemic

Bill seeks to make religious services exempt from emergency shutdowns

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 9

Tuesday, March 9

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 8

University of Arizona: Pared-down graduation ceremonies planned for May

Monday, March 8

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 7

Sunday, March 7

Tucson housing crisis compounded by high rents, months without relief

Charter schools grow while local school districts see enrollment slide

Tucson husband and wife, married 51 years, die just days apart from COVID-19

Fundraiser helps send local treats to health-care workers

Southern Arizona Symphony Orchestra to perform in-person concert

Haunting play “The Weir” gets COVID-19 treatment

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 6

Saturday, March 6

Arizona governor ends capacity restrictions on restaurants, other businesses

Fitz's Opinion: Covid diary account of a cartoonist's week of shots, books and change

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 5

Friday, March 5

Busloads of asylum seekers arriving in Tucson

Banner merges 2 vaccines sites, will prioritize second shots until April

State Legislature moving to curb governor’s emergency powers

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 4

Thursday, March 4

Governor orders schools to go back to in-person learning in a few weeks

Arizona House votes to let businesses make their own call on masks

Girl Scouts to sell cookies that can be donated to front-line workers

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 3

Wednesday, March 3

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 2

Pima County supervisors to decide next week on ending free COVID-19 testing program

Gov. Ducey is first in Arizona's newly eligible 55-64 age group to get vaccine

How a Tucson ranch cowboy'd up during the COVID-19 pandemic

Tuesday, March 2

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: March 1

Arizona gradually opening vaccines to 55-64 age group, starting Tues. in Phoenix

University of Arizona: Big shipment of COVID-19 vaccine headed to Tucson this week

Monday, March 1

What teaching during a global pandemic looks like in this Tucson classroom

Sunday, Feb. 28

Pima County out to correct vaccine inequity for people of color

Winter COVID-19 crisis nearly over in Arizona, but risk remains high

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 27

Saturday, Feb. 27

Arizona’s top health official says third vaccine could be a ‘game changer’

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 26

Friday, Feb. 26

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 25

While the rodeo's away, Tucson's cowboys still play

For LGBTQ seniors, COVID-19 worsens an epidemic of loneliness

Nearly 41,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine expected for Pima County next week

Thursday, Feb. 25

Arizona reports 1,310 additional COVID-19 cases, 43 deaths

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 24

South Tucson icon Rigo's closes due to COVID

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 23

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations in Arizona and seven-day rolling averages for daily new cases and daily deaths continue to drop

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 22

Education notes: Marana School District raises pay for subs due to shortage

Monday, Feb. 22

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 21

70% of Tucson K12 staffers vaccinated but nerves remain about in-person learning

New program helps Marana small businesses with COVID-19 related costs

Sunday, Feb. 21

Hispanics hardest hit by hunger, job loss during pandemic

Local nonprofit works to ensure pets get fed

Tucson teen’s singalongs bring joy to isolated seniors

Plenty of fun in store for kids, teens at virtual book fest

How Pima County Library helps children during pandemic

6 vans full of games, activities deploying to Tucson parks

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 20

Saturday, Feb. 20

Pima County gets $14 million from state to help cover tests for COVID

Fitz: Keeping a coronavirus journal calls for perseverance

Pima County expects to pick up inoculation pace in coming week as delayed vaccine shipments arrive

Preparing for future crowds, Hotel Congress eyes upgrades

Coronavirus cases in Tucson, mapped by county: Feb. 19

No longer deserted, Fred Enke Golf Course is thriving during pandemic

Friday, Feb. 19

S. Arizona hopes to avoid repeat of 2019 asylum seeker crisis here

Huckelberry: County may end virus testing of costs go unpaid

Lack of doses compels Pima County to cancel 2,100 appointments

Tucson Roadrunners’ next three games postponed

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 18

Thursday, Feb. 18

Crippling weather across U.S. hampers COVID-19 vaccinations in Tucson, So. Arizona

Tucson school districts to receive more than $127 million in COVID-relief funds

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 17

Wednesday, Feb. 17

People ages 65-69 can soon sign up for Pima County vaccination sites

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 16

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 15

How Tucson schools are helping kids, staff cope with COVID-19 deaths

University of Arizona reminds students to avoid large gatherings after party of 200 broken up

