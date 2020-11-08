UPDATES: Tucson-area coronavirus developments, Nov. 9: What we know

Editor's note: With our coronavirus coverage, the Star is not trying to alarm the public but to provide up-to-date information so you can make educated decisions about your health. Because of this, we’ve made all coverage related to COVID-19 free. Help us continue this important work by subscribing to the Star.
As the spread of coronavirus continues, here are the latest updates from Southern Arizona.
Monday, Nov. 9
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 8
Oro Valley Mayor Joe Winfield says town has 'weathered this storm'
Sunday, Nov. 8
UA professor: Arizona could reach COVID-19 "crisis point" after Thanksgiving
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 7
Economic collapse, extreme heat pushing up unpaid electric bills across Arizona
Saturday, Nov. 7
TUSD delays opening schools until January as COVID-19 cases rise
Cancellation of Arizona-Utah opener leaves Wildcats ‘disappointed,’ Utes ‘heartbroken’
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 6
Pandemic prompts another Tucson tradition, Winterhaven Festival of Lights, to go dark
Ironwood Ridge-Sierra Vista Buena football game canceled due to positive COVID-19 test in school
Friday, Nov. 6
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 5
Vail Inclusive Preschool closes due to cases of COVID-19
Greg Hansen: After a decade of spending, Arizona finds that staff reductions cut deep
Thursday, Nov. 5
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 4
Wednesday, Nov. 4
Conflicts over health protocols preceded COVID-19 cases at Tucson courthouse
Tuesday, Nov. 3
Groups modifying their Thanksgiving community meals
Moonchild Foundation to pass out 300 grocery food bags on Saturday
UA is preparing for virus testing blitz
Amphitheater district, with 20 COVID cases across 8 schools, closes 2 grade-level classes
Arizona athletic department cutting 21 jobs to help offset projected $45 million in losses
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 2
Monday, Nov. 2
Gov. Ducey plans to use federal COVID-19 money to prop up state unemployment trust fund
Local high school runners making most of shortened, crazy season
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Nov. 1
Sunday, Nov. 1
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 31
Week-to-week COVID cases jump 66% in Pima County
Capacity limitations threaten small Tucson fitness studios
Saturday, Oct. 31
VP Pence makes quick campaign stop in Tucson, says Trump will make economy great again.
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 30
How will Arizona's football team travel during a pandemic? Wildcats’ operations director explains
Friday, Oct. 30
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 29
Tucson Chef Janos Wilder ends restaurant career with closure of Downtown Kitchen
Arizona governor defends political rallies, changes to COVID-19 school guidance
Children's Museum Tucson prepares to reopen with mostly outdoor setup
True Concord performing back-to-back concerts
Thursday, Oct. 29
TUSD to open schools for hybrid learning Nov. 12
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 28
VP nominee Kamala Harris stops in Tucson, visits with small-business owners
Honoring online: All Souls Procession goes virtual in 2020
Wednesday, Oct. 28
UA Poetry Center preps for a virtual 60th anniversary celebration
Ticketmaster to refund $71 million for Arizona events called off by virus
COVID-19 forces gem society to cancel next year’s TCC show
Arizona COVID-19 cases, mapped by county: Oct. 27
UA grad’s photo inspires one-of-a-kind Time magazine cover
Tuesday, Oct. 27
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 26
Sharp drop in kindergarten enrollment during COVID alarms Arizona schools chief
UA preparing to test all campus students leaving for the Thanksgiving holiday
Youth On Their Own hosts virtual luncheon with make-at-home tamales
Monday, Oct. 26
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 25
Sunday, Oct. 25
Financial needs still surge as small business, residents start to receive allocated aid
After months of separation, families getting to see their loved ones in Tucson care homes
Pima County braces for rise in COVID-19 cases
Biden calls out Arizona governor for not requiring masks statewide
Grant will help local farmers join digital marketplace
2 Tucson ensembles bring back live music, complete with live audiences
Saturday, Oct. 24
Future uncertain for two Tucson museums after Historical Society votes to pull out
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
Friday, Oct. 23
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
Elvira's downtown closes because of coronavirus
Thursday, Oct. 22
Prep & Pastry team to open store, restaurant in Tucson's old Rincon Market
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 21
Wildcats lean on longtime trainer Justin Kokoskie as they balance COVID-19 protocols, upcoming season
Wednesday, Oct. 21
Tim Steller: In Tucson, Trump sends erroneous signal that pandemic is over
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 20
Tohono O'odham donate $1 million each to UA, ASU for COVID-19 research
Return of season brings 'sense of normalcy' for cross-country runners
Greg Hansen: While Tucson plays it safe, time ticks away for local athletes
Karaoke, darts, pool now OK, with limitations, at Arizona bars
Tuesday, Oct. 20
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
UA loosens virus restriction, allows classes of up to 50 students to meet on campus
Tucson airport is recognized for its COVID-19 sanitation efforts
Fundraising for cancer research 'is not on hold' during coronavirus pandemic
