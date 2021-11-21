UPDATES: Tucson-area coronavirus developments, Nov. 22: What we know

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.
Monday, Nov. 22
COVID is No. 1 on-the-job killer of CBP officers, despite imminent vaccine mandate
Sunday, Nov. 21
Growth rate in Arizona virus cases slows before Thanksgiving
Saturday, Nov. 20
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 19
Friday, Nov. 19
Marana district closes 8 classrooms at Estes Elementary over COVID
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 18
Thursday, Nov. 18
Pima County opens booster shot to all adults to curb COVID surge
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 17
Wednesday, Nov. 17
Tucson campus of state school closes after COVID outbreak among transportation staff
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 16
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 15
UA president: Respect our mask rules
Brnovich to Ducey: Get legislators to overturn vaccine mandates
Monday, Nov. 15
Sunday, Nov. 14
Virus cases in Tucson area top pandemic's first surge
Saturday, Nov. 13
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 12
Friday, Nov. 12
Report: Arizona only state where COVID-19 the leading cause of death during pandemic
Pima Community College approves employee vaccine mandate
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 11
Thursday, Nov. 11
Tanque Verde district to require masks for PreK-6th-grade students, staff
Judge denies Arizona's bid to block Biden vaccine mandates for federal workers
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 10
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 9
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 8
Mexican tourists trickle into Nogales as border reopens to nonessential travel
Monday, Nov. 8
Pop up vaccine site for kids set for Tuesday
Sunday, Nov. 7
COVID cases rising fast in Tucson, across state
Saturday, Nov. 6
Arizona governor defends using COVID funds to penalize schools with mask rules
Justice Department: Legal and factual errors invalidate Arizona's challenge to mandate
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 5
Friday, Nov. 5
Children's vaccine arrives just as Tucson area's pediatric COVID cases surge
Arizona governor, attorney general to fight COVID rules for private companies
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 4
Thursday, Nov. 4
Wednesday, Nov. 3
Court strikes down Arizona's ban on school mask mandates as unconstitutional
Tim Steller's opinion: Those we lost in pandemic times deserve public recognition
Pima County says nearly 2,000 unvaccinated employees face termination
Tuesday, Nov. 2
Monday, Nov. 1
Sunday, Oct. 31
Data hiccups leave Arizona experts in the dark
Saturday, Oct. 30
Pima County orders COVID shots for children; might be available by next week
Friday, Oct. 29
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 28
Thursday, Oct. 28
Arizona's attorney general argues COVID vaccines not properly tested for safety
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 27
Wednesday, Oct. 27
State conservatives launch alternative to education group
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 26
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 25
Monday, Oct. 25
Sunday, Oct. 24
Unvaccinated Tucson couple nearly died of COVID, now want others to hear their story
Tim Steller's opinion: End religious exemptions to workplace vaccine mandates
Saturday, Oct. 23
Arizona is ready to provide COVID-19 vaccines to kids ages 5-11, health officials say
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 22
Friday, Oct. 22
Senator wants Tucson investigated, with $100M-plus at stake, over employee vaccine rule
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 21
Thursday, Oct. 21
Gov. Ducey: Tucson employee-vaccination rule illegal
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 20
Wednesday, Oct. 20
Tucson City Council: Employees unvaccinated by Dec. 1 face termination
Pima County employees working with 'vulnerable populations' required to get vaccine
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 19
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Ducey "reviewing" mask mandates at Arizona universities
Brnovich to courts: Butt out of mask fight
Monday, Oct. 18
'We basically gave this guy a death sentence,' sheriff says of inmate's COVID death
Sunday, Oct. 17
Tucson Opinion: Let natural immunity serve as proof of vaccination
Saturday, Oct. 16
All three Arizona universities to issue COVID-19 vaccine mandates
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 15
Friday, Oct. 15
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 14
Thursday, Oct. 14
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 13
Wednesday, Oct. 13
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 12
Tuesday, Oct. 12
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 11
Monday, Oct. 11
Pandemic means isolation, more stress for UA doctors-in-training
HHS says COVID-19 vaccinations may have saved 1,000 lives in Arizona
Sunday, Oct. 10
Controversy around masks in Tucson-area schools dividing communities
TUSD app, called first of its kind, connects students with free mental health support
Saturday, Oct. 9
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 8
Friday, Oct. 8
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 7
Thursday, Oct. 7
UA honors woman who taught Copland, Quincy Jones in 14th annual Music + Festival
Wednesday, Oct. 6
Feds tell Ducey he can't use COVID money for anti-mask grants
Pima County closer to employee vaccine mandate
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 5
Tuesday, Oct. 5
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 4
University of Arizona will wait for court ruling before deciding on vaccine mandate
Monday, Oct. 4
State asks judge to dump bid to recoup extra unemployment benefits
Sunday, Oct. 3
Pima County placing limits on who can get free COVID tests at its sites
Tim Steller's opinion: Arizona politicians crack door open for measles, other diseases
Arizona Supreme Court to consider mask-mandate ban
Saturday, Oct. 2
Profits up 33% at Arizona hospitals in 2020 compared to 2019
University of Arizona workers rally, call for stronger pandemic protocols
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 1