Opinion: Virus reminds us to embrace virtue of humility

Monday, Feb. 15

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 14

How Tucson students in hands-on courses are learning during COVID-19

New University of Arizona studies looking at possible PFAS-COVID-19 link

Sunday, Feb. 14

10 families relocate to Tucson through new incentive program

Waiting out the vaccine roller coaster

State sits on pile of cash while pandemic problems fester

Highly contagious virus variant about to rip through Arizona, health officials say

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 13

Saturday, Feb. 13

Vaccine shortage means Pima County must drastically reduce first-dose appointments

Tucson Water customers must act on delinquent bills soon or face shutoff

State information about COVID-19 vaccines now includes race, age, gender data

Minorities, under-served communities lag in Arizona vaccine totals

Registration mistakes delaying Pima County's COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Fitz's Opinion: I bare it all in this cartoonist's Corona Virus Journal

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 12

Friday, Feb. 12

Allegiant resuming nonstop to 3 cities from Tucson airport

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 11

Thursday, Feb. 11

El Rio Health mistakenly schedules ineligible patients for vaccinations

TUSD to reopen campuses after spring break in late March

Voters may be asked to curb governor’s emergency powers

Driving ranges mean buckets of money for public courses

Wildcats baseball team expects to be better after using time off to work

Vaccination site at UA could go 24/7 when supply allows

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 10

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 9

Over 15% of Pima County residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 8

University of Arizona sees decline in rate of COVID-19 cases

TUSD to remember former Tucson High soccer coach Ismael Arce, others who died of COVID-19

Monday, Feb. 8

Ash Wednesday in Tucson will have ashes, but not much else will be familiar

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 7

Sunday, Feb. 7

Race between vaccinations, virus variants heats up in Arizona

Reduced funding rate for remote learning creates $30 million gap for Tucson schools

Fear, frustration common for older residents wanting to get vaccinated

Want teachers vaccinated? Schools have the tools

Tim Steller: Kids can go back to in-person schooling now, but only we can keep them there

What we know about where, when you can get your vaccine, and how to register

Bankruptcies fell in Arizona in 2020 despite pandemic

Fort Lowell Day going virtual for 41st anniversary

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 6

Saturday, Feb. 6

State Rep. Cano: Support for Arizona’s community colleges is key to COVID-19 recovery

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 5

A year into the pandemic, Tucson's JCC helps people stay fit and safe, on-site and online

Friday, Feb. 5

Ineligible walk-ins were able to get vaccinated at Convention Center this week

Vaccine allotment to Pima County will plummet next week

UA women’s basketball team healthy but facing more delays in Oregon

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 4

Thursday, Feb. 4

Some pharmacies make COVID-19 vaccine available to those at least 65

Wildcats away from home: extra buses, smaller planes, boxed food

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Feb. 3

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. Feb. 2

Arizona schools chief calls on lawmakers to invest in education amid COVID-19

UA virologists: Slow vaccine rollout, COVID-19 variants call for increased mitigation measures

'I ♥ AZ' T-shirt campaign could help Tucson independent venues reopen

2021 Country Thunder Music Festival is on for October; lineup announced

COVID-19 forces St. Pat's Day Parade in Tucson to cancel for second time

How one Tucson business has weathered the COVID storm with help of e-commerce

Roadrunners’ opener pushed to Sunday as opponent deals with positive COVID-19 test

Tucson Dragway set to reopen with limited capacity, no spectators

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. Feb. 1

About 800 people now getting COVID-19 vaccine at University of Arizona daily

Monday, Feb. 1

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 31

Smartphone app could let University of Arizona students conduct their own COVID-19 tests

Nearly one-third of Tucson K-12 staff have received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Med schools eye change as states declare racism a public health threat

Frank Amparano, El Casino Ballroom president, remembered for dedication to community

Sunday, Jan. 31

Many lessons learned since Arizona got first look at killer virus a year ago

COVID-19 cases fall for second week in a row here, providing “glimmer” of hope

Housing market saw reprieve from foreclosures in Tucson last year

New drop-off child care center offers break for parents

Award winners, returners and other authors slated to present at online Festival of Books