Monday, Oct. 19
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
After twists and turns of 2020, Arizona's Jill Aguilera eager to play soccer game that counts
Sunday, Oct. 18
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 17
Tim Steller: Our teetering hospitality industry needs new round of virus relief fast
Pima County able to buck state's steady rise in COVID-19 cases
Tucson's typically robust festival season wilting in 'devastating' year of hardship
Saturday, Oct. 17
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 16
Arizona's COVID-19 infection rate is creeping up again, rise in deaths predicted
SASO to host live concerts this weekend, one of them with an in-person audience
Friday, Oct. 16
Tucson's celebrated Café Poca Cosa closes permanently due to COVID-19
Arizona's top lawmakers order review of governor's emergency powers
Winter street fair along Tucson's 4th Avenue canceled
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Oct. 15
Thursday, Oct. 15
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
Winter street fair along Tucson's 4th Avenue canceled
Singer-songwriter Casey Ryan ready to get back on stage after COVID lockdown
Tucson Halloween events get the COVID-19 treatment, keeping the spook alive
Wednesday, Oct. 14
Public Brewhouse downtown is second Tucson brewery to close in a week
Attorney general: Gov. Ducey illegally let restaurants violated takeout liquor law
Even during pandemic, a Tucson nonprofit advocates undocumented students
Coronavirus cases mapped by county
Tuesday, Oct. 13
New Davis-Monthan commander says base at 'full steam' despite COVID
The University of Arizona adds 1,500 students to campus
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
Monday, Oct. 12
UA Pride of Arizona marches on thanks in part to special masks
Road Runner: Free bike-share rides in October promote fitness during pandemic
Sunday, Oct. 11
Pandemic upends plans, adds stress for first-generation, Latino college students
Pima County makes inroads against COVID-19, but health official warns against complacency
University of Arizona choirs get creative to make music during COVID-19 pandemic
Tucson's elderly, vulnerable hit hard by lack of affordable housing
Saturday, Oct. 10
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Marana will convert annual holiday festival into drive-thru event
• Arizona reports 683 new coronavirus cases, 70 new cases in Tucson area
Friday, Oct. 9
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• No specific end in sight for COVID emergency, says Arizona's health director
• Timetable for Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin’s return from COVID-19 remains uncertain
Thursday, Oct. 8
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Arizona Supreme Court won't overturn governor's moratorium on evictions
Wednesday, Oct. 7
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Tucson Roadrunners hosting drive-thru celebration and donation drive during Saturday's 'Community Day'
Tuesday, Oct. 6
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Arizona Wildcats football coach Kevin Sumlin tests positive for COVID-19
• University of Arizona to offer more in-person classes after coronavirus cases decline
• Salpointe Catholic High School football team in two-week quarantine after player tests positive
• Tucson dive bar known for branding its customers closes, citing COVID-19 losses
Monday, Oct. 5
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• State effort seeks to counter mental health problems worsened by pandemic
• Visit Tucson reports $205M fiscal-year economic impact despite pandemic
Sunday, Oct. 4
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Pima County cracking down on fans who try to skirt COVID-19 guidelines, watch games
• New COVID-19 cases fall after September spike in Tucson area
• Pac-12's top doctor talks basketball's schedules, risks and tests ahead of '20-'21 season
• Tucson area housing market benefits from work-at-home buyers
• Tucson program helping women- and minority-owned small businesses access COVID-19 relief money
• MOCA's first pandemic-era in-house exhibition looks at life in a COVID bubble
Saturday, Oct. 3
• Pima County to resume some services, open rooms at 9 community centers
• Trump cancels plans for Arizona rallies after diagnosis
Friday, Oct. 2
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Tucson startup pairs disinfecting service, education to keep businesses running
• Judge is asked to extend Arizona's voter registration deadline due to pandemic
Thursday, Oct. 1
• Navajo drives unite two goals: COVID-19 relief and upping census participation
Wednesday, Sept. 30
• Pima, Coconino counties at "substantial" risk of spreading the new coronavirus
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
Tuesday, Sept. 29
• The 2021 Tucson Festival of Books will be entirely online in March
• UA sees declining COVID-19 cases, ending shelter-in-place recommendation
• Financial site's report says Arizona's COVID-19 numbers still pose danger to school reopenings
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
Monday, Sept. 28
• Oro Valley begins $1 million financial aid program for local business owners
• Judge is asked to let some disabled Arizonans vote by video conference
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Local Opinion: The pre-COVID economy was good for Hispanics. Thank deregulation
Sunday, Sept. 27
Arizona reports 412 new coronavirus cases, 83 new cases in Tucson area
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Tucson faces potential wave of homelessness, foreclosures as pandemic drags on
• ASU says it's developing virtually instant test for COVID-19
• Tucson's latest COVID-19 hotspot: University of Arizona area
