UPDATES: Tucson-area coronavirus developments, Nov. 22: What we know
Bookmark this daily roundup of coronavirus news from the Arizona Daily Star

  • Updated

A nurse holds swabs and test tube to test people for COVID-19 at a drive through station set up in the parking lot of the Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich.

 Paul Sancya / Associated Press

As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.

Monday, Nov. 22

COVID is No. 1 on-the-job killer of CBP officers, despite imminent vaccine mandate

Sunday, Nov. 21

Growth rate in Arizona virus cases slows before Thanksgiving

Saturday, Nov. 20

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 19

Friday, Nov. 19

Marana district closes 8 classrooms at Estes Elementary over COVID

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 18

Thursday, Nov. 18

Pima County opens booster shot to all adults to curb COVID surge

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 17

Wednesday, Nov. 17

Tucson campus of state school closes after COVID outbreak among transportation staff

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 16

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 15

UA president: Respect our mask rules

Brnovich to Ducey: Get legislators to overturn vaccine mandates

Monday, Nov. 15

Sunday, Nov. 14

Virus cases in Tucson area top pandemic's first surge

Saturday, Nov. 13

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 12

Friday, Nov. 12

Report: Arizona only state where COVID-19 the leading cause of death during pandemic

Pima Community College approves employee vaccine mandate

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 11

Thursday, Nov. 11

Tanque Verde district to require masks for PreK-6th-grade students, staff

Judge denies Arizona's bid to block Biden vaccine mandates for federal workers

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 10

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 9

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 8

Mexican tourists trickle into Nogales as border reopens to nonessential travel

Monday, Nov. 8

Pop up vaccine site for kids set for Tuesday

Sunday, Nov. 7

COVID cases rising fast in Tucson, across state

Saturday, Nov. 6

Arizona governor defends using COVID funds to penalize schools with mask rules

Justice Department: Legal and factual errors invalidate Arizona's challenge to mandate

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 5

Friday, Nov. 5

Children's vaccine arrives just as Tucson area's pediatric COVID cases surge

Arizona governor, attorney general to fight COVID rules for private companies

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 4

Thursday, Nov. 4

Wednesday, Nov. 3

Court strikes down Arizona's ban on school mask mandates as unconstitutional

Tim Steller's opinion: Those we lost in pandemic times deserve public recognition

Pima County says nearly 2,000 unvaccinated employees face termination

Tuesday, Nov. 2

Monday, Nov. 1

Sunday, Oct. 31

Data hiccups leave Arizona experts in the dark

Saturday, Oct. 30

Pima County orders COVID shots for children; might be available by next week

Friday, Oct. 29

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 28

Thursday, Oct. 28

Arizona's attorney general argues COVID vaccines not properly tested for safety

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 27

Wednesday, Oct. 27

State conservatives launch alternative to education group

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 26

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 25

Monday, Oct. 25

Sunday, Oct. 24

Unvaccinated Tucson couple nearly died of COVID, now want others to hear their story

Tim Steller's opinion: End religious exemptions to workplace vaccine mandates

Saturday, Oct. 23

Arizona is ready to provide COVID-19 vaccines to kids ages 5-11, health officials say

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 22

Friday, Oct. 22

Senator wants Tucson investigated, with $100M-plus at stake, over employee vaccine rule

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 21

Thursday, Oct. 21

Gov. Ducey: Tucson employee-vaccination rule illegal

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 20

Wednesday, Oct. 20

Tucson City Council: Employees unvaccinated by Dec. 1 face termination

Pima County employees working with 'vulnerable populations' required to get vaccine

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 19

Tuesday, Oct. 19

Ducey "reviewing" mask mandates at Arizona universities

Brnovich to courts: Butt out of mask fight

Monday, Oct. 18

'We basically gave this guy a death sentence,' sheriff says of inmate's COVID death

Sunday, Oct. 17

Tucson Opinion: Let natural immunity serve as proof of vaccination

Saturday, Oct. 16

All three Arizona universities to issue COVID-19 vaccine mandates

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 15

Friday, Oct. 15

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 14

Thursday, Oct. 14

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 13

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 12

Tuesday, Oct. 12

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 11

Monday, Oct. 11

Pandemic means isolation, more stress for UA doctors-in-training

HHS says COVID-19 vaccinations may have saved 1,000 lives in Arizona

Sunday, Oct. 10

Controversy around masks in Tucson-area schools dividing communities

TUSD app, called first of its kind, connects students with free mental health support

Saturday, Oct. 9

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 8

Friday, Oct. 8

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 7

Thursday, Oct. 7

UA honors woman who taught Copland, Quincy Jones in 14th annual Music + Festival

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 6

Wednesday, Oct. 6

Feds tell Ducey he can't use COVID money for anti-mask grants

Pima County closer to employee vaccine mandate

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 5

Tuesday, Oct. 5

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 4

University of Arizona will wait for court ruling before deciding on vaccine mandate

Monday, Oct. 4

State asks judge to dump bid to recoup extra unemployment benefits

Sunday, Oct. 3

Pima County placing limits on who can get free COVID tests at its sites

Tim Steller's opinion: Arizona politicians crack door open for measles, other diseases

Arizona Supreme Court to consider mask-mandate ban

Saturday, Oct. 2

Profits up 33% at Arizona hospitals in 2020 compared to 2019

University of Arizona workers rally, call for stronger pandemic protocols

Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 1

 