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 30

Saturday, Jan. 30

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 29

Wildcats must find energy, consistency when they play third Pac-12 game this week

Friday, Jan. 29

Questions looming for planned 24/7 vaccination site

Survey: Arizona Democrats more likely than Republicans to get vaccine

Barren bowling scene boosted by reopening of lanes

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 28

Thursday, Jan. 28

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 27

Arizona postpones this week's women's basketball games, citing its own COVID-19 issues

Wine is divine in COVID times: Southern Arizona industry sees dramatic uptick

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Pima County monitoring vaccines to ensure second shots

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 26

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 25

Pima County files appeal to reinstate 10 p.m. COVID-19 curfew

University of Arizona warns students against gathering at off-campus parties

Monday, Jan. 25

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 24

Sunday, Jan. 24

Vaccination time frame still uncertain for some in Arizona care homes

Rate of positive antibody tests way up, but her immunity is still far off, experts say

Expiration of federal COVID-19 sick leave puts some Tucson teachers in tight spot

Scheduling woes mean fast rematch for UA, ASU

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 23

Saturday, Jan. 23

Arizona is only getting a third of the COVID vaccine doses it needs, health chief says

Hundreds lined up at Tucson Convention Center for COVID vaccines after computer glitch

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 22

Fitz's Opinion: The Arroyo Cafe Zoom crew nibbles on the inauguration

Friday, Jan. 22

Arizona's jobless rate declines slightly, some retail sectors see gains

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 21

Thursday, Jan. 21

Judge permits Tucson bars to stay open past 10 p.m., at least for now

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 20

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 19

University of Arizona to continue limited in-person classes at least 2 more weeks, opens vaccination site

Wildcats hopeful for hockey season despite COVID-19 realities

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 18

Monday, Jan. 18

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 17

University of Arizona students press on through another semester of uncertainty

Sunday, Jan. 17

Arizona counties frustrated by dearth of available vaccine doses

“Itty-bitty” shifts in numbers could indicate potential COVID-19 plateau

Busy signal: Disappointments grow in glitchy vaccine rollout

Wearable tech helps Wildcats navigate, trace amid pandemic

Thousands of customers now eligible for TEP low-income discount plan

Tucson Desert Song Festival streamlines, goes virtual

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 16

Saturday, Jan. 16

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 15

Arizona coach Jay Johnson hopes for full baseball season but remains wary of disruptions

Friday, Jan. 15

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 14

Pima County: 20,000 quickly register for next round of COVID-19 vaccinations

More than 2,000 K12 staffers in Tucson anticipated to get vaccinated next week

Tucson Opinion: Dear Biden admin, nurses can vaccinate America

Thursday, Jan. 14

Former Tucson school board member Michael Hicks dies of COVID-19

Local scientists: CDC in urgent need of revival

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 13

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 12

Pima County releases plan to 'accelerate' COVID vaccinations

AIA Executive Board reverses course, says winter high school sports will play on

Greg Hansen: By voting to play winter sports, AIA pleases players, coaches — and takes massive risk

El Con movie theater temporarily closed; operations combined with Park Place theater

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 11

COVID-19 vaccines for Tucson teachers coming soon, but TUSD won't open in January

University of Arizona: Teacher vaccinations to begin in Pima County next month

Tucson's Carondelet nurses to protest 'inadequate staffing, overwhelming patient loads'

2021 airshow at Tucson's Davis-Monthan rescheduled to early November

Girl Scout cookies offer pandemic comfort food, help Southern Arizona organization

UA virologists: Arizonans must be vigilant until vaccines can make a difference

Monday, Jan. 11

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 10

COVID-19 outbreak changes rules to see lawmakers during legislative sessions

Sunday, Jan. 10

Emergency powers on state Legislature’s agenda

Experts hold their breath, hope rate of infections peaked in late December

Medical volunteers critical to Tucson’s virus response

In year of restaurant closures, two Tucson culinary stars decided to join forces

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 9

Saturday, Jan. 9

Arizona health chief updates vaccine schedules, spurns new restrictions, in COVID surge

Grace Soto, Anita's Street Market owner, dies from COVID-19 at 80

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 8

AIA votes to cancel high school basketball, soccer and wrestling seasons

Friday, Jan. 8

New Tucson clinic focuses on early treatment for high risk COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 7