Tucson's Hub downtown reopens Oct. 1, just in time for Sonoran Restaurant Week
Sarah Gassen: How Tucson will help families pay for childcare amid COVID-19
Saturday, Sept. 26
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• PACC director Kristen Hassen resigns to take new job in Texas
Friday, Sept. 25
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• 'Much-needed morale boost': Wildcats to open football, basketball seasons in November
• Arizona governor, secretary of state argue over election procedures
• ASU says it's developing virtually instant test for COVID-19
Thursday, Sept. 24
• TSO's digital presence a game-changer beyond COVID-19
• City Council holds off on business district expansion, keeps transit free
Wednesday, Sept. 23
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Coronavirus propels bigger push to get Tucsonans to get flu shot
• Pandemic closes Perfectos Express; sister restaurant still open
Tuesday, Sept. 22
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• UA says 'legal action' possible if coronavirus cases continue to surge
• Amphi students, staff don't need to quarantine after all, health department says
Monday, Sept. 21
• Tucson parents, teachers may not know about COVID-19 in their schools
• Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey targeted in new recall effort over COVID-19 actions
• Second Tucson strip club shut down by the state for COVID-19 violations
• Tucson Electric Power extends suspension of service disconnections, late fees
Sunday, Sept. 20
• Tucson schools reopen for hybrid learning. Here's what it looks like during a pandemic
• In Tucson's Latino communities, coronavirus didn't create problems, it exposed existing ones
• Pima County's September spike in coronavirus cases grows as UA antigen test results added
• Pandemic, economy are top issues for candidates in Tucson's LD10
• Tucson Tech: 'Loneliness company' tackles isolation with timely human-linked app
• Tucson Meet Yourself shifts gears to month-long festivities amid COVID-19
Saturday, Sept. 19
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Sept. 18
• Board: TPD fear of virus was factor in two in-custody deaths
• UA-led study shows how virus spread, why early intervention works
• Tucson artists, art groups can take advantage of these grants
• Pop-up COVID-19 testing to be offered at churches, near bars
Friday, Sept. 18
• ‘Really good sign’: Arizona's jobless rate fell to 5.9% in August
• 8 students quarantined after staff tests positive for COVID-19 at Oro Valley school
• Arizona reports 1,753 new coronavirus cases, 676 new cases in Tucson area
• Pop-up COVID-19 testing to be offered near bars, churches in Tucson, Green Valley
• Arizona's teacher shortage worsens as hundreds walk away due to COVID-19
• NCAA basketball czar in 'regular communication' with Pac-12 with conference CEOs set to meet
Thursday, Sept. 17
• Path becomes clearer for return of Pac-12 football; UA players provide a push
• NCAA says basketball season can start Nov. 25; could Arizona and Pac-12 play in 2020 after all?
• Tucson folk singer's 'Zoomcerts' almost as good as being there
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Sept. 16
Wednesday, Sept. 16
• Pima County Health Department: Coronavirus makes trick-or-treating too scary
• Questions remain as NCAA prepares to set starting date for college basketball season
• UA expert signs off on Pac-12 COVID-19 testing but questions football kickoff before 2021
• TUSD Board candidate: Pandemic highlights changes needed at TUSD
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
Tuesday, Sept. 15
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Pima County tell students to shelter in place or 'drastic changes' will be needed
Monday, Sept. 14
• US fund runs out, meaning weekly pay is slashed for jobless Arizonans
• Amphi Foundation, Cox and Comcast connect more children to free internet service
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
Sunday, Sept. 13
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Sept. 12
• UA football season-ticket holders, tailgaters will miss community connection this fall
• Surge in virus cases at University of Arizona suggests Pima County is in for 'bit of a rough patch’
• Photos: Rogue Theatre Tries to Reach Tucson Audiences in New Way
• Work is underway on Tucson's newest hospital
• ‘RJ’ provides assist to Wildcats as they navigate pandemic
Saturday, Sept. 12
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• University of Arizona weighs new restrictions to combat surge in coronavirus cases
• Parents may be asked to sign virus waiver if children return to classrooms
• Suicide prevention even more important during pandemic, Arizona officials say
• Tucson strip club is shut down by state for coronavirus-related violations
• Signs of our times: Tucsonans show their support in words
Friday, Sept. 11
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Ducey says he won't increase unemployment pay
• TUSD announces start of hybrid learning, return of employees
• New rock-climbing gym in Marana will require temperature checks
• City extending e-scooter plan, even with virus cases up at UA
• How a rare in-person 5-mile race came to be during a pandemic
Thursday, Sept. 10
• University of Arizona weighs new restrictions to combat surge in coronavirus cases
• This Tucson choir will isolate in a bubble to salvage its fall season amid COVID-19
• Judge's ruling on bars could force Arizona restaurants to stop selling takeout alcohol
• Tucson-area parents take call for school reopenings to county health department
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Sunnyside School District lays out plans for hybrid in-person learning
Wednesday, Sept. 9
• Old Tucson closes indefinitely; Pima County to decide its future
• Judge rules Arizona's governor acted legally in shuttering bars
• Councilman Steve Kozachik: UA area high-rise apartments are potential hot spots for COVID-19
• High school football teams return to practice, but who will they play? 'No idea,' one coach says
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
Tuesday, Sept. 8
• Pima County recorder asks those in assisted-living facilities to confirm voter status
• Pima Council on Aging helps low-income seniors with grocery shopping
• UA Arthritis Center's virtual fundraiser includes panel talk, reception
• Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey still dealing with low approval rating
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Sept. 7
Monday, Sept. 7
Arizona reports 240 new coronavirus cases Sunday, 54 new cases in Tucson area
UA lowers confirmed COVID-19 positives in athletics from 13 to 2, cites testing error
States plan for cuts as Congress deadlocks on more virus aid
The Latest: Advisers: Plasma treatment for virus needs study
Phoenix puts best (virtual) foot forward in attempt to land Women's Final Four
Sunday, Sept. 6
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county, Sept. 6
Finger-pointing begins as virus clusters pop up near University of Arizona
Northwest, Oro Valley hospitals taking part in national COVID-19 effort
Increased testing in Pima County has officials feeling "much better"
Tucson's apartment market is hot despite COVID-19's impact
Hard-hit Tucson resorts trying to hang on
Arizona Daily Star readers helped 883 kids have a camp day or a virtual experience
Ways to give back to Tucson nonprofits
Tucson Pops Orchestra takes to the airwaves
2 big antique fairs reopen in Tucson today
Saturday, Sept. 5
Arizona reports 836 new coronavirus cases, 260 new cases in Tucson area
Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Sept. 4
Arizona's top prosecutor sides with bars in legal fight over ordered closures
Free face masks to be handed out on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill
Parents in Marana want to skip hybrid, move to traditional learning
3 Arizona counties' COVID-19 rates remain at levels that keep many businesses closed
Friday, Sept. 4
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Sept. 3
• University of Arizona steps up effort to keep students from violating health, safety rules
• Arizona reports 1,091 new coronavirus cases, 149 new cases in Tucson area
• Pima County urges Tucson schools to hold off on hybrid learning options
• Rapid COVID-19 testing deemed ‘game-changer’ for Pac-12, but when will actual games resume?
Thursday, Sept. 3
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Some hospitals across metro Tucson loosening visitor rules
• New federal order could protect Arizona renters from evictions through 2020
• Unemployed Arizonans are within weeks of losing more than half of their benefits
• Tucson Tech: Accelerate partners to offer COVID-19 antibody test
Wednesday, Sept. 2
• Private security workers are prodding UA students to wear masks
• How to get a 1-year extension if your driver's license is about to expire
• Ducey to court: Help me block evictions
• How the Click Auto Group managed not to lay anyone off
Tuesday, Sept. 1
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Ducey's maskless photos came as Arizona has spent $3M on 'mask up' campaign
• Arizona to provide free flu vaccine to uninsured, underinsured
• Nursing, assisted living homes in Pima County due to resume allowing visitors
Monday, Aug. 31
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• With Pima County deaths up 20%, some say indirect death toll from COVID-19 higher than reported
• Tucson prison inmates say close conditions, slow test results spread COVID-19
• Pima County library's new virtual program filling pandemic volunteer void for teens
Sunday, Aug. 30
Nursing, assisted living homes in Pima County due to resume allowing visitors
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Arizona's children not always spared COVID-19's worst effects
• Some Tucson charter and private schools reopen, prompting complaints about safety
• With coronavirus cases at lowest totals since May, officials 'anxious' about student-caused jump
• Internet dispute among dinosaur deniers won't topple Tanque Verde T. rex
• COVID-19 brings new business to Tucson discount and resale shops
Saturday, Aug. 29
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Political Notebook: LaWall intervention in prison initiative angers; Huckelberry lashes out over World View; Grijalva back
• Arizona coronavirus cases top 200,600; 21,072 in Tucson area
• Bars, gyms, theaters can reopen in Pima County with laundry list of restrictions
• State advising Arizonans to get a flu shot to mitigate impact of 2 respiratory viruses
Friday, Aug. 28
• Bars, gyms, theaters can reopen in Pima County with laundry list of restrictions
• University of Arizona's wastewater testing halts potential surge in COVID-19 cases at dorm
• UA students in off-campus housing can get free COVID-19 tests
• Arizona Health Department deems it safe for school to resume partially in 4 counties
• State urges Arizonans to report businesses out of compliance with COVID-19 requirements
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Aug. 27
Thursday, Aug. 27
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by country
• Arizona high court won't intercede in bar owners' case against Ducey
• Big downtown Tucson events get financial backing from Rio Nuevo
Wednesday, Aug. 26
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Pima County close to meeting metrics for gyms, theaters, some bars
• TUSD shuts down second school, partially closes another following positive COVID-19 cases