Thursday, Jan. 7

Tucson bars file suit to overturn county COVID curfew

Midtown Greek restaurant set to close after 25 years

January 8th Memorial to be dedicated in pandemic-safe ceremony

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 6

Wednesday, Jan. 6

COVID-19 vaccine rollout across Tucson gaining momentum after slow start

University of Arizona students, staff to face more COVID-19 procedures this semester

Tucson Catholic churches cancel indoor Masses due to COVID-19 surge

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 5

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 4

Ducey to scrap in-person State of the State speech for virtual event due to COVID

Monday, Jan. 4

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 3

Ajo group bands together to fight food insecurity during COVID-19

Arizona schools chief: Keep schools closed to in-person instruction for two weeks

Sunday, Jan. 3

Wildlife rehabbers experience outbreak at end of busiest year

Pima County working on plan to vaccinate older residents with shots yet to come

Social worker hired by Pima office to help get services for renters facing evictions

Virtual connections holding Rancho Sahuarita together

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 2

Saturday, Jan. 2

Investigate whether Pima County's curfew is illegal, lawmaker asks attorney general

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Jan. 2

Pima County Supervisor Sharon Bronson: Pandemic toll straining County finances

Renée Schafer Horton: Try this is instead of a handshake — and no, it's not jazz hands

Friday, Jan. 1

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 31

Thursday, Dec. 31

Arizona revamps COVID-19 vaccine distribution system to speed up inoculations

Retired Tucson doctor who spent years helping under-served community dies from COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 30

State gives University of Arizona additional $46M in pandemic relief funds

Jerry Wilkerson's Opinion: COVID steals the life we expected

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Bid to recall Gov. Ducey over handling of pandemic falls short of signatures

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 29

Tucson will be big winner in Arizona Bowl matchup between San Jose State and Ball State

Steve Kozachik: UA should not bring students back to campus, it's too risky

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 28

Arizona raises vaccination priority for those at least 75 years old

With painful 2020 ending, there's still time to help nonprofits

Monday, Dec. 28

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 27

Sunday, Dec. 27

A pandemic year couldn’t stop this Tucson couple’s whirlwind romance

With teen suicides on the rise, educators struggle to address students’ mental health

Local high school football coaches reflect on bright spots in virus-shortened seasons

Tucson Repertory Orchestra returns with virtual show

Saturday, Dec. 26

Skilled nursing homes in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 25

Friday, Dec. 25

To help needy, TEP customers can round up their bills to nearest dollar

Tucson family donates 1,000 gifts to children in Sonora

Wildcats undefeated in one area that matters: COVID-19 tests

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 24

Thursday, Dec. 24

Tucson Electric Power customers will see rates rise in the new year

Plan to help women enter workforce in Mexico thwarted by thieves and pandemic

UA freshman Azoulas Tubelis improving nearly by the day, could find permanent spot in starting lineup

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Daily Star Editorial Board: It's past time for Ducey to act on COVID

Arizona lawmaker vows to ignore mask mandate at state Capitol

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Pima County health officials: Hospitals will be overwhelmed in three weeks

Patronato's popular holiday concert at San Xavier mission goes virtual

Pandemic particularly worsens domestic abuse circumstances for many

Monday, Dec. 21

Some Pima County employees told to stay home for three weeks to stop COVID-19 spike

Tucson Medical Center cancels elective surgeries

Sunday, Dec. 20

State health chief changes benchmarks to protect businesses

Threat of COVID-19 acts like sand in gears of Tucson justice system

Experts relying on 3 main metrics to gauge severity of the pandemic

“Mr. T” dies of COVID complications, and Sam Hughes Elementary will never be the same

Gym goers work up a sweat in Tucson parks, parking lots

Kids’ stories come to life on library’s YouTube channel

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 19

Saturday, Dec. 19

Ramon Gonzales, founder of Miracle on 31st Street, dies of COVID complications

Marooned Stanford tries to make the best of life on the road

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 18

Shop local safely for last-minute holiday gifts

Friday, Dec. 18

Half of Arizona counties seeing substantial virus spread

Photos: Pima County health-care workers get COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 17

More spending on outdoor recreation, delivery services help trim Arizona jobless rate