• Harkins says it will open most Arizona theaters on Friday
• Join the Arizona Daily Star Opinion team Thursday for reader chat with F. Ann Rodriguez
Tuesday, Aug. 25
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Aug. 24
• Arizona investigators to check resorts' water parks for COVID-19 safety
• Community Food Bank holding virtual HungerWalk, cites big rise in requests for services
• Join the Arizona Daily Star Opinion team Thursday for reader chat with F. Ann Rodriguez
Monday, Aug. 24
• University of Arizona's fall semester opens Monday with host of protocols
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county: Aug. 23
• How Tucson Festival of Books shifted to online
• Pandemic delays many MVD services, but things are looking up
Sunday, Aug. 23
• COVID-19 cases on a jagged but downward trend across Tucson area
• Pima County purchases $3.4M downtown warehouse for coronavirus PPE, vaccine storage
• This Tucson restaurant has fed thousands of hospital workers with an army of community support
• Virus guide: Find the information you need to protect yourself and others, right here
• Tucson veteran battles with aftermath of COVID-19
• $33K raised for struggling Southern Arizona theater artists
• Pima College 'reskilling' effort aims to help Tucson workers hit by pandemic
• AP EXCLUSIVE: US faces back-to-school laptop shortage
• As more colleges stay online, students demand tuition cuts
• Impact of no football leaves UA budget in gray area
• Miami ICU nurse: I have never in my life seen so many deaths
• Sarah Gassen: In these troubled times, let generosity into the heart
• Two Tucson museums face closure if historical society walks away
Saturday, Aug. 22
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• This Tucson restaurant has fed thousands of hospital workers with an army of community support
• Fitz's Opinion: COVID-19, Mr.Skate and a tale of two worlds
• Jim Click, Jr. and Humberto Lopez: UA has a great leader in President Robbins
• Arizona sees 20% rise in deaths, not all directly from virus
• Arizona Wildcats report 5 student-athletes, 1 staff member test positive for COVID-19
• Arizona football roster reset: What might the Wildcats’ offense look like when games resume?
Friday, Aug. 21
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Only 2 counties meet Arizona's benchmarks to reopen in-person schooling
• $1.25 million donated to support Tucson immigrants during pandemic
• Arizona coronavirus cases top 196,200; 20,139 in Tucson area
• Arizona continued to shed jobs in July, exceeding US unemployment rate
• Watch Now: Hug Tunnel for Elders at St. Luke’s Home
• ABOR takes steps to hold UA president accountable for new online college
Thursday, Aug. 20
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• TUSD closes elementary school after 2 confirmed cases of COVID-19
• $1.25 million donated to support Tucson immigrants during pandemic
• $10 million in rent, mortgage relief is available for Arizona small businesses
• University of Arizona officials believe campus is as safe as possible for return of students
• Reid Park Zoo, some city park amenities will reopen with modifications later this month
• Bar owners seek legislative help to reopen, but lawmakers say there is little they can do
• Schooler brothers leaving UA to pursue opportunities to play this fall
Wednesday, Aug. 19
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Water park's lawsuit over pandemic closure is transferred, delayed
• With no fall football, Kevin Sumlin and the Wildcats shift focus to ‘next opportunity'
• Local Opinion: To open schools, be kind, respectful, responsible and safe
Tuesday, Aug. 18
• Coronavirus cases in Arizona, mapped by county
• Bid to hold Ducey in contempt over reopening process for Arizona gyms rejected
• Join the Arizona Daily Star Opinion team Thursday for reader chat with grief specialist Bobbie Rill at 2 p.m.
• With car show canceled, Rotary Club selling raffle tickets to help 2 charities
• Photo gallery: Online learning starts at Manzanita Elementary and continues at John B. Wright Elementary in Tucson
Monday, August 17
• Drug-related deaths are going up in Pima County and throughout Arizona, and health officials worry its related to the toll the coronavirus pandemic is having on mental health.
• Pandemic fails to stop Arizonans from cleaning up litter near state roads.
• This map shows coronavirus cases in the state by county for Aug. 16.
• On Sunday, Arizona coronavirus cases toppped 193,500; 19,581 in Tucson area.
• 8 ex-Arizona Wildcats still living the bubble life as NBA playoffs start.
• A Tucson theater's free online production brings Star foster-care investigation to stage.
• Join Star Opinion team Thursday for chat with grief specialist Bobbie Rill.
Sunday, Aug. 16
Arizona likely experiencing an 'uptick' in serious child abuse cases, experts say
Revenue, or lack thereof, drives UA's response to virus-fueled financial crisis
Tucson families tackle at-home schooling obstacles with flexibility, creativity
Drop in COVID-19 deaths likely indicator Arizona is past peak
UA football players’ parents have mixed feelings about postponement of fall season
University of Arizona women's basketball team open to bubble if it means a hoops season
Need to get away from home? This downtown Tucson hotel is renting work space
COVID-19 draws Tucson artist known for magical works into an alternate world
Seeking interaction, Tucson parents look to form social pods
Arizona Friends takes season online, Pops and Winds call off fall seasons
Finding peace in a troubled world
Saturday, Aug. 15
Jobless Arizonans will get $300 weekly boost from feds, Ducey says
Fitz's Opinion: Tucson shopper's performance is not to be missed; you'll laugh yourself sick!
Arizona offers grants to help child-care centers survive during COVID-19
University of Arizona students descend on Tucson to begin campus life
Nearly 15% of Pima County residents have been tested for COVID-19
Football's cancellation could cost University of Arizona up to $65 million, AD says
Arizona AD Dave Heeke has become ‘strong advocate’ of spring football
Friday, August 14
• Ducey defends school reopenings in areas that haven't met safety benchmarks for COVID-19
• Early COVID-19 testing of UA students is 'encouraging' as school nears reopening
• Tucsonan is picked for Arizona task force on reopening of elder-care facilities
• CVS Health is looking to hire about 300 people throughout Arizona as it gears up for flu season and the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
• Here's a map of coronavirus cases in Arizona by county for Aug. 13.
• On Thursday, Arizona coronavirus cases top 190,700; 19,001 in Tucson area.
• University of Arizona President: Pac-12 made right call in putting sports on pause.
• Horn honking replaces cheers as FC Tucson hits the big screen.
• NCAA is open to 'bubble' for college hoops; could Pac-12 reconsider its decision?
Thursday, August 13
• Landlords sue over Ducey's anti-eviction order, saying it's unconstitutional
• Tucson's 2 largest school district prioritize most at-risk students for on-campus learning
• Tucson workers, families hurt financially by pandemic can soon apply for grants
• Fall without football could spell financial disaster for University of Arizona, other athletic departments
• Here's a map of coronavirus cases in the state by county for Aug. 12.
• On Wednesday, Arizona coronavirus cases topped 189,400; 18,508 in Tucson area.
• Biosphere 2 reopens grounds for weekend driving tours.
• Tucson businesses add subscription boxes as part of their pandemic pivots.
• Congress must support Arizona's Medicaid program, writes Siman Qassim, CEO of Children's Action Alliance.
• Join Star's Opinion page team, sports reporter Alec White today at 2 p.m.
Wednesday, August 12
• The University of Arizona will not play football this year for the first time since World War II — and the Wildcats won't play basketball until 2021 at the earliest. That's because the Pac-12 Conference on Tuesday announced it was postponing all sports through the end of the 2020 calendar year because of lingering concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
• "There is so much more at stake during the coronavirus pandemic than a few postponed football games," writes Star Sports Columnist Greg Hansen.
• By postponing all sports through the end of 2020, the Pac-12 effectively shelved Arizona's nonconference basketball schedule.
• UA president Robert C. Robbins explains why Pac-12 needed to 'pause, regroup.'
• The owners of a Mesa waterpark are suing to be allowed to reopen, claiming Gov. Doug Ducey's pandemic policy that keeps it closed is discriminatory.
• Here's a map of coronavirus cases in Arizona by county for Aug. 11.
• A man goes on a rant about face masks inside a Marana Sprouts store. And the curse-filled video went viral instantly.
• On Tuesday, Arizona coronavirus cases topped 188,700; 18,381 in Tucson area.
• Join the Star's Opinion team for a Zoom reader chat this Thursday.
• COVID-19 presents vast challenges, opportunities, writes Jennifer Longdon, a Democrat who is an Arizona state representative in District 24.
Tuesday, August 11
• Schools will be unable to open safely — even on a limited basis — for at least six weeks, Pima County health officials told local education leaders Monday.
• Under pressure from a court order, Gov. Doug Ducey agreed Monday to provide a 'roadmap' to eventually allow not just gyms and fitness centers to reopen but also movie theaters, water parks and some bars. On Monday, the state said Cochise and Pima counties are both close to meeting the metrics for such re-openings.
• The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is seeking volunteers, especially large groups, to help distribute food outside Kino Stadium in the coming weeks.
• With more face-mask compliance by walkers, Tumamoc stays open for now.
• Ducey reviewing a Trump proposal for Arizona to provide $100 of proposed relief for state's jobless.
• Here's a map of coronavirus cases in Arizona by county for Aug. 10.
• On Monday, Arizona coronavirus cases topped 187,500; 17,996 in Tucson area.
• Like underwear, your mask should be clean and not shared.
• Pac-12 leadership meeting to decide fate of fall sports season.
• Join the Star's Opinion team for a Zoom reader chat this Thursday.
Monday, August 10
• A coalitions of employees from the University of Arizona who are concerned about furloughs and reopening plans at the campus during the coronavirus pandemic are moving forward with an effort to unionize.
• Tucson's new Mexican consul Rafael Barcelo Durazo, a diplomat since 2010, talked to the Star's La Estrella about COVID-19, the census and his new role in Arizona.
• Here's a map of coronavirus cases in Arizona by county for Aug. 9.