Thursday, Dec. 17

Gem show events postponed to April

Arizona sets record for virus hospitalizations

Craft Brewers Guild hopes coupon book is the ticket

Pima County’s health director tests positive

California Baptist’s cancellation sends Wildcats directly into Pac-12 play

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 16

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Pima County changes voluntary curfew to mandatory, joining city of Tucson

Gov. Ducey won't block Tucson, Pima County curfews for now

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 15

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Pima County to start COVID-19 vaccinations Thursday

No in-person classes after holiday break at most Tucson-area public schools

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 14

There's still time to spread holiday cheers to Tucsonans in need

Community Foundation awards additional $63K in COVID-19 grants

Monday, Dec. 14

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 13

Arizona Wildcats football season over after Cal game called off

Sahuarita School District campus monitor dies of COVID-19

Some cheer salvaged after coronavirus strikes Tucson Christmas tradition

Tucson musician leads effort to help Georgia Senate runoff election

Pima County Health officials urge schools to consider suspending in-person learning

Sunday, Dec. 13

As feared, Tucson’s hospitals say they’re maxed out

“Lost year” feared as Tucson students fail their classes at alarming rate

Arizona Theatre Company postpones season indefinitely

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 12

Saturday, Dec. 12

Fitz's Opinion: An old Tucsonan remembers the Pandemic Winter of 2020

Pima County health officials: With COVID-19 rampant this holiday season, stay home

Arizona health chief says state might not reach 70% COVID-19 vaccination rate

Flowing Wells, Sahuarita to return to online learning as COVID-19 cases rise

UA says it's ready to be a cold storage site for 1.6M doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 11

Friday, Dec. 11

Opponents of virus safety measures removed from Pima County health center

Trying to survive pandemic, Prep & Pastry, Commoner join subscription platform

Arizona's rate of COVID-19 spread is now the nation's highest

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 10

Thursday, Dec. 10

TUSD staying with remote learning until city gets a handle on COVID-19

Pima, Maricopa counties to get first COVID vaccines sent to Arizona

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 9

“The right thing to do”: Organizers cancel soccer Shootout because of coronavirus

An open letter to Tucson from TMC nurses

Wednesday, Dec. 9

Ducey has no plans for new restrictions or continued eviction relief as COVID spikes

Arizonans behind on electric bills may get relief, COVID-19 discounts

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 8

Tuesday, Dec. 8

Weekly COVID-19 testing to be required at University of Arizona

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 7

For second time,  downtown Tucson LaCo Restaurant temporarily closes

Monday, Dec. 7

More Arizona grads going to college, but the rate lags behind other states

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 6

Sunday, Dec. 6

Tucson-area renters on the edge as federal eviction moratorium nears end

Public health officials: Increase in deaths due to COVID-19 imminent

Tim Steller's opinion: Spend now to help those hurt by curfews, other anti-pandemic measuresr

Despite COVID-19 cases surge, virus spread in Tucson schools remains low

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 5

Delayed but undaunted by wildfire and COVID-19, Mount Lemmon Hotel nears completion

Saturday, Dec. 5

Pima County enhances penalties for violations of COVID rules

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 4

First shots expected in two weeks; health-care workers go first

Pace of Arizona’s economic recovery depends on more aid, virus control

Friday, Dec. 4

Tucson's Casino del Sol cites COVID-19 surge in decision to close for rest of 2020

Ducey's pledge to protect state aid for schools during pandemic comes up short

Sahuarita closes high schools, citing COVID-19 increases, staffing issues, absenteeism

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 3

Thursday, Dec. 3

“Brighter days ahead,” says mayor in her first state of the city address

CDC’s new guidelines could be good news for Cats, rest of college hoops

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 2

Vaccine shots due in Arizona by month’s end, says state’s health chief

Another large Tucson gem show event cancels for 2021

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Tucson City Council approves mandatory nightly curfew to start Friday

Tim Steller's opinion: You can count on Ducey to do the bare minimum

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Dec. 1

Tucson curfew effort could bring legal fight with governor

Arizona Wildcats add Dec. 12 men's basketball game against New Mexico State

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 30

Trump bashes Ducey for certifying Arizona's election results as accurate

Tucson mayor to seek approval Tuesday for mandatory city curfew