• On Sunday, Arizona coronavirus cases topped 186,900; 17,880 in Tucson area.
• ICYMI, stories related to the COIV-19 pandemic from Sunday's edition: Homebuilders in the Tucson area are hustling to keep up with an unexpected demand for new homes that is being fueled by low mortgage rates, lack of existing home inventory and a work-from-home model. Further, the Tucson market is also attracting tech workers from places such as Silicon Valley, who are indefinitely working remotely and want to leave urban areas and reduce housing costs; Pac-12 players of the 'WeAreUnited' movement who are pushing the conference to address their concerns about COVID-19 protocols, racial injustice in college sports and economic rights for college athletes say they're 'disappointed and deeply concerned' after a recent meeting with the conference's commissioner; and here are 6 ways parents can prepare for more pandemic school.
Sunday, August 9
COVID-19 cases are falling in Arizona, but risk level remains high
Local Opinion: State, local effort needed to save child care
Opinion Page Roundup: How our team is approaching travel during the pandemic
Tim Steller's opinion: Despite accolades, Arizona's coronavirus experience far from a success story
Saturday, August 8
•Arizona has recorded more than 186,000 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Saturday. There were 56 new deaths reported today. Here's a look at today's map of COVID-19 cases in Pima County and the rest of Arizona.
• Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason says Gov. Doug Ducey can't delay the deadline for having plan guidelines for Arizona's gyms and fitness centers to reopen.
• The University of Arizona has identified at least 12 metrics related to the coronavirus pandemic that will help it decide whether to ramp up — or down — activities.
• Here's a map of Arizona coronavirus cases by county for Aug. 7.
• Most Arizonans aren't comfortable with sending kids back to school during the pandemic, a new poll shows. However, most can be swayed if they're are convinced schools are implementing certain safety measures.
• COVID-19 may soon become 3rd-leading cause of Arizona deaths, according to state data.
• On Friday, Arizona coronavirus cases topped 185,000; 17,497 in Tucson area.
• Drive-in event will let FC Tucson fans watch game from their car.
Friday, August 7
• Arizona health officials laid out a three-part test Thursday for when they say it will be safe for schools reopen — in full or in part — during the coronavirus pandemic. Is it safe to reopen schools during the pandemic? It depends.
• 3rd free COVID-19 testing site in Pima County opens today at Udall Center, on Tucson's east side.
• University of Arizona: Key factors to determine operations during COVID-19 pandemic.
• U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva is still doing OK as he quarantines in Washington, D.C., following a positive test for COVID-19.
• A major lab lied about wait times for coronavirus test results, AZ officials say.
• Gov. Doug Ducey is challenging a judge's ruling that would allow gyms in Arizona to reopen, even with strict virus guidelines.
• Here's a map showing coronavirus cases in Arizona by county for Aug. 6.
• On Thursday, Arizona coronavirus cases topped 183,600; 17,293 in Tucson area. Also on Thursday, the statewide death toll from the virus surpassed 4,000 people.
Thursday, August 6
• President Trump invited Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey to the White House Wednesday. They spent time praising each other for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
• More than 500 inmates in Tucson prison receive positive test results for COVID-19.
• Tucson's Larry H. Miller dealership collects carloads of food for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
• Here's a map of coronavirus cases in Arizona by county for Aug. 5.
• On Wednesday, Arizona coronavirus cases topped 182,200; 16,964 in Tucson area.
• Tucson's live music lovers can get their fix with these parking lot concerts.
• During pandemic, UA film students' annual showcase goes from big screen to Youtube.
• The start of Arizona's 2020 high school football season has been pushed back — again — to early October.
• Join the Star Opinion team for weekly reader chat at 2 p.m. today.
Wednesday, August 5
• Eviction judgments in at least 54 Pima County cases might have violated a federal act put in place to protect low-income people from losing their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Arizona State Bar has started a review of the cases that involved three attorneys.
• More than 500 inmates in Tucson prison test positive for COVID-19.
• On Tuesday, Arizona coronavirus cases topped 180,500; 16,809 in Tucson area.
• Judge: Arizona gyms must get a chance to seek reopening under state COVID-19 restrictions.
• Here's a map showing coronavirus cases in the state by county for Aug. 4.
• Former Arizona Wildcat Dusan Ristic describes being stuck in quarantine in Kazakhstan.
• ICYMI, weekend coronavirus stories: Health officials worry coronavirus cases will climb in Tucson when classes resume at the University of Arizona; Hundreds of Tucson teachers told to return to classrooms say they worry about their health; What you need to know about virus testing in the workplace; Tucsonans who lost their job during the virus crisis are facing financial limbo as the federal unemployment boost ends.
• Join the Star Opinion team for weekly reader chat Thursday.
Tuesday, August 4
• Tucson's Border Patrol agents are catching more backpackers hauling meth through the desert. The shift comes amid a years-long decline in marijuana smuggling along Arizona's border with Mexico, as well as recent travel restrictions related to the coronavirus that cut down on the legitimate traffic that allows smugglers to sneak contraband through ports of entry.
• AZ health director: Not all guidance on coronavirus from White House task force followed in state.
• Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jaden Mitchell announced on Twitter on Monday morning that he was one of three UA football players who tested positive for COVID-19.
• Greg Hansen: Pac-12 players' manifesto could prove to be start of needed overhaul.
• Aviva Children's Services is seeking volunteers willing to stitch for foster kids during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• RedCross seeks volunteers for disaster relief.
• Here's a map of coronavirus cases in the state by county for Aug. 3.
• On Monday, Arizona coronavirus cases topped 179,400; 16,741 in Tucson area.
• For Tucson's well-being, mask up on Tumamoc Hill, writes Dr. Elizabeth 'Betsy' Cantwell, who leads the Office of Research, Innovation & Impact at the University of Arizona.
• Join the Star Opinion team for weekly reader chat Thursday.
Monday, August 3
• Tucson is spending $4.4 million to expand free, public internet — especially in areas hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
• Pima County's in-person voters will see big changes at the polls Tuesday.
• The well-being of Tucson residents during the coronavirus pandemic has inspired a new pilot program in some neighborhoods.
• Here's a map of coronavirus cases in the state by county for Aug. 2.
• On Sunday, Arizona coronavirus cases topped 178,000; 16,655 in Tucson area.
• 3 Arizona Wildcats join other Pac-12 players in saying they'll boycott the 2020 season unless league makes changes.
• Tucson nonprofits and small businesses can apply for $2 million in coronavirus aid.
• "Innovation has transformed health care. As a doctor, I suggest we continue to trust and invest in innovation that will get us through this pandemic," write Dr. Michael Wentzel.
• Join the Star Opinion team for weekly reader chat Thursday.
Sunday, August 2
• Hundreds of Tucson teachers worry about their health as they're being required to return to classrooms during the pandemic.
• Tucsonans who lost their job during the virus crisis are facing financial limbo as the federal unemployment boost ends.
• What you need to know about virus testing in the workplace.
• Congressman Grijalva tests positive for COVID-19.
• Health officials worry coronavirus cases will climb in Tucson when classes resume at the University of Arizona.
• Here's a map of coronavirus cases in Arizona by county for Aug. 1.
• On Saturday, Arizona coronavirus cases topped 177,000; 16,475 in Tucson area.
• Corporations might eye Tucson for future investment, growth.
• State unemployment insurance needs to be raised now, writes Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik.
• 3 Arizona mayors, all women, have led the way in fighting the spread of coronavirus in their communities.
• The UA's 'Pride of Arizona' lives up to its name as it adapts to coronavirus reality, write Star Sports Columnist Greg Hansen.
• Citing COVID-19 concerns, reserve UA QB Kevin Doyle opts out of 2020 season.
Saturday, August 1
• Judge removes Arizona initiative to raise taxes on wealthy for education from ballot.
• Vic Williams, a former state representative who is one of four Republicans vying to replace Supervisor Ally Miller, is being investigated by the County Attorney's Office after officials say he broke state law by taking pictures inside an early-voting site.
• If union delivery and warehouse workers at US Foods in Arizona go on strike to protest the company's COVID-19 safety practices, food deliveries for Tucson hospitals, nursing homes and schools could be disrupted.
• Former Arizona health director: Gyms should be able to reopen.
• Tucson Symphony Orchestra postpones its season.
• Here's a map of coronavirus cases in Arizona by county for July 31.
• On Friday, Arizona coronavirus cases topped 174,000; 16,167 in Tucson area.
• The Arizona Wildcats are set to start their modified COIVID-19 season playing ASU.
Friday, July 31
• Gov. Doug Ducey says the state won't make up how much unemployment benefit is being paid to people out of work in Arizona when $600 a week in extra federal benefits dries up this week. That means Arizona's jobless benefits will go back to a maximum payout of $240 a week, the second-lowest cap in the country.
• Protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the University of Arizona will be tested with the arrival of an initial wave of about 5,000 students.
• Here's a map of coronavirus cases in Arizona by county for July 30.
• On Thursday, Arizona coronavirus cases topped 170,700; 15,884 in Tucson area.
• Alan's Shoes and a local grassroots group handed out 2,000 face masks.
• Health care expected to drive brisk job growth in Arizona through 2028.
• Tucson cameraman Darrin Pierce talks about living and working in the Disney World "bubble" during this year's NBA pandemic season.
• Racing returns to Tucson Speedway with a cap on fans, mandatory masks.
• From the weekend: At least 1,300 businesses and nonprofits in Pima County received upward of $450 million through the Paycheck Protection Program. Use the Star's database to search all PPP loans issued to Arizona businesses. Meanwhile, Educators in Tucson decried Arizona's 'lack of leadership' over school openings during the pandemic and a public health professor at the University of Arizona says "things are getting better" about the latest COVID-19 data here.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